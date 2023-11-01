The Elder Scrolls Online best Magicka Nightblade build: Abilities, weapons and more

The Elder Scrolls Online allows gamers to participate in a myriad of endgame activities such as dungeons, trials, and arenas. These game modes offer various levels of challenges, and their difficulty can be adjusted for better rewards and loot. With constant new patches every three months, changes to the class balance are inevitable, leaving a few classes outperforming the rest in the highest difficulty.
Build like the Magicka Nightblade is often considered meta due to its consistently exemplary performance in securing high Leaderboard ranks. This build is optimized for the maximum damage output against Veteran hardmode bosses in The Elder Scrolls Online.
Best The Elder Scrolls Online Magicka Nightblade abilities and passives
The Magicka Nightblade in The Elder Scrolls Online focuses on dealing sustained damage from a distance. This grants players the mobility to traverse boss arenas freely to perform the various mechanics in battles.
The following are the best abilities for the Magicka Nightblade build:
Incapacitating Strike is the primary Ultimate slotted on both bars due to the Reave passive. It restores Magicka and Stamina while dealing damage to enemies with Light and Heavy attacks, improving the sustainability of the Magicka Nightblade in long-drawn battles.
The passives from the various skill lines listed below are crucial for the Magicka Nightblade:
- Assassination: Master Assassin, Executioner, Pressure Points, Hemorrhage
- Shadow: Refreshing Shadows, Shadow Barrier, Dark Vigor, Dark Veil
- Siphoning: Catalyst, Magicka Flood, Soul Siphoner, Transfer
- Destruction Staff: Tri Focus, Penetrating Magic, Elemental Force, Ancient Knowledge, Destruction Expert
- Light Armor: Grace, Evocation, Spell Warding, Prodigy, Concentration
- Mages Guild: Mage Adept, Everlasting Magic, Magicka Controller, Might of the Guild
- Psijic Order: Clairvoyance, Spell Orb, Concentrated Barrier, Deliberation
- Undaunted: Undaunted Command, Undaunted Mettle
- Racial: All
- Alchemy: Medicinal Use
Along with the abilities and passives, consider using the Thief Mundus Stone for increased Spell Critical chance and the Clockwork Citrus Filet food for increased Max Magicka and recovery. Do not ignore the Spell Power potions, as they provide a boost to Spell damage and Spell Critical rating along with the much-needed boost to sustainability.
Races with Magicka-based passives like High Elf, Breton, Darkelf, Khajit, and Orcs are suitable for the Magicka Nightblade.
Best The Elder Scrolls Online Magicka Nightblade armor sets, weapons and enchantments
The Magicka Nightblade in The Elder Scrolls Online primarily uses Light armor due to the passives that benefit this build. The Fire Destruction staff is the primary weapon of choice. However, dual-wielded daggers and a two-handed sword are viable options to dish out more damage, with the caveat of restricted mobility.
The following armor sets and enchantments are well-suited for this build:
The different armor sets can be replaced with Law of Julianos and Mother's Sorrow as a beginner's setup. Law of Julianos is a craftable set, and Mother's Sorrow is easily accessible as loot drops from various enemies in Deshaan or can be traded from the marketboard.