The Elder Scrolls Online best Magicka Nightblade build: Abilities, weapons and more

The Elder Scrolls Online allows gamers to participate in a myriad of endgame activities such as dungeons, trials, and arenas. These game modes offer various levels of challenges, and their difficulty can be adjusted for better rewards and loot. With constant new patches every three months, changes to the class balance are inevitable, leaving a few classes outperforming the rest in the highest difficulty.

Build like the Magicka Nightblade is often considered meta due to its consistently exemplary performance in securing high Leaderboard ranks. This build is optimized for the maximum damage output against Veteran hardmode bosses in The Elder Scrolls Online.

Best The Elder Scrolls Online Magicka Nightblade abilities and passives

The Magicka Nightblade in The Elder Scrolls Online focuses on dealing sustained damage from a distance. This grants players the mobility to traverse boss arenas freely to perform the various mechanics in battles.

The following are the best abilities for the Magicka Nightblade build:

Primary Bar Secondary Bar Slot 1: Dark Shade Slot 1: Unstable Wall of Elements Slot 2: Merciless Resolve Slot 2: Twisting Path Slot 3: Swallow Soul Slot 3: Harness Magicka Slot 4: Impale Slot 4: Siphoning Attacks Slot 5: Inner Light Slot 5: Channeled Acceleration Ultimate: Incapacitating Strike Ultimate: Incapacitating Strike

Incapacitating Strike is the primary Ultimate slotted on both bars due to the Reave passive. It restores Magicka and Stamina while dealing damage to enemies with Light and Heavy attacks, improving the sustainability of the Magicka Nightblade in long-drawn battles.

The passives from the various skill lines listed below are crucial for the Magicka Nightblade:

Assassination: Master Assassin, Executioner, Pressure Points, Hemorrhage

Master Assassin, Executioner, Pressure Points, Hemorrhage Shadow: Refreshing Shadows, Shadow Barrier, Dark Vigor, Dark Veil

Refreshing Shadows, Shadow Barrier, Dark Vigor, Dark Veil Siphoning: Catalyst, Magicka Flood, Soul Siphoner, Transfer

Catalyst, Magicka Flood, Soul Siphoner, Transfer Destruction Staff: Tri Focus, Penetrating Magic, Elemental Force, Ancient Knowledge, Destruction Expert

Tri Focus, Penetrating Magic, Elemental Force, Ancient Knowledge, Destruction Expert Light Armor: Grace, Evocation, Spell Warding, Prodigy, Concentration

Grace, Evocation, Spell Warding, Prodigy, Concentration Mages Guild: Mage Adept, Everlasting Magic, Magicka Controller, Might of the Guild

Mage Adept, Everlasting Magic, Magicka Controller, Might of the Guild Psijic Order: Clairvoyance, Spell Orb, Concentrated Barrier, Deliberation

Clairvoyance, Spell Orb, Concentrated Barrier, Deliberation Undaunted: Undaunted Command, Undaunted Mettle

Undaunted Command, Undaunted Mettle Racial: All

All Alchemy: Medicinal Use

Along with the abilities and passives, consider using the Thief Mundus Stone for increased Spell Critical chance and the Clockwork Citrus Filet food for increased Max Magicka and recovery. Do not ignore the Spell Power potions, as they provide a boost to Spell damage and Spell Critical rating along with the much-needed boost to sustainability.

Races with Magicka-based passives like High Elf, Breton, Darkelf, Khajit, and Orcs are suitable for the Magicka Nightblade.

Best The Elder Scrolls Online Magicka Nightblade armor sets, weapons and enchantments

The Magicka Nightblade in The Elder Scrolls Online primarily uses Light armor due to the passives that benefit this build. The Fire Destruction staff is the primary weapon of choice. However, dual-wielded daggers and a two-handed sword are viable options to dish out more damage, with the caveat of restricted mobility.

The following armor sets and enchantments are well-suited for this build:

Gear Set Trait Enchantment Chest Perfected Whorl of Depths Divine Magicka Belt Perfected Whorl of Depths Divine Magicka Shoes Perfected Whorl of Depths Divine Magicka Pants Harpooner's Wading Kilt Divine Magicka Hands Perfected Whorl of Depths Divine Magicka Head Kjalnar's Nightmare Divine Magicka Shoulder Kjalnar's Nightmare Divine Magicka Necklace Pillar of Nirn Bloodthirsty Spell Damage Ring Pillar of Nirn Bloodthirsty Spell Damage Ring Pillar of Nirn Bloodthirsty Spell Damage Weapon 1 (Fire Staff) Perfected Whorl of Depths Precise Fire Enchant Weapon 2 (Fire Staff) Pillar of Nirn Infused Weapon Damage Enchant

The different armor sets can be replaced with Law of Julianos and Mother's Sorrow as a beginner's setup. Law of Julianos is a craftable set, and Mother's Sorrow is easily accessible as loot drops from various enemies in Deshaan or can be traded from the marketboard.