5 hardest bosses in The Elder Scrolls Online Endless Archive

The Endless Archive is a roguelike dungeon added to The Elder Scrolls Online in update 40. This dungeon has no difficulty options; instead, it gets progressively more difficult the further you explore. It is divided into Cycles consisting of three stages, featuring a boss fight in the final stage. Completing five such Cycles will bring you to the end of an Arc.

As the name suggests, there are infinite Arcs in the Endless Archive, where all other bosses are random, apart from the final boss of each Arc. These bosses are curated from every battle content in the game, meaning you will encounter bosses from trials, dungeons, and more.

Let's take a look at the five hardest bosses in The Elder Scrolls Online Endless Archive.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Five bosses that dominate in The Elder Scrolls Online Endless Archive

5) The Serpent

The Serpent is the final boss from the Sanctum Ophidia trial in The Elder Scrolls Online. As Endless Archive can be played solo or in groups of two, the trial boss is adjusted accordingly in terms of difficulty. However, the mechanics are unchanged.

Sanctum Ophidia is comparatively one of the easier trials in the game due to level scaling and class balance changes over the years. However, the Serpent is quite deadly when fought alone in the Endless Archive, as opposed to in a group of twelve during the trial.

To survive the multiple poison phases throughout the fight, it is essential to have an optimized build with decent survivability and healing.

4) Marauder Hilkarax

Marauder Hilkarax is one of the four new bosses added in The Elder Scrolls Online Endless Archive. Unlike the other bosses, which can only appear at the final stage of each Cycle, Hilkarax can spawn at any of the prior stages once per Arc.

In the first two phases of a Cycle, you generally battle different packs of enemies and defeat them to progress further. This makes fighting Hilkarax incredibly challenging, as he can appear amid other enemies, overwhelming you with sheer numbers.

A quick reaction time is essential to avoid all the Area-of-Effect (AOE) abilities in the battle. Utilizing add-ons can help keep track of them.

3) Yolnahkriin

Players can battle the dragon bosses from the Sunspire trial in Endless Archive (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)

Yolnahkriin is the fire dragon boss from the Sunspire trial in The Elder Scrolls Online. As the precursor to one of the hardest bosses in the game, it maintains the difficulty with many challenging mechanics throughout the battle.

In Endless Archive, the fire dragon will test your Damage-per-Second (DPS), as failing to push the boss to different phases will result in the entire arena being covered in lava, killing you instantly.

Throughout the battle, some deadly mechanics require precise execution and focus to survive.

2) Rakkhat

The Rakkhat boss battle is adjusted for Endless Archive in The Elder Scrolls Online (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)

Rakkhat is the final boss from the Maw of Lorkhaj trial in The Elder Scrolls Online. It is a spectacular boss fight with complex mechanics, assigning each party member individual responsibilities throughout the battle. However, it is adjusted heavily in the Endless Archive.

That said, the Endless Archive variant is still not something to trifle with. It boasts a multitude of lethal mechanics like tracking AOEs, stalker orbs, and more. Dodging the boss' heavy attacks is also essential for survival.

Despite being arduous, swapping between the gold platforms throughout the battle while keeping track of the teleporting boss is the key to victory.

1) Tho'at Replicanum

Tho'at Replicanum is one of the new bosses in The Elder Scrolls Online Endless Archive. You will face her as the final boss of the fifth Cycle. Defeating her will mark the end of an Arc, increasing the difficulty of the next one.

The boss is extremely challenging, as each iteration of the encounter grows in difficulty, adding new mechanics and boosting her stats. Crystal Atronach and Tentacles will also aid her in the battle, summoning AOEs and mechanics to overwhelm you.

It is one of the most unique bosses in The Elder Scrolls Online, as the difficulty ceiling of the battle is endless. You can challenge her at the end of each Arc as long as you survive.

This concludes our list of the five hardest bosses in The Elder Scrolls Online Endless Archive.