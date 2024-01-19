Elder Scrolls Online Gold Road expansion revealed: Release date, new content, and more

Zenimax Online Studios has made a huge 2024 reveal: Elder Scrolls Online Gold Road expansion. The developers of ESO have given their fans a roadmap of content that is expected to be rolled out this year, and the biggest news is this expansion.

Players will head back towards Cyrodill, with three gorgeous new zones and tons of new story-based content to explore. 2024 promises to be a massive year for this MMO, with not just a great new story coming, but also one of the most ambitious in-game mechanics the game has seen so far.

There’s still a great deal we don’t know about Elder Scrolls Online Gold Road, but it should be an exciting time, if this is any indicator. Here’s everything we know about ESO's next chapter, according to the 2024 Global Reveal.

Elder Scrolls Online Gold Road expansion release date

During the 2024 Global Reveal, the Elder Scrolls Online Gold Road expansion's release date was given: June 3, 2024, for PC/Macs, and June 18 for Xbox and PlayStation consoles. This next chapter of the Elder Scrolls story will take place in the West Weald, which means players will get to explore Cyrodill, Gold Coast, Reaper’s March, and Craglorn.

The developers also revealed that Update 41 will have a preview stream on January 26, at 3 pm EST, with a PTS arrival of January 29 on PC/Macs. While this update does not have a hard release date, fans can expect it to be out on PC and consoles in March 2024.

What’s new in Elder Scrolls Online Gold Road expansion?

These new areas look gorgeous in ESO (Image via Zenimax Online Studios)

Fans of TES: Oblivion will be very familiar with the region players will get to explore in the Elder Scrolls Online Gold Road expansion. It will also feature the Valenwood Annexation, as revealed in earlier Elder Scrolls Online leaks and spoilers. The three new zones of the West Weald are split into three biomes:

The Gold Road: Deciduous forest, lots of Fall colors.

Valenwood Annexation: Jungle rainforest.

Colovian Highlands: Rocky, hilly, dry and Fall colors.

The Necrom chapter did something different for Elder Scrolls Online - it ended on the cliffhanger of the reveal of a new Daedric Prince. This expansion will continue that story, and in the prologue, players will learn this Prince has escaped imprisonment.

Who knows what mysteries await on the Gold Road? (Image via Zenimax Online Studios)

This new Daedric Prince, Ithelia, was the ruler of Mirrormoor, and is named Ithelia. She has no memory of any of this, and she doesn’t adhere to the cosmic horror look of the previous expansion. Instead, her visual theme is crystal and color. One of the story's focal points is learning more about Ithelia, and what happened to her.

Another interesting highlight is that there will be “capper” quests at the end of this expansion. Players that complete both the Necrom and Elder Scrolls Online Gold Road expansion will be able to access these special quests.

The biggest reveal for this content has to be the Scribing system. Do not expect it to be as overpowered as Oblivion’s spell system, for a few reasons. This is still 1,000 years before the advent of spellcrafting, and it would also wildly unbalance the game.

Scribing promises to be one of the coolest MMO mechanics this year (Image via Zenimax Online Studios)

Scribing is in line with one of the goals for Elder Scrolls Online Gold Coast expansion: more player customization. You will be able to use this new system to customize some unique skills, so you can play your way. The focus is on the Weapon and World lines (Mages Guild, Fighters Guild, Soul Magic, Assault, and Support). Anyone can use it, as well - not just specific classes.

Players will take an ability, and add a trio of “Scripts” to it; each of these adjusts the ability's characteristics. It might add venom, or a weakness debuff, to heal, or something similar.

In addition, all the things the community can expect from an expansion in Elder Scrolls Online will be here. New delves, world bosses, public dungeons, a 12-player trial, and much more. Also coming this year is a housing feature, and a PVP system, alongside two new companions. These are coming later in the year, but are exciting, nonetheless.

Players still have plenty to explore ahead of the Gold Road expansion. We spoke to Rich Lambert, Creative Director of ESO, late last year about what makes Elder Scrolls Online's Endless Archive so special.