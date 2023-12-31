What to expect from The Elder Scrolls Online in 2024: Necrom finale, Valenwood leaks, and more

The Elder Scrolls Online will celebrate its 10th Anniversary in 2024, marking a decade since ZeniMax Online Studios released this coveted MMORPG in the series. Although the developer hasn't officially released the roadmap for this upcoming year, the rampant datamined information and leaks have instigated the theorycrafters and lore enthusiasts into speculating about the future content of the title.

This article will list everything expected in The Elder Scrolls Online for 2024, based on the datamined information and precedence set by the previous patches in the game. While it's mostly speculative, the compiled information is expected to manifest at some point in the title.

Disclaimer: Some aspects of this article are speculative and solely reflect the writer's opinions.

What's on the horizon for The Elder Scrolls Online in 2024

Necrom storyline continuation

The main storyline of Necrom expansion received much praise from fans due to its otherworldly visuals and gripping narrative. While the story exceeded the expectations of many players due to its Lovecraftian themes, the main plotline concluded on a substantial cliffhanger that left fans eagerly waiting for the continuation.

During a developers' livestream, where they revealed the roadmap for 2023, they discussed their plans to move on from annual story arcs to multi-year narratives. Unlike the preceding High Isle expansion, which adhered to this annual story arc system with subsequent DLC updates extending the expansion story, the Necrom chapter marked a departure from this structure.

So, players will have to wait for the upcoming expansion for the continuation of this storyline. With The Elder Scrolls Online's approaching 10th Anniversary and the high stakes established by the Necrom chapter, anticipation is mounting for something substantial in the upcoming expansion.

Valenwood region

New datamined leaks revealed armor sets and motifs themed after the Valenwood region. This region is located in the southwestern province of Tamriel. The Bosmer is the primary race known to reside in this region. This corroborates the plot of the Necrom chapter in a complicated manner.

Hermaeus Mora, the Daedric Prince of knowledge and memory, intricately linked with the main story of the Necrom chapter, is also recognized as a divine in the Bosmeri Pantheon and worshipped by a cult known as the Wooded Eye.

As mentioned previously, this upcoming expansion will carry forward the main storyline from the Necrom chapter. So, these datamined leaks, particularly their ties to the Daedric Prince of Knowledge, strongly suggest that the upcoming expansion will be set in the Valenwood region.

Besides the upcoming The Elder Scrolls Online expansion, the game will receive three major DLCs throughout the year based on their consistent patch cycle. These DLCs may include new dungeons, arenas, and other types of battle content in the title.

