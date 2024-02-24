Best Last Epoch Necromancer build: Leveling, skill progression, and endgame

The best Last Epoch Necromancer build will help you clear the toughest contents of the game easily and triumph over your enemies. That said, getting the perfect build might take a while, as the game is still an RPG, and you need to grind levels. But you can achieve it by having certain skills in your arsenal. Last Epoch offers many classes to choose from, and the Acolyte is one of them.

If you like playing as the Acolyte class, this is the best Last Epoch Necromancer build for you to devastate your foes and farm bosses with ease.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

Best Last Epoch Necromancer build for early game to level up

The early game is all about leveling

You must level up quickly, as certain skills will be locked out. Use this Last Epoch beginner build for the Necromancer to level up to 50 as soon as possible.

Rip Blood Skill and its passives

Hemomancer (5 points)

Quenching (5 points)

Mana Feast (3 points)

Hematology (1 point)

Thirst (3 points)

Stench of Blood (1 point)

Gushing Wounds (1 point)

Poison (1 point)

Hungering Spirit Skill and its passives

Ravenous (5 points)

Soul Swarm (2 points)

These two should give you enough firepower to level up to 50 quickly. You can also select Wandering Spirits as your third skill, though it does not require as much fine-tuning as the other two.

Best Last Epoch Necromancer build (Skills) for endgame content

You will need very specific skills to achieve the best Last Epoch Necromancer build for endgame content

You have finally reached the endgame and acquired enough points to unlock the spiciest part of this Acolyte build in Last Epoch. This specific setup is called Volatile Zombie Necromancer, which will allow you to set foes ablaze with your undead minions.

Use the following skills to achieve this build. Note that you should level up your Intelligence as much as possible because this Necromancer build relies heavily on this stat.

Forbidden Knowledge (8 points)

Stolen Vitality (8 points)

Dark Rituals (5 points)

Soul Aegis (1 point)

Keep your Rip Blood abilities, and replace everything else for this Last Epoch Necromancer build.

Volatile Zombie Skill and its passives

Forceful Commander (5 points)

Grave Attunement (3 points)

Giant Zombie (1 point)

Path of Destruction (1 point)

Necromantic Fervor (2 points)

Vital Ward (1 point)

Daunting Blast (1 point)

Ravenous (2 points)

Fervor (4 points)

Skeletal Mages Skill and its passives

Putrid Essence (4 points)

Pyromancers (1 point)

Argonautic Speed (4 points)

Ossein Frenzy (2 points)

Forbidden Arcana (1 point)

Grave Passage (1 point)

Death's Cavalry (3 points)

Celer Mortis (5 points)

Order of Death (1 point)

Grey Merchant (3 points)

Flame Rot (4 points)

Inferno (1 point)

Bone Golems Skill and its passives

Amalgam of Rogues (5 points)

Unnatural Speed (4 points)

Burning Bones (4 points)

1 point into Pyre Golem (1 point)

Amalgam of Sentinels (5 points)

Tower of Bones (4 points)

Hunger (5 points)

Dread Shade Skill and its passives

Spectral Presence (4 points)

Lone Watcher (1 point)

Dying Coven (3 points)

Grim Fate (4 points)

Lingering Doom (4 point)

Wisdom of the Dead (1 point)

Martyrdom (1 point)

Flesh Harvest (3 points)

Best Last Epoch Necromancer build (Gears) for endgame content

Gears will focus on certain stats

The final part of this Last Epoch Necromancer build is the gear sets. Equip the pieces that give you a minion damage bonus and mana. Besides that, you will need to equip the following Unique Gear:

Logi's Hunger

Aaron's Will

Hollow Finger

Raven's Rise

You can now blow your enemies to smithereens with this Last Epoch Necromancer build and dominate the battlefield with mastery over the undead.