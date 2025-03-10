Best leveling build in New World Aeternum - Weapon combo, skills, and tips

Leveling up in New World Aeternum can be challenging, particularly for new players. To excel, players need a versatile build that emphasizes three core elements: strong damage output, reliable sustainability, and agile mobility. The main goal is to gain experience points and level up quickly.

Given the game's classless system, players can mix and match various weapon types and armor sets. Therefore, it's crucial to choose the best combination that aligns with your preferred playstyle.

Here are a few suggestions you can do in New World so that you can quickly level up your character.

Leveling up your build in New World Aeternum

Leveling Up Your Build

Leveling up in New World is based on the quests you accomplish — the faster you finish them, the faster you level up. There are many ways to level up quickly in the game, including the faction missions and town projects that earn you experience points.

Like any other MMORPG, this game involves a lot of exploration, including gathering resources and mainly killing low-tier enemies to boost XP. The easiest way to level up in New World is by choosing the hatchet and bow — a weapon combination that improves your overall agility and general sustainability.

Hatchet and Bow Build

Hatchet and Bow

The hatchet, combined with the Berserker mastery, is the best gear for players looking to complete quests early on in the game. Pairing it with the Archer’s Speed mastery for the bow will give you enough speed to run around — just make sure to use light armor.

In New World, it's important to consider your armor of choice. Opting for light armor allows for quick dodges when enemies strike but also makes you more vulnerable to damage during combat.

Hatchet's Berserk Mastery

Berserk Mastery

Some abilities can be unlocked for each weapon you choose in New World. By unlocking the Berserk ability, you gain 20% attack damage while the skill is active, however, it will only last for 15 seconds. If you find yourself overwhelmed by a wave of monsters, the optimal strategy is to upgrade your Hatcher's Berserk Masery to its third tier, known as Berserking Refresh mastery.

This ability allows you to regenerate health over a short period, provided your Berserk skill is active. This enables you to maintain your health during battles, reducing the need to monitor it while fighting monsters constantly.

Here are the other passive abilities of Berserk:

Enraged Strikes - Light and heavy attacks deal 20% more damage if the target is below 30% in health.

Frenzied Purge - When hitting an enemy while your health is under 30%, all bleed, burn, and poison DoT effects on you are removed. This ability has a 60-second cooldown.

Against All Odds - Boost base damage by 10% for each enemy within a 5-meter radius of the player.

Accumulated Power - After landing three consecutive light attacks on the same target, the player gains Empower, which increases your damage by 30% for three seconds or until your next attack.

Fortifying Strikes - Landing three light attacks on the same target grants Fortify, boosting damage absorption by 15% for three seconds.

Relentless Fury - After landing a Heavy attack, you gain Empower, which provides a 30% damage boost for three seconds or after accumulating four stacks.

Desperate Refresh - When your health drops below 30%, hitting an enemy with an attack reduces all cooldowns to two percent.

Defy Death - When you take fatal damage, you evade death and are instead left with 50 HP, gaining invulnerability for four seconds. This effect has a 60-second cooldown.

Bow's Hawkeye Mastery

Hawkeye Mastery

Once you've accumulated enough XP, prioritize unlocking the Hawkeye mastery, which grants you 10 percent healing whenever you deal damage. However, this effect is only triggered if you land a headshot on one of the enemies. It might be challenging initially, but with practice, you'll master it.

You can unlock the Hawkeye astery within the Hunter Tree abilities in New World. This ability is focused on maximizing damage, so it's essential to increase your dexterity level since the bow's effectiveness relies on it.

Here are the other active abilities of the Hunter Tree. These include:

Surprise Attack - You deal 20% damage if you haven't damaged a foe in the last ten seconds.

Aim True - HRavy Attack arrows travel at a higher speed and inflict 30% additional damage.

Bullseye - The critical hit chance for a Bow shots is raised by 10%.

Long Range - Inflict 20% additional damage on enemies located 10 meters or farther from you.

Finishing Shot - You deal 20% additional damage if your target is below 50% health.

Arrow Range - The distance arrows travel before being affected by gravity is doubled.

Opening Strike - Heavy attacks deal additional 20% damage to foes who have 100% health.

Concussion - When you land a headshot, you deal additional 20% damage and have a 50% chance to get your arrow back.

Unbreakable Focus - While aiming, you take 20% reduced damage.

Ultimately, it's the player's choice whether to use the Hatchet and Bow combo, as New World offers a variety of weapon combinations that can suit different playstyles. This build works for players who want to level up fast, considering both weapons deal high damage for both melee and range.

By following this build and leveling approach, your gameplay in New World will give you a significant advantage in the leveling progress.

Tips to level fast

Tips to Level Up Faster

In New World, completing Side quests and faction missions is an excellent way to earn extra XP and valuable rewards. Regularly review your Journal to find side quests that match your character's level. While not all side quests tie directly into the main story, they're worth completing for the additional experience points and benefits they provide.

Be sure to join and actively engage with your chosen faction. For even faster progression, consider venturing into areas populated with high-tier monsters, as they offer experience gains.

Crafting is one of the easiest ways to gain experience points in the game. That’s why it’s great to always gather items whenever you explore. That way, you can easily find items that are available to make.

Whether you’re a new player looking for the best build or a veteran who’s looking for tips and tricks to optimize your leveling success. This build provides the tools and strategies a player needs to succeed.

