New World Aeternum: Siege of Sulfur event guide

A classic New World Aeternum event is coming back soon — Siege of Sulfur. Available for a limited time, it gives you a chance to pick up some powerful gear and work together alongside other players for a common cause. While it’s a simple enough event, it’s still recommended to be level 60+ before even tackling it due to the challenge of the battles. There will be several locations you can head to for this limited-time event as well.

The Siege of Sulfur limited-time event first kicked off in the early days of the MMO, and it’s being brought back for the New World Aeternum version as well. If you want to know what the rewards and fights for this event will be, we’ve got you covered.

What awaits players during the New World Aeternum Siege of Sulfur event?

The Siege of Sulfur event will be available in New World Aeternum from February 4, 2025, through February 24, 2025. Since the last time it was available, there have been some minor changes to the event itself — specifically, in the types of rewards that it offers.

You can head to locations in Brightwood, Ebonscale Reach, Edengrove, Mourningdale, and Brimstone Sands to take part in this event.

Defend as many eggs as you can for great rewards (Image via Amazon Games)

The goal in the New World Aeternum Siege of Sulfur is to team up with 10+ players and defend sandwurm eggs from wave after wave of Sulfur Elementals. In addition to the gear, you can pick up a Mini-Devourer hat skin, housing items, and much more.

The waves of Sulfur Elementals get increasingly more difficult, including the Remnant of the Unmaker. Clearing waves will give you rewards based on your results. The standard rewards can be earned over and over daily unless otherwise stated.

Reward for one egg defended

1 GS700 procedural weapon or armor piece

Level-appropriate consumables

A shot at random loot (refining resources, perk items, rare resources, crafting schematics)

50% chance to earn 1 Obsidian Gypsum (3 times a day)

Reward for two eggs defended

1-2 GS700 procedural weapons or armor pieces

Level-appropriate consumables

A chance at random loot (refining resources, perk items, rare resources, crafting schematics)

80% chance to earn 1 Obsidian Gypsum (3 times a day)

Reward for three eggs defended

2 GS700 procedural weapons or armor pieces

Level-appropriate consumables

A chance at random loot (refining resources, perk items, rare resources, crafting schematics)

Guaranteed 1 Obsidian Gypsum (3 times a day)

In addition, there are bonus rewards for the New World Aeternum Siege of Sulfur that can be claimed up to three times a day. They reset at 5 am local time and run the gamut of some very interesting, useful items, including a shot at a GS710 piece of Legendary, named gear.

Bonus Rewards

Guaranteed one GS700 event-only procedural weapon, always rolls Epic+:

Weapon-appropriate Attribute

Guaranteed Gem Slot

Enchanted

Random Perk

Random Perk

Guaranteed one GS700 event-only procedural armor piece, always rolls Epic+:

Random Weight-appropriate Single Stat Attribute

Chitin in Gem Slot

Health

Random Perk

Random Perk

Guaranteed 100 Dark Matter

A 30% chance for 1 of 6 pieces of GS710 Legendary Named gear:

Oasis of Life (Life Staff)

Heatstroke (Blunderbuss)

Stalker's Sand (Hatchet)

Dunewinds (Ice Gauntlet)

Sun Seal (Light Chest)

Bloodwalker (Light Footwear)

25% chance for the Sandwurm Egg of the Protector (Housing Item)

Limit: one per event

2% chance for the Mini Shah Neshen Helm Skin

Your chance of getting this skin will increase with each successful run to a maximum of 30 boxes for a guaranteed roll.

Limit: one per event

The Siege of Sulfur event will be available in New World Aeternum from February 4 through February 24, 2025, and will offer you plenty of chances at amazing gear and useful items throughout the event’s duration.

