5 best Shaman Runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

The best Shaman Runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery might vary depending on what build you're using. However, we’re going to highlight some that are, in general, pretty incredible. This article isn’t about what build is the best, but what individual Runes you might want to hunt down if you decide to play a Shaman. This title has Runes for DPS, tanking, and healing so that no matter what, you’ve got terrific options waiting for you.

In early 2024, fans will also be seeing Phase 2, so we’ll come back to this with even more of the best Shaman Runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery. That said, here's what you need to look out for while you play.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

What are the best Shaman Runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery?

1) Enchant Chest: Overload

Overload is hands-down one of the best Shaman Runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery. It grants your Lightning Bolt, Chain Lightning, Chain Heal, Healing Wave, and Lava Burst a 33% chance to let you cast a second, similar spell on the same target for no extra mana or threat. That’s an incredible amount of value and a solid percentage chance.

If you’re healing or doing ranged damage, the 33% chance to use a second spell is going to be an incredibly useful ability to have. I could also see it being used on Enhancement as a possibility. However, it’s incredible on Elemental and Restoration builds. Anytime you get a free spell, that’s great value.

2) Enchant Legs: Shamanistic Rage

Shamanistic Rage can be great on any class that isn’t a tank, quite frankly. If you possess it before unlocking Way of Earth, it might be worth equipping. It’s an amazing passive ability and one of the best Shaman Runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

When you activate it, you take 20% less damage and regenerate mana every second for 15s. That’s already useful, but there’s more. Mana regenerated per second is equal to 15% of your Attack Power, 10% of your Spell Power, or 6% of your Healing Power — whichever is greater.

Your party members within 40 yards will also gain 10% of the mana you recover in this manner. Some things in WoW Classic are very mana-intense, like Mage Healing. As such, having a bit of extra mana coming in is quite nice.

3) Enchant Legs: Way of Earth

If you plan on playing a Shaman tank, this one is a must. One of the best Shaman Runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery, it grants a wealth of useful passive abilities, such as increasing your ability to pull threat.

It grants you 50% increased threat, 30% increased health, 10% less incoming damage, and a 6% reduced chance of being critically hit. Additionally, your Earth Shock taunts targets and no longer shares a cooldown with other Shocks. However, it can be used in the melee range only.

4) Enchant Hands: Molten Blast

Among the best Shaman Runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery, this entry is known for its tanking ability and is one of my favorites to employ in-game. I can see it being useful in solo gameplay as well. However, it’s dangerous for a DPS to use in a party/raid. This is because, in addition to dealing damage in a cone in front of you, it also pulls a very high amount of threat. For that reason, you want to avoid using it in groups, unless you’re the tank.

You should pair it with Flame Shock — the tick damage from this spell has a 10% chance to reset the rune's cooldown.

5) Enchant Chest: Healing Rain

This one’s simple but terribly efficient. Shaman was already one of the best healers in WoW Classic. However, this Rune just gives the class one more tool to add to its already impressive toolkit. In addition to totems, chain healing, and similar abilities, you also can equip Healing Rain.

Healing Rain lets you heal a player and anyone within 15 yards around them. This rune is incredibly useful, and with a meager 10s cooldown, it’s worth putting effort into. Unfortunately, it’s going to require a grind. That said, it’s worth having in your collection.

While these are just our takes on the best Shaman Runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery, they may not fit your playstyle. At the end of the day, you should run whichever Runes feel right.