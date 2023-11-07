Triple Triad is a card game in Final Fantasy 14, first unlocked at the Manderville Gold Saucer. Here, two players face off against one another on a three-by-three square grid, where cards are placed alternatively. The objective is to capture the opponent's cards.
Victory against NPCs in Eorzea rewards players with card drops. However, those who wish to test their mettle can battle against other players, as the reward for the victor is MGP, a currency used to purchase mounts and glamours from the Gold Saucer.
Let's take a look at the best Triple Triad decks in Final Fantasy 14.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.
Triple Triad decks that dominate in Final Fantasy 14
General deck
The General deck is a well-rounded deck that specializes in a majority of the Triple Triad rulesets and performs phenomenally against a wide range of players.
It is suitable for the following Triple Triad rulesets in Final Fantasy 14:
Here are the best cards for the General deck:
- Hilda card
- Ran'jit card
- Shadowbringers Warrior of Light Card
- Griffin card
- Lucia goe Junius Card
Ascension deck
The Ascension deck in Final Fantasy 14 is specifically designed to follow the Ascension ruleset, which involves a capture condition. In this ruleset, cards of the same type can have their values increased for every similar type card already in play, like Beastman, Primal, and others.
Here are the best cards for the Ascension deck:
- Y'shtola card
- Urianger card
- Stormblood Alphinaud & Alisaie card
- Shadowbringers Thancred card
- Thancred card
Same Plus deck
The Same Plus deck in Final Fantasy 14 is optimized for two specific capture conditions in Triple Triad. It is well-suited for the following rulesets:
- Same: A card that has a number that matches the number of cards on two or more sides will capture those cards.
- Plus: Adjacent numbers can be added, and if two adjacent cards have an equal sum, each card can be captured.
Here are the best cards for the Same Plus deck:
- Byakko card
- Suzaku card
- Brute Justice card
- Seiryu card
- Genbu card
Reverse deck
The Reverse deck in Final Fantasy 14 is a game changer under the Reverse capture condition. In this ruleset, the smaller numbers are considered stronger.
Here are the best cards for the Reverse deck:
- Amalj'aa card
- Stormblood Tataru Taru card
- Tonberry card
- Evil Weapon card
- Gaelicat card
Triple Triad is a dynamic card game with many rulesets that encourage players to try out different decks. Similar to boss battles, it requires strategy and planning to tackle the various challenges that players encounter. The collection aspect of Triple Triad cards is also an enjoyable experience for many.