Best Triple Triad decks in Final Fantasy 14

By Rangan Dasgupta
Modified Nov 07, 2023 11:12 IST
Triple Triad is a card game in Final Fantasy 14, first unlocked at the Manderville Gold Saucer. Here, two players face off against one another on a three-by-three square grid, where cards are placed alternatively. The objective is to capture the opponent's cards.

Victory against NPCs in Eorzea rewards players with card drops. However, those who wish to test their mettle can battle against other players, as the reward for the victor is MGP, a currency used to purchase mounts and glamours from the Gold Saucer.

Let's take a look at the best Triple Triad decks in Final Fantasy 14.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Triple Triad decks that dominate in Final Fantasy 14

General deck

The General deck is a well-rounded deck that specializes in a majority of the Triple Triad rulesets and performs phenomenally against a wide range of players.

It is suitable for the following Triple Triad rulesets in Final Fantasy 14:

Ruleset

TypeDescription
DescensionCapture conditionCards of the same type (Beastman, Primal etc.) can have their values decreased for every card of the same type in play.
Fallen AceCapture conditionSwitches the ultimate "A" value to a "1" value.
All OpenCard revealAll five cards open to both players.
Three OpenCard revealThree of five cards of each player's deck are visible.
OrderCard selectionThe player must play the cards in the order it appears in their deck.
ChaosCard selectionThe card played is selected randomly from the player's deck.
Sudden DeathVictory conditionsAny match that ends in a draw will restart from turn one and consist of cards captured from the previous game. It will continue until a player wins or until the fifth draw, in which case it will end in a draw.
SwapCard selectionOne card from each player's deck is randomly swapped into the other's before the match begins.
RandomCard selectionA chosen deck will be replaced with five random cards from the player's card list.

Here are the best cards for the General deck:

  • Hilda card
  • Ran'jit card
  • Shadowbringers Warrior of Light Card
  • Griffin card
  • Lucia goe Junius Card

Ascension deck

The Ascension deck in Final Fantasy 14 is specifically designed to follow the Ascension ruleset, which involves a capture condition. In this ruleset, cards of the same type can have their values increased for every similar type card already in play, like Beastman, Primal, and others.

Here are the best cards for the Ascension deck:

Same Plus deck

The Same Plus deck in Final Fantasy 14 is optimized for two specific capture conditions in Triple Triad. It is well-suited for the following rulesets:

  • Same: A card that has a number that matches the number of cards on two or more sides will capture those cards.
  • Plus: Adjacent numbers can be added, and if two adjacent cards have an equal sum, each card can be captured.

Here are the best cards for the Same Plus deck:

  • Byakko card
  • Suzaku card
  • Brute Justice card
  • Seiryu card
  • Genbu card

Reverse deck

The Reverse deck in Final Fantasy 14 is a game changer under the Reverse capture condition. In this ruleset, the smaller numbers are considered stronger.

Here are the best cards for the Reverse deck:

  • Amalj'aa card
  • Stormblood Tataru Taru card
  • Tonberry card
  • Evil Weapon card
  • Gaelicat card

Triple Triad is a dynamic card game with many rulesets that encourage players to try out different decks. Similar to boss battles, it requires strategy and planning to tackle the various challenges that players encounter. The collection aspect of Triple Triad cards is also an enjoyable experience for many.

