Triple Triad is a card game in Final Fantasy 14, first unlocked at the Manderville Gold Saucer. Here, two players face off against one another on a three-by-three square grid, where cards are placed alternatively. The objective is to capture the opponent's cards.

Victory against NPCs in Eorzea rewards players with card drops. However, those who wish to test their mettle can battle against other players, as the reward for the victor is MGP, a currency used to purchase mounts and glamours from the Gold Saucer.

Let's take a look at the best Triple Triad decks in Final Fantasy 14.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Triple Triad decks that dominate in Final Fantasy 14

General deck

The General deck is a well-rounded deck that specializes in a majority of the Triple Triad rulesets and performs phenomenally against a wide range of players.

It is suitable for the following Triple Triad rulesets in Final Fantasy 14:

Ruleset Type Description Descension Capture condition Cards of the same type (Beastman, Primal etc.) can have their values decreased for every card of the same type in play. Fallen Ace Capture condition Switches the ultimate "A" value to a "1" value. All Open Card reveal All five cards open to both players. Three Open Card reveal Three of five cards of each player's deck are visible. Order Card selection The player must play the cards in the order it appears in their deck. Chaos Card selection The card played is selected randomly from the player's deck. Sudden Death Victory conditions Any match that ends in a draw will restart from turn one and consist of cards captured from the previous game. It will continue until a player wins or until the fifth draw, in which case it will end in a draw. Swap Card selection One card from each player's deck is randomly swapped into the other's before the match begins. Random Card selection A chosen deck will be replaced with five random cards from the player's card list.

Here are the best cards for the General deck:

Hilda card

Ran'jit card

Shadowbringers Warrior of Light Card

Griffin card

Lucia goe Junius Card

Ascension deck

The Ascension deck in Final Fantasy 14 is specifically designed to follow the Ascension ruleset, which involves a capture condition. In this ruleset, cards of the same type can have their values increased for every similar type card already in play, like Beastman, Primal, and others.

Here are the best cards for the Ascension deck:

Y'shtola card

Urianger card

Stormblood Alphinaud & Alisaie card

Shadowbringers Thancred card

Thancred card

Same Plus deck

The Same Plus deck in Final Fantasy 14 is optimized for two specific capture conditions in Triple Triad. It is well-suited for the following rulesets:

Same: A card that has a number that matches the number of cards on two or more sides will capture those cards.

A card that has a number that matches the number of cards on two or more sides will capture those cards. Plus: Adjacent numbers can be added, and if two adjacent cards have an equal sum, each card can be captured.

Here are the best cards for the Same Plus deck:

Byakko card

Suzaku card

Brute Justice card

Seiryu card

Genbu card

Reverse deck

The Reverse deck in Final Fantasy 14 is a game changer under the Reverse capture condition. In this ruleset, the smaller numbers are considered stronger.

Here are the best cards for the Reverse deck:

Amalj'aa card

Stormblood Tataru Taru card

Tonberry card

Evil Weapon card

Gaelicat card

Triple Triad is a dynamic card game with many rulesets that encourage players to try out different decks. Similar to boss battles, it requires strategy and planning to tackle the various challenges that players encounter. The collection aspect of Triple Triad cards is also an enjoyable experience for many.