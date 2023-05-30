5 best turn-based MMORPGs

MMORPGs, or massively multiplayer online role-playing games, are titles that allow you to assume the role of a character in a world where you clash or team up with players participating in the same in-game activities. Some of the typical features of the genre are a shared environment, character customizations, progression, as well as the existence of multiple players.

Turn-based MMORPGs are titles where in-game actions are divided into clear segments, with players using turn-taking methods to progress. They don’t feature real-time combat. In such games, players usually wait for the enemy to make a move before making one of their own. This grants them a period of observation, allowing a gap between decision-making and execution.

Listed below are five great turn-based MMORPGs for you to check out if you haven't already.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the views of the writer.

Broken Ranks and other great turn-based MMORPGs you should check out

1) Wizard 101

Released in 2008, Wizard 101 is a popular MMORPG developed and published by KingsIsle Entertainment. It is available as both a free-to-play (includes some paid features) and a pay-to-play game.

Wizard 101 is set in a fictional world called Spiral, where you can assume the role of a wizard who is responsible for protecting it from external antagonistic forces. The game uses a turn-based combat system. It is also kid-friendly, making it appealing to a wider audience.

Fans of Wizard 101 are fond of its music, graphics, gameplay, combat system, character, and equipment customizations.

2) Atlantica Online

Released in 2008, Atlantica Online is a free-to-play MMORPG developed by NDOORS Corporation and published by Valofe.

In the game, you assume the role of an Atlantean whose task is to look for Atlantis and save the world from the ill effects of an unknown substance. Given its turn-based nature, when opposing teams come close to one another, they are transported to a dungeon where they have to fight each other.

Atlantica Online makes use of a PvP combat system, which players love, in addition to the community that the game has created. This is one of the few titles in the genre that focuses heavily on PvP rather than PvE gameplay. Apart from this, the visuals and overall concept make it a great game that justifies its position on this list of the best turn-based MMORPGs.

3) Broken Ranks

Broken Ranks, developed by Whitemoon Games in 2022, is one of the top MMORPGs in the world. The game features a combat system similar to Heroes of Might & Magic and takes place through an isometric viewpoint, similar to Baldur’s Gate.

Broken Ranks has seven classes that you can choose from - Barbarian, Archer, Sheed, Druid, Voodoo Shaman, Fire Mage, and Knight. You take on the role of a Taerninan who was forced out of his homeland due to external antagonistic forces.

Broken Ranks is a journey of self-discovery that revolves around the survival of the fittest. The immersive storyline and turn-based combat system are widely considered to be some of the best in the genre.

4) Dofus

Developed by Ankama Games, Dofus is a turn-based massively multiplayer online role-playing game. It is available in free-to-play and pay-to-play (offers more content) versions.

Dofus is set in a fictional place known as The World of Twelve, named after the 12 gods who occupy it. As a character in the game, you must choose one of the 19 classes available. After you've chosen a class, you can engage in PvP and PvE activities.

Dofus offers a subversive experience with real-time elements and turn-based gameplay that are a hit among players.

5) Wakfu

Also developed by Ankama Games, Wakfu is a turn-based MMORPG released in 2012. It takes place approximately 1000 years after the events of Dofus.

The game features a battle between Ogrest and Yugo. Yugo is on a mission to find his origin while also trying to save the world from a disaster.

According to Wakfu’s website, the title's plot serves as an allegory to the irreversible effects of human activity on the environment. Much like Dofus, the game offers you a sweet spot between reality and fantasy.

