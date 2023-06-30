5 best two-handed staves in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 offers a varied set of weapons that you can use to inflict devastating damage on your enemies. Choosing the right weapon can be vital to your survival. Additionally, your class or build can also be a factor in using these instruments of destruction. The large armory in the game can be daunting, but understanding your class and weapon of choice is ideal.

With that said, if you are searching for the best two-handed staves in Diablo 4, this list has got you covered.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

What are the best two-handed staves in Diablo 4?

1) Staff of Endless Rage

With the Staff of Endless Rage, you can wield the element of fire and burn everything into ashes. Two additional projectiles are launched with every third cast of a Fireball. With this in mind, you can create a flame-themed build in combat.

The Staff of Endless Rage can be obtained randomly by defeating enemies, breaking in-game world objects, and opening chests.

2) Greatstaff of the Crone

The Greatstaff of the Crone is for the Druid class users in Diablo 4. You can use it to essentially become the god of storms, lightning, and thunder. It gives you the ability to conjure storm abilities and strikes.

The Greatstaff of the Crone can only be obtained from drops and chests after you reach World Tier 3. Thanks to its unique passive ability that allows you to damage foes with the power of lightning, you get the upper hand against enemies and bosses.

3) Staff of Lam Esen

The Staff of Lam Esen is a powerful staff that can only be wielded by the Sorcerer class in Diablo 4. You can use it to unleash five bolts of lightning that inflict damage and stun your enemy.

Although the Staff of Lam Esen is not for everyone, if you are already running a lightning build, it could be a perfect pick. This weapon can be obtained from random drops or chests and by destroying world objects in the game.

4) Staff of Fractured Flames

The Staff of Fractured Flames is ideal for a flame build in Diablo 4. You can use it to cast fireballs that launch three projectiles. The weapon can also apply a stunning effect of four percent after every projectile.

You can only obtain the Staff of Fractured Flames by defeating enemies, opening chests, and crafting.

5) Staff of Elemental Command

By using the Staff of Elemental Command, you can inflict elemental damage to your enemies in Diablo 4, including fire, lightning, and cold damage. This weapon is ideal if you are fighting an enemy who has elemental weaknesses.

However, getting the Staff of Elemental Command early in the game can be a daunting task, especially if you are running in hardcore mode. It is much better to wait until the mid-game or end-game before attempting to acquire this weapon.

To obtain the Staff of Elemental Command, you must defeat Corlin Hulle at the Sinner's Pass in the Fractured Peaks region.

Here's a quick tip: if you want to increase the drop rate of all the Diablo 4 staves listed above, you can raise the difficulty to World Tier 4. Doing so will not only increase the odds of obtaining legendary and ancient items, but it will also reward you with more experience points.

Diablo 4 is available for you to play on PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox One, as well as Xbox Series X and S. The game has crossplay, which means you can enjoy it with your friends across all platforms.

