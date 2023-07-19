5 best villains in Warframe

Warframe was released on March 25, 2013, but still players seem to come and go even if the game is a decade old. With the new path option that was recently made avaialble, many players jumped back into the game to experience being a Drifter. However, this means that you need to start a new game and story. Fortunately, if you've already started the game under Vora's path, you won't lose any progression if you want to experience the Drifter path.

Additionally, if you're going to start a new path, you'll need to face and fight some of the best villains in the game once again. Villains are known to be very difficult but have a deep back story that explains their motives and what they believe in. With that said, if you are looking for the five best villains in Warframe, this list is for you.

Ballas and four other interesting Warframe villains

1) Ballas

Ballas is the final boss before reaching the endgame in Warframe and is one of the most prolific villains. He is the true embodiment of the Orokin empire, and he even sentenced his one love to death after she saved the children of Zariman Ten Zero. Ballas is a cruel tyrant that enslaves and bends the Origin system to his will. Additionally, he returned only to wreak havoc on the Tenno.

2) Shadow Stalker

Shadow Stalker is a Warframe that hunts down and kills his kind. With his signature weapons, Despair, Dread, and Hate, he becomes an unstoppable assassin that will bring fear and paranoia to any player in the game. Additionally, he becomes even more powerful once he is imbued with Sentient power, becoming your worst nightmare.

Fortunately, after a decade, you can now play as a Shadow Stalker in the game, but only as a random spawn in Duviri as a Warframe selection.

3) Grineer Queens

The Grineer Queens in the game hold a position of power, commanding the strongest and largest army in the entire game. Their ability to corrupt vessels and taint everything they touch is a source of great fear and frustration for the Tenno. These enigmatic Queens prove to be the most formidable and vexing villains to confront, as they possess the ability to enslave not just living beings but also nonliving entities.

The Queens' influence extends to the very fabric of the universe, transforming once-inanimate objects into brainless minions obediently fighting on their behalf. To face off against the Grineer Queens is to engage in a battle against an insidious force that bends both living and nonliving matter to its will, making them a truly relentless and infuriating enemy.

4) Hunhow

Hunhow, the father of all Sentients in Warframe, holds a pivotal role in the game's lore. He stands as the progenitor of Shadow Stalker and Natah, two significant characters with intriguing narratives. Hunhow's presence looms over the Origin system since he poses an alarming threat due to his exceptional intelligence and raw strength.

What makes him even more dangerous is his ability to tap into the power of the Void, further augmenting his already formidable abilities and making him an unstoppable force to be reckoned with.

5) Tyl Regor

Tyl Regor, a prominent scientist in Warframe, possesses a singular ambition: to create the biggest, baddest, and fastest Grineer creations. As you progress through the game's story, you'll have the opportunity to face him in battle.

Despite his scientific background, Tyl Regor can be difficult enemy. His moves are unpredictable, and his agility is truly remarkable, catching many off guard. Tyl Regor's relentless pursuit of his objectives knows no bounds, as he is willing to eliminate anything and anyone that stands in his way to achieve success.

Warframe is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.