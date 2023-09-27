Best Warframe Azothane build: How to get, modding guide, and more

Warframe's Azothane is considered one of the best Drifter melee weapons. Introduced in the Duviri Paradox update, Azothane is the latest weapon in the two-handed Nikana melee subclass. It boasts high range, attack speed, and critical chance. On paper, Azothane pales in comparison to some older two-handed Nikanas, but its true strength lies not in its stats but in its unique slam mechanic.

Unlike the usual ground slam in Warframe, Azothane can be plunged into the ground with the block combo (RMB + E for default keybind on PC). The plunge attack has an 11-meter wide shockwave that applies a guaranteed impact proc and deals 80 Heat damage to all targets caught within.

More importantly, however, each target adds 4 hits to your combo counter. This makes it easy to build combos on this weapon without auxiliary crowd-control setups from your Warframe. A heavy attack build that utilizes this mechanic can easily outperform the average heavy attack build on other two-handed Nikanas.

Warframe Azothane drop location and farming guide

Azothane shockwave has an unique attack when in Drifter mode in Duviri (Image via Digital Extremes)

Azothane is one of the six Drifter melee weapons in this game, meaning it can be used on your Drifter while in Duviri and on your frames while outside Duviri. When used on a Drifter, this two-handed Nikana can perform the aforementioned block combo. However, instead of a circular area of shockwave, the Drifter's version sends out five projectile waves through the ground in a frontal cone.

Like all other Drifter Melee weapons, you can purchase Azothane in Teshin's cave for 50 Pathos Clamps. This immediately grants you the Drifter version, while a blueprint is sent to your inventory to craft the Warframe version. Non-tradeable duplicates of the blueprint can thereafter be purchased from Cephalon Simaris for 100,000 Standing.

Warframe Azothane mod setup 2023

Azothane can be built in various ways, but it is essential to build around its high critical chance (Image via Digital Extremes)

The unique combo-increasing mechanic in Azothane encourages builds that play around with heavy attacks to channelize the ability into massive single-target DPS. Two-handed Nikana stances have forced Slash procs on heavy attacks, meaning you can infinitely scale a heavy attack build into level cap endurance runs in the Steel Path.

The build idea is to use Sacrificial Steel to pump up the initial critical chance and use Blood Rush to amplify it even further if you need higher numbers. With this, you can use the plunge-shockwave attack to build a rapid combo and spend it with a heavy attack to finish off a target. Once you successfully complete these steps, rinse and repeat.

The build is even stronger if you have an ability to group up targets. Both Ensnare and Larva work for this as Helminth alternatives. The enemy concentration in Steel Path means even more enemy clump-ups for higher combo buildup and higher damage.

For those looking to min-max the build further, note that it would be ill-advised to buy Azothane Riven mods in 2023. Newly released weapons always start with the lowest Riven disposition, meaning you won't be able to get much mileage out of it.