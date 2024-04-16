Best Warrior loadouts for WoW SoD Phase 3: Talents, runes, and gear 

Warriors are looking very interesting in WoW SoD Phase 3. This is the first time, according to the numbers, that dual-wielding Warriors are standing out as top-dps - at least on the Classic SoD servers. Honestly, both Fury and Arms warriors are top-tier, damage-dealing machines, but I had to pick a build I prefer. At the end of the day, that’s almost always going to be dual-wielding, so the below build is Fury.

The new runes for Warriors in SoD Phase 3 bring some phenomenal upgrades to the class, such as Wrecking Crew increasing critical strike damage for all your attacks for 6s, and also Enraging you. It’s a great time to be a Warrior main, and it’s only going to get better when Phase 4 finally hits.

Best loadouts for WoW SoD Phase 3 Warriors

DPS: Fury

1) Talents and Runes

Talent selection for DPS Warriors, via Wowhead calculator (Image via Blizzard)

The Warrior talents in WoW SoD Phase 3 are pretty obvious picks. You’re picking u talents that increase your damage in some fashion (Enrage, Flurry, Dual-Wield Specialization).

Then, you pair that with something that grants more Bleed Damage/more opportunities to bleed (Deep Wounds, Improved Rend), to maximize your damage. Before you know it, you’re swinging for the fence, and doing it swiftly. These are the talents you want to run in this build for WoW SoD Phase 3 Warriors:

Fury Talents

Cruelty: 5/5

5/5 Unbridled Wrath: 5/5

5/5 Improved Battle Shout: 5/5

5/5 Enrage: 5/5

5/5 Dual-Wield Speciality: 4/5

4/5 Death Wish: 1/1

1/1 Flurry: 3/5

Arms Talents

Improved Heroic Strike: 3/3

3/3 Improved Rend: 3/3

3/3 Tactical Mastery: 4/5

4/5 Deep Wounds: 3/3

Rune selection for DPS Warriors, courtesy of Wowhead talent calculator (Image via Wowhead.com)

It’s finally time for Single-Minded Fury to shine! It’s a rare damage/movement speed increase for Warriors who dual-wield. Flagellation is amazing once you have the power to activate Berserker Rage, and then you have Wrecking Crew, which simply makes your melee hits trigger Enrage. It all works together in a seamless pattern to make WoW SoD Phase 3 Warriors into killing machines:

Rune selections

Head: Taste for Blood

Taste for Blood Chest: Flagellation

Flagellation Wrist: Wrecking Crew

Wrecking Crew Hands: Single-Minded Fury

Single-Minded Fury Waist: Blood Surge

Blood Surge Legs: Consumed by Rage

Consumed by Rage Feet: Enraged Regeneration

2) BiS Equipment

Surprising no one, most of the gear you want is going to be found in Sunken Temple (Temple of Atal’Hakkar) for WoW SoD Phase 3 Warriors. Some of it could also come from grinding PVP, or even from Gnomeregan - that raid is still valid for BiS if you have the right pieces:

Head: Tempered Interference-Negating Helmet (Blacksmithing)

Tempered Interference-Negating Helmet (Blacksmithing) Neck: Gnomeregan Peace Officer’s Torque (Gnomeregan)

Gnomeregan Peace Officer’s Torque (Gnomeregan) Shoulders: Shoulderplates of Dread (Blacksmithing)

Shoulderplates of Dread (Blacksmithing) Back: Panther Fur Cloak (Temple of Atal’Hakkar)

Panther Fur Cloak (Temple of Atal’Hakkar) Chest: Wailing Berserker’s Chestplate (Temple of Atal’Hakkar)

Wailing Berserker’s Chestplate (Temple of Atal’Hakkar) Wrists: Berserker Bracers (Warsong Gulch Exalted)

Berserker Bracers (Warsong Gulch Exalted) Hands: Machinist’s Gloves (Gnomeregan)

Machinist’s Gloves (Gnomeregan) Waist: Waistguard of Pain (Temple of Atal’Hakkar)

Waistguard of Pain (Temple of Atal’Hakkar) Legs: Wailing Berserker’s Legplates (Temple of Atal’Hakkar)

Wailing Berserker’s Legplates (Temple of Atal’Hakkar) Feet: Wailing Berserker’s Battleboots (Temple of Atal’Hakkar)

Wailing Berserker’s Battleboots (Temple of Atal’Hakkar) Rings: Drakeclaw Band of the Berserker (Temple of Atal’Hakkar) / Blackstone Ring (Maraudon - Princess Theradras)

Drakeclaw Band of the Berserker (Temple of Atal’Hakkar) / Blackstone Ring (Maraudon - Princess Theradras) Trinkets: Diamond Flask (Voodoo Feathers quest - Temple of Atal’Hakkar) / Breadth of the Beast (12 x Wild Offering from Wild Gods quest vendor)

Diamond Flask (Voodoo Feathers quest - Temple of Atal’Hakkar) / Breadth of the Beast (12 x Wild Offering from Wild Gods quest vendor) Weapons: (Main Hand): Cobra Fang Claw (Temple of Atal’Hakkar) / (Off-Hand) Serpent’s Striker (Temple of Atal’Hakkar)

(Main Hand): Cobra Fang Claw (Temple of Atal’Hakkar) / (Off-Hand) Serpent’s Striker (Temple of Atal’Hakkar) Ranged: Stinging Longbow (Temple of Atal’Hakkar)

Tanking: Protection

1) Talents and Runes

Talent selection for Protection Warriors using Wowhead calculator (Image via Blizzard)

Interestingly enough, Tank Warriors are still using DPS Talents! I don’t think that’s going to change until Phase 4, most likely. I’ve never been a huge fan of Warrior talents in the tank tree, so this tracks for WoW SoD Phase 3 Warriors.

Most of the talents we used above, we’re going to re-use:

Fury Talents

Booming Voice: 2/5

2/5 Cruelty: 5/5

5/5 Unbridled Wrath: 5/5

5/5 Improved Battle Shout: 5/5

5/5 Enrage: 5/5

5/5 Improved Execute: 2/2

2/2 Death Wish: 1/1

1/1 Flurry: 3/5

Arms Talents

Improved Heroic Strike: 2/3

2/3 Deflection: 5/5

5/5 Improved Rend: 3/3

3/3 Deep Wounds: 3/3

Rune selections for Warriors (Image via Wowhead.com)

Perhaps one of my favorite tanking runes has to be Devastate since it adds so much to your Sunder Armor that you’re going to be using anyway. Consumed by Rage is another potent ability to keep your damage and rage going strong.

While you do lose some defenses in Gladiator Stance, I’m such a big fan of it that I don’t really care, to be honest. It’s a fun stance and can be swapped into when you’re ready to hit harder. Below are my picks for WoW SoD Phase 3 Warriors:

Runes to select

Head: Vigilance

Vigilance Chest: Warbringer (or Flagellation for more damage)

Warbringer (or Flagellation for more damage) Wrist: Wrecking Crew

Wrecking Crew Hands: Devastate

Devastate Waist: Focused Rage

Focused Rage Legs: Consumed by Rage (or Furious Thunder for AOE damage)

Consumed by Rage (or Furious Thunder for AOE damage) Feet: Gladiator Stance (or Rallying Cry for more defensive options)

2) BiS Equipment

Other than adding a shield to the mix, this is more or less identical to the DPS gear you use as a Warrior. That’s one of the great things about Warriors right now - you can get the equipment you need for multiple builds. It’s also a drawback: There are a lot of Warriors right now, all vying for the same equipment.

Here are the ideal picks for WoW SoD Phase 3 Warriors:

Head: Tempered Interference-Negating Helmet (Blacksmithing)

Tempered Interference-Negating Helmet (Blacksmithing) Neck: Gnomeregan Peace Officer’s Torque (Gnomeregan)

Gnomeregan Peace Officer’s Torque (Gnomeregan) Shoulders: Shoulderplates of Dread (Blacksmithing)

Shoulderplates of Dread (Blacksmithing) Back: Panther Fur Cloak (Temple of Atal’Hakkar)

Panther Fur Cloak (Temple of Atal’Hakkar) Chest: Wailing Berserker’s Chestplate (Temple of Atal’Hakkar)

Wailing Berserker’s Chestplate (Temple of Atal’Hakkar) Wrists: Berserker Bracers (Warsong Gulch Exalted)

Berserker Bracers (Warsong Gulch Exalted) Hands: Machinist’s Gloves (Gnomeregan)

Machinist’s Gloves (Gnomeregan) Waist: Waistguard of Pain (Temple of Atal’Hakkar)

Waistguard of Pain (Temple of Atal’Hakkar) Legs: Wailing Berserker’s Legplates (Temple of Atal’Hakkar)

Wailing Berserker’s Legplates (Temple of Atal’Hakkar) Feet: Wailing Berserker’s Battleboots (Temple of Atal’Hakkar)

Wailing Berserker’s Battleboots (Temple of Atal’Hakkar) Rings: Drakeclaw Band of the Berserker (Temple of Atal’Hakkar) / Blackstone Ring (Maraudon - Princess Theradras)

Drakeclaw Band of the Berserker (Temple of Atal’Hakkar) / Blackstone Ring (Maraudon - Princess Theradras) Trinkets: Diamond Flask (Voodoo Feathers quest - Temple of Atal’Hakkar) / Breadth of the Beast (12 x Wild Offering from Wild Gods quest vendor)

Diamond Flask (Voodoo Feathers quest - Temple of Atal’Hakkar) / Breadth of the Beast (12 x Wild Offering from Wild Gods quest vendor) Weapon: Cobra Fang Claw (Temple of Atal’Hakkar)

Cobra Fang Claw (Temple of Atal’Hakkar) Shield: Whirling Truesilver Gearwall (Engineering)

Whirling Truesilver Gearwall (Engineering) Ranged: Stinging Longbow (Temple of Atal’Hakkar)

WoW SoD Phase 3 is still going strong, and Warriors are going to find they’re in a very good position right now, as are other classes, such as the mighty Warlock DPS class.

