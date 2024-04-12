Best Warlock loadout for WoW SoD phase 3: Talents, runes, and gear

Warlocks are in a great position for WoW SoD Phase 3. Whether you’re DPSing or tanking, they can excel without too much effort. However, this list will focus just on damage. In the case of Warlocks, they must choose between a Fire and Shadow loadout. In Phase 3, however, the ability to have dual talent specs lets them swap between the two. This makes life a bit easier on Warlocks, even if they have to change gear themselves.

We’re going to focus on the Fire build for Warlocks in WoW SoD Phase 3, and likely add the Shadow build at a later date. If I have to choose between the two, it’s almost always going to be Fire, for the talents and powerful runes it possess.

Best talents for WoW SoD Phase 3 Warlocks

Destro Fire Talents for Warlocks courtesy of Wowhead talent calculator (Image via Blizzard Entertainment || Wowhead.com)

Going Destruction Fire as a WoW SoD Phase 3 Warlock is similar to Phase 1, where we focus primarily on the Destro tree. However, we have way more points and can do so much more damage than those early days.

Since Imp is the preferred pet, we want Improved Imp for more damage. I chose Improved Shadow Bolt instead of Cataclysm, for when it’s time to cast Shadow Bolt Volley, but I can see an argument for Cataclysm. We also want Bane (reduced cast time for Immolate), Improved Firebolt (for Imp’s Firebolt), and of course Devastation (increased critical chance).

Since all of your primary damage is fire as a Warlock, picking all these talents that buff your damage is going to feel incredible. Here are the talent picks:

Destruction Talents

Improved Shadow Bolt: 5/5

5/5 Bane: 5/5

5/5 Improved Firebolt: 2/2

2/2 Devastation: 5/5

5/5 Shadowburn: 1/1

1/1 Ruin: 1/1

1/1 Destructive Reach: 2/2

2/2 Improved Immolate: 5/5

5/5 Emberstorm: 5/5

5/5 Conflagrate: 1/1

Demonology Talents

Demonic Embrace: 2/3

2/3 Improved Imp: 3/3

3/3 Fel Intellect: 4/5

Best runes for WoW SoD Phase 3 Warlocks

Fire Destro Warlock Runes courtesy of Wowhead talent calculator (Image via Blizzard Entertainment || Wowhead.com)

One of the new Runes for WoW SoD Phase 3 Warlocks, Backdraft is definitely a must-have. You still absolutely must have Incinerate. You have Demonic Tactics for more damage from you and your imp and another potential damage buff from Demonic Tactics.

Warlocks frankly have some truly incredible Rune options, but Lake of Fire had to go, due to changes made to it. Demonic Tactics is more enjoyable for me, either way for WoW SoD Phase 3 Warlock builds.

Ideal runes

Gloves: Chaos Bolt

Chaos Bolt Helm: Backdraft

Backdraft Pants: Incinerate

Incinerate Chest: Demonic Tactics

Demonic Tactics Waist: Grimoire of Synergy

Grimoire of Synergy Boots: Demonic Knowledge

Demonic Knowledge Bracers: Immolation Aura

BiS for Warlocks in WoW SoD Phase 3

Warlocks in WoW SoD Phase 3 will have similar needs to Mages, in both equipment and stat priority. The priority in this case, in order, is Spell Hit, Spell Power, Crit Chance, Intellect, Stamina, and Spirit.

Again, they’ll need very similar equipment to Mages, since there is simply so much amazing cloth gear in the Temple of Atal’Hakkar raid. Below is a list of everything you want for your Best in Slot (BiS), and where it drops.

BiS gear

Helm: Visage of the Exiled (Temple of Atal’Hakkar)

Visage of the Exiled (Temple of Atal’Hakkar) Neck: Jin’do’s Lost Locket (Temple of Atal’Hakkar)

Jin’do’s Lost Locket (Temple of Atal’Hakkar) Shoulders: Fractured Mind Pauldrons (Tailoring)

Fractured Mind Pauldrons (Tailoring) Back: Hukku’s Hex Cape (Temple of Atal’Hakkar)

Hukku’s Hex Cape (Temple of Atal’Hakkar) Chest: Malevolent PRophet’s Vest (Temple of Atal’Hakkar)

Malevolent PRophet’s Vest (Temple of Atal’Hakkar) Wrists: Dryad’s Wrist Bindings (Warsong Gulch - Exalted)

Dryad’s Wrist Bindings (Warsong Gulch - Exalted) Hands: Atal Hexxer’s Gloves (Temple of Atal’Hakkar)

Atal Hexxer’s Gloves (Temple of Atal’Hakkar) Waist: Cord of the Untamed (Temple of Atal’Hakkar)

Cord of the Untamed (Temple of Atal’Hakkar) Legs: Malevolent Prophet’s Leggings (Temple of Atal’Hakkar)

Malevolent Prophet’s Leggings (Temple of Atal’Hakkar) Feet: Malevolent Prophet’s Sandals (Temple of Atal’Hakkar)

Malevolent Prophet’s Sandals (Temple of Atal’Hakkar) Ring: Drakeclaw Band of the Harbinger (Temple of Atal’Hakkar)

Drakeclaw Band of the Harbinger (Temple of Atal’Hakkar) Ring: Cyclopean Band (Blackrock Depths)

Cyclopean Band (Blackrock Depths) Trinket: Infernal Pack Essence (5x Silver Coins from Blood Moon PVP event)

Infernal Pack Essence (5x Silver Coins from Blood Moon PVP event) Trinket: Breadth of the Beast (Shadowtooth Emissary Quest)

Breadth of the Beast (Shadowtooth Emissary Quest) Weapon: Blade of Eternal Darkness (Maraudon)

Blade of Eternal Darkness (Maraudon) Off-Hand: Drakestone of the Blood Prophet (Temple of Atal’Hakkar)

Drakestone of the Blood Prophet (Temple of Atal’Hakkar) Ranged Weapon: Pyric Caduceus (Temple of Atal’Hakkar)

WoW SoD Phase 3 is in high gear, with many of the runes and secrets already uncovered. Players have plenty of time to level up though, and prepare for the challenges that face them at Level 50.