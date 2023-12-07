WoW Classic Season of Discovery: Best Rune and Talents for Warlocks

When it comes to WoW Classic Season of Discovery, Warlocks are one of the most interesting classes. Now that the new Classic era has had some time to really come to life, and all the Runes have been found, we’ve been researching what the most ideal picks are going to be for World of Warcraft players going forward. This could change in the future, of course. If that’s the case, we’ll come back and update accordingly.

There’s so much to love about Warlocks in WoW Classic Season of Discovery right now. One of the best tanks in the game, they are no doubt going to be a very popular class in the coming months. We’ll be going over the talent points you need to have and ideal Runes to keep in mind going forward.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Best Warlock Runes and Talents in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

1) Demonology (Tank)

Demonology Tank talent points (Image via Wowhead.com)

As stated previously, WoW Classic Season of Discovery’s Warlock is one of the best tanks in the game. Despite being a Demonology spec, more of your talent points are going to be invested in the Affliction tree - for now, at least. This is mostly for Improved Corruption for an instant Corruption cast.

You also want to have Improved Drain life for greater healing and Suppression to help your spells land. Nothing’s more frustrating than watching a spell get resisted. As for Runes, you need Metamorphosis - that one is mandatory.

Talent points (Tank)

Improved Corruption: 5/5

5/5 Suppression: 1/5

1/5 Improved Drain Life: 5/5

5/5 Demonic Embrace: 5/5

Runes (Tank)

Enchant Gloves: Metamorphosis

Enchant Pants: Incinerate

Enchant Chest: Master Channeler

2) Affliction and Demonology (DPS)

Talent points for both Demonology DPS and Affliction (Image via Wowhead.com)

Do you like inflicting tons of DOT (Damage over Time) and laughing as things slowly perish under the weight of your power? Then Affliction is the spec for you in WoW Classic Season of Discovery!

That said, Affliction and the DPS version of Demonology Warlock in WoW Classic Season of Discovery are essentially identical. This will no doubt change in the future, though. They are an excellent solo class, easy to play, and very satisfying. Here’s what you need if you choose to go DPS:

Talent points

Improved Corruption: 5/5

5/5 Improved Shadow Bolt: 5/5

5/5 Bane: 5/5

5/5 Shadowburn: 1/1

Runes

Enchant Gloves: Haunt

Enchant Pants: Everlasting Affliction

Enchant Chest: Master Channeler

3) Destruction

Destruction Warlock talent point spread (Image via Wowhead.com)

Unlike the previous builds, Destruction Warlock actually uses its own tree for WoW Classic Season of Discovery. In fact, all 16 talent points are going there. It’s all about increasing your damage, after all, and that tree has tons of options. In this case, we’re picking talents that reduce mana cost and grant more critical strikes.

Chaos Bolt is incredible damage, and since you’re going to be doing lots of fire damage, you want Lake of Fire and Incinerate as must-picks.

Talent points

Cataclysm: 5/5

5/5 Bane: 5/5

5/5 Devastation: 5/5

5/5 Shadowburn: 1/1

Runes

Enchant Gloves: Chaos Bolt

Enchant Pants: Incinerate

Enchant Chest: Lake of Fire

As the phases of WoW Classic Season of Discovery update, players will have access to more talent points and runes. To learn more about this exciting mode, read my exclusive interview with two of the Warcraft devs.