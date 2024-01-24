Best ways to reach level 40 in The Division 2

Like most RPG games, The Division 2 has a leveling system that allows you to upgrade your base skills, get better loot, and access more content. However, there is a level cap of 30 for the base game and 40 for the expansion. Although the game provides XP for doing simple tasks like killing enemies, it would take a lot of time to level up.

So, if you just started playing The Division 2 in 2024 and are wondering how to reach the level cap efficiently, this article is for you. This guide focuses on how to gain more XP in the fastest way possible to reach level 40.

How to reach level 40 quickly in The Division 2

Level 30 boost (Image via Ubisoft)

As mentioned earlier, the base game of The Division 2 has a level cap of 30. This means you can reach this level by completing all the main story missions and side quests. However, you cannot progress beyond the level cap.

This level cap increases to 40 if you buy the title's expansion, Warlords of New York. The expansion also comes with a level 30 character boost.

Once you've bought the Warlords of New York expansion, enter the game and complete the requirements to activate the level 30 character boost.

Prerequisites for character level boost (Image via Ubisoft)

The requirements are:

Complete the prologue.

Unlock the base of Operations.

Unlock base skills.

Completing all of them will allow you to activate the character boost and advance your character to level 30 in Division 2. After boosting the character, head to the White House to talk to the pilot marked on the map. The pilot will take you to New York, where you'll experience the expansion's storyline.

Meet the pilot to start the Warlords of New York expansion (Image via Ubisoft)

However, remember to complete everything in Washington, D.C., before going to New York, as you can't return after completing the Warlords of New York expansion.

Once you reach New York, look for the yellow waypoints on the map and unlock them. This way, you will complete all four missions to kill the Warlords. After killing all the Warlords, you'll unlock the final mission. However, you must be at least level 40 to undertake this task.

Since you have already completed most of the expansion campaign, you must have a good amount of XP to almost reach level 40. To achieve the last few levels, wander around and do some activities. This includes:

Stronghold

Public Executions

Territory Control

Propaganda Broadcasts

Apart from these activities, side missions and bounties also provide a chunk of XP to help you complete the last few levels.

This is how you reach level 40 quickly in The Division 2. Although it is the fastest way to reach the level 40 cap, there are better methods if you want to enjoy the story and learn the mechanics. There's no option to replay storylines or tutorials. This means you must create a new character to enjoy the base game storyline.

Even if you bought The Division 2's expansion, finishing the story and side missions in D.C. before you go to New York is always better.