5 best world bosses in Guild Wars 2

There are plenty of things for you to do in Guild Wars 2. The game is full of PvP and PvE activities. Among these activities are world bosses that spawn in various places in the world of Tyria. If you are familiar with MMORPGs, you probably know that world bosses are formidable foes, and battles with them usually last for long stretches, even with multiple players taking part.

There are several different world bosses that are available for you to fight in Guild Wars 2. Defeating one will provide you with great rewards.

This article lists five of the best world bosses in Guild Wars 2.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Who are the best world bosses in Guild Wars 2?

1) Admiral Taidha Covington

Admiral Taidha Covington is ranked as a Legendary World Boss that spawns in the Bloodtide Coast. However, before you can fight Admiral Taidha Covington, you must first destroy defenses located in the Northern and Southern towers. Once these towers have been dealt with, you will need to destroy a gate.

After the gate has been destroyed, this world boss will appear to fight you and everyone else who has shown up for the event. Defeating it will reward you with some unique item drops.

2) Svanir Chaman Chief

The Svanir Shaman Chief spawns in the Wayfarer Foothills area. Visit the area, and you will receive an objective to protect Tor the Tall's supplies for the Grawl. Afterward, you will be given an escort mission wherein you need to protect Scholar Brogun while he is investigating the Grawl Tribe. Once he is done investigating, you will need to destroy a Dragon Totem.

After the totem is destroyed, some portals that spawn enemies will appear. Your next objective will be to destroy these portals. The Svanir Shaman Chief will spawn once they have been destroyed.

3) Megadestroyer

There are a couple of things you need to do before you can take on the Megadestroyer.

Before you can actually face the Megadestroyer, you will need to defend the Arcanomics lab. Successfully defending the lab will cause some enemies to spawn around the area. Defeating these monsters will lead to one more objective that you need to complete in order to face the world boss.

This objective requires you to protect a group of Asura from enemies. After this has been completed, the Megadestroyer will spawn. The world boss will summon minions on his behalf, so be ready for a drawn-out battle.

4) Tequatl the Sunless

Tequatl the Sunless is one of the most imposing bosses in Guild Wars 2. Defeating this world boss will require coordination among several players.

The area where you will fight Tequatl the Sunless will have some batteries and lasers that help deal significant damage. You must be mindful of a few smaller enemies that spawn around these items since they can damage them.

Coordinating with other players on who should use the lasers and who should protect them will go a long way toward defeating this world boss.

5) Karka Queen

The battle against the Karka Queen in Guild Wars 2 requires several players to coordinate in order to triumph. There are four locations where this boss can possibly spawn, and you and the other players will need to secure every single location. Each location has a mini-event tied to it that will need to be completed prior to the Karka Queen spawning.

This world boss is capable of dealing huge amounts of damage. Being able to defend against her attacks is vital in surviving this battle.

The Karka Queen has a second health bar that appears after you've depleted the first. Don't let your guard down until the second health bar has also been depleted.

These are the best world boss encounters so far in Guild Wars 2. Each boss offers a different experience, so make sure you learn all you need to know about them before taking them on.

ArenaNet recently announced a new expansion for Guild Wars 2. You can learn all about it by reading this article.

Poll : 0 votes