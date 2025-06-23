Bitcraft Online: All Professions explained

Bitcraft Online has its own unique method or way to encourage players to gather what they need to craft/build things they require. This ensures that there's plenty to do, and players have enough variation in activities to keep them busy. Since there are always choices, players will not get bored.

Speaking of choices, there are a total of 13 professions in Bitcraft Online. Some are related to gathering, some to crafting, and a few that include the best of both worlds. That being said, here's more detail on each profession and what they entail.

All Professions in Bitcraft Online explained

As mentioned, there are a total of 13 professions in Bitcraft Online. They can be broadly divided into three categories: Gathering, Crafting, and a combination of both. Here's what you need to know.

Gathering Professions in Bitcraft Online

There are three professions that make use of Gathering. These will allow you to collect and later process the raw material:

Mining (Image via Clockwork Laboratories, Inc.)

Foraging : Finding and gathering flora such as mushrooms, wild fibers, wild flowers, and wild seeds using the machete. Some of these materials can be further refined at the Foraging Station.

: Finding and gathering flora such as mushrooms, wild fibers, wild flowers, and wild seeds using the machete. Some of these materials can be further refined at the Foraging Station. Hunting : Assume the role of a hunter and hunt non-aggressive animals using the bow to salvage pelts, meat, and animal hair. These materials are used in Leatherworking and Cooking.

: Assume the role of a hunter and hunt non-aggressive animals using the bow to salvage pelts, meat, and animal hair. These materials are used in Leatherworking and Cooking. Mining: Use your pickaxe to mine ores and stones, which can be refined at the Mining Station.

Crafting Professions in Bitcraft Online

There are five professions that make use of Crafting. These will allow you to turn raw materials into finished products:

Crafting (Image via Clockwork Laboratories, Inc.)

Carpentry : You'll be able to use the logs and bark processed at the Forestry Station to make timber, planks, and other things at the Carpentry Station.

: You'll be able to use the logs and bark processed at the Forestry Station to make timber, planks, and other things at the Carpentry Station. Leatherworking : Using the Tanning Tub and the Leatherworking Station, you'll be able to tan and dye hides into leather and process leather into other products.

: Using the Tanning Tub and the Leatherworking Station, you'll be able to tan and dye hides into leather and process leather into other products. Masonry : Make use of the tools at your disposal to crush and carve stone, shape and process clay into ceramics, mix mortar, and cut gems to make them valuable.

: Make use of the tools at your disposal to crush and carve stone, shape and process clay into ceramics, mix mortar, and cut gems to make them valuable. Smithing : You'll be able to make use of ore to make ingots, tools, weapons, and armor at the Smithing Station.

: You'll be able to make use of ore to make ingots, tools, weapons, and armor at the Smithing Station. Tailoring: Tailoring allows you to process raw materials into cloth, rope, and other end products.

Gathering and Crafting Professions in Bitcraft Online

Four professions make use of both Gathering and Crafting abilities:

Fishing (Image via Clockwork Laboratories, Inc.)

Scholar : Uncover hidden/lost knowledge by deciphering hieroglyph stones using the Quill. Use it alongside materials created through other professions to research and craft blueprints. You'll even be able to create solvents that are used in crafting professions.

: Uncover hidden/lost knowledge by deciphering hieroglyph stones using the Quill. Use it alongside materials created through other professions to research and craft blueprints. You'll even be able to create solvents that are used in crafting professions. Farming : Farming allows you to prepare and plant seeds, tend to crops, harvest, and process farmed crops.

: Farming allows you to prepare and plant seeds, tend to crops, harvest, and process farmed crops. Fishing : You can make use of the lakes, rivers, and oceans to catch fish. They can then be processed into chum and bait and used as ingredients in other professions.

: You can make use of the lakes, rivers, and oceans to catch fish. They can then be processed into chum and bait and used as ingredients in other professions. Forestry: Cutting trees, seeding and planting saplings, collecting sap, and making charcoal are all part of Forestry. Essentially, it allows you to harvest wood and ensure a sustainable ecosystem.

