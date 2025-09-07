Black Desert: All Wukong Rabam skills

Pearl Abyss has expanded the gameplay of Black Desert’s newest class, Wukong, with the introduction of the new Rabam skills and multiple Black Spirit’s Rage (BSR) abilities. All this came about with the newest patch on September 4, 2025. This further rewards players who are already invested in Wukong and are beyond Level 56, as all the new skills unlock once you have reached this level. All the new skills allow Wukong players to pursue fresh combat styles and hybrid techniques.

This guide will break down every confirmed Rabam skill available in Black Desert.

Wukong’s new Rabam skills by level in Black Desert

Level 56

Taste This! and Right Through You! are the two Rabam skills that unlock when you reach Level 56 (Image via Pearl Abyss)

Once you make it to Level 56, Wukong gains access to its first two Rabam skills:

1) Right Through You!

This is a strong and fast gap-closing skill that allows Wukong to jab enemies in quick succession. The skill is highly suitable for PvP due to its ability to tackle enemy positioning, which is crucial to gaining advantage.

Required WP: 20

Cooldown: 3 secs

Attack Damage: 3762% x5

Critical Hit Rate +50%

Maximum 10 targets

Recover 55 HP per hit

Stiffness on first hit (PvE only)

25.13% damage in PvP only

2) Taste This!

This is a much flashier alternative that offers crowd control and heavy burst damage suitable for PvE farming, where efficient group clearing capability is important.

Required WP: 20

Cooldown: 7 secs

Attack 1 damage: 4137% x2

Attack 2 damage: 4137% x1

Attack 3 damage: 4137% x2

Critical Hit Rate +50%

Maximum 10 targets

Floating on attack 2 hits (PvE only)

Forward Guard during the skill

Air Attack

Down Attack

20.37% damage in PvP only

Level 57

Once you've reached level 57, Soaring Nimbus and Behind You! are accessible (Image via Pearl Abyss)

1) Behind You!

This skill is designed to quickly reposition behind an enemy before dealing a sudden attack. This is great for moving away from incoming attacks while being aggressive.

Required Stamina: 250

Cooldown: 7 secs

Attack damage: 4087% x2

Maximum 10 targets

Bound on hits (PvE only)

Super Armor during this skill

Down Attack

31% damage in PvP only

2) Soaring Nimbus

Draw in nearby enemies while Wukong soars into the air and then slams down to deal damage, allowing for strategic aerial maneuverability.

Required WP: 200

Cooldown: 21 secs

Attack damage: 7665% x3

Critical Hit Rate: +100%

Maximum 10 targets

Recover 1000 HP during the skill

Super Armor->Invincible->Super Armor during the skill

Attack Speed - 15% for enemies within range for 5 secs

Casting Speed - 15% for enemies within range for 5 secs

Movement Speed - 15% for enemies within range for 5 secs

Knockdown on hits (PvE only)

Down Attack

28.78% damage in PvP only

Level 58

Drain: Tusita’s Gourd and Fighting Buddha: Incomplete are unlocked once you've reached level 58 (Image via Pearl Abyss)

1) Drain: Tusita’s Gourd

This Rabam ability is crucial for resource recovery and buffs attacks. It's valuable when facing tanky enemies.

Passive:

Applies the following to the Tusita’s Gourd.

Changed to ranged attack

Attack x2 regardless of whether it is comboed with other skills

Applies attacks on the targeted enemy

Recover 25% Do energy per attack on hit

Recover 250 HP per attack on hit

2) Fighting Buddha: Incomplete

Enter a partial Fighting Buddha form, gaining tremendous amounts of offensive buffs and resilience, but it comes with drawbacks.

Attack damage: 5008% x4

Critical Hit Rate: +100%

Maximum 10 targets

Invincible-> Super Armor during the skill

Stun on last attack hit (PvE only)

Down Attack

39.89% damage in PvP only

Not affected by effects that increase/decrease Attack and/or Casting Speeds.

Using the skill, Wukong enters the Fighting Buddha state and restores 2000 HP from Celestial Nectar’s recovery effect.

The passive effects from Fighting Buddha are applied.

Energy is NOT restored even if you use Tusita’s Gourd when entering the Fighting Buddha state with this skill.

The introduction of the Rabam skills grants Wukong with a much higher build diversity for both PvP and PvE scenarios. PvE grinders can use Taste This! for major damage output and Soaring Nimbus to deal AoE damage while using Drain: Tusita’s Gourd for sustainability in lengthy fights. Behind You! and Right Through You! are some of the best PvP skills, which give you repositioning and a high damage ceiling, respectively.

The new Black Spirit’s Rage (BSR) skills and balance changes to Hold It! and Scorch! allow Wukong players to have a much smoother experience. With these targeted changes to specific skills, Pearl Abyss has turned Wukong into an extremely versatile yet heavy-hitting choice for players diving into PvP.

