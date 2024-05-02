Black Desert Mobile update adds new bosses, Tales, fresh Guild content, and more 

A Black Desert Mobile update went live this week, adding a bunch of new content to the Land of The Morning Light. Its patch notes also indicate some fixes and UI improvements have been made. Moreover, your leftover Hadum's Tokens have been converted to Chaos Crystals in this update.

This article will go over all the new content in the latest Black Desert Mobile update (April 30).

Black Desert Mobile: Land of The Morning Light now has four new tales and two new bosses

Land of The Morning Light now has four more chapters (Image via Pearl Abyss)

Players will now find a lot of new content to sink their teeth into when they venture out into the Land of The Morning Light. In this update, additional story content will unveil long-standing mysteries surrounding Sangoon, Oduksini, and Yeonhwa. Here's a summary of all Land of The Morning Light-related content in this update:

Four new Tales can be picked up when you finish the first eight Land of The Morning Light Tales. In chronological order, the new Tales are Officers, Apex Changui, Sangoon, and Oduksini.

More story content can be found in Dolswe's Log, which you will gain access to once you finish all 12 Tales.

Sangoon, Odakshini, and Apex Changui effectively double the number of bosses you can face in Land of The Morning Light. As one would expect, these are at the end of the new Tales, and you can get fresh rewards for clearing each difficulty level.

All Black Shrine bosses now come with the Calamity 6 difficulty level, which you can try after beating Calamity 5. The maximum possible amount of Energy in Black Shrine has been extended to 11. For beating a Calamity 6 boss, you gain:

Embers of Hongik x3

Supreme EXP Scroll x1,000

Crimson Crown x100 (first clear only)

You can now try out Black Shrines in a Practice mode - but it gives no rewards (Image via Pearl Abyss)

To let you poke around more with the latest difficulty level, a new Practice mode has also been added to Black Shrines. Additionally, the now craftable Dawnveil Helmet and Dawnveil Armor might give some players the power ramp they need to beat Calamity 6.

Introducing Capotia, Black Desert Mobile's new weekly guild content

Capotia can have up to 50 players, and you can join after the fight has begun (Image via Pearl Abyss)

Black Desert's mobile MMORPG credentials went up with the latest update. In the new horde-clearing Capotia mode, you can team up with up to 50 participants to fend off hordes of enemies. Your guild will gain points based on collective progress, which will shower all members of your group with the same rewards.

Like the Black Shrines, Capotia will also have a Practice Mode.

