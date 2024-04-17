Black Desert Online's update to the Ancient Anvil upgrade system gives you guaranteed enhancement

Black Desert Online released a new update to improve the Ancient Anvil upgrade system. This is part of the many improvements and changes that came to the game throughout April. Increasing the power of your gear in the PVP-centric MMO can be incredibly frustrating, but this new system aims to make things just a bit better.

In fact, as a part of the Ancient Anvil upgrade system, players will be able to activate a boost that guarantees an improvement to their gear in Black Desert Online, whenever they want to activate it.

Pearl Abyss improves the Ancient Anvil upgrade system in Black Desert Online

The Ancient Anvil effect will make it easier in the long run to enhance equipment in Black Desert Online (Image via Pearl Abyss)

In the latest update to Black Desert Online, the developers at Pearl Abyss have given players more power to control their upgrades in the Ancient Anvil upgrade system. In the past, it could be incredibly frustrating to fail on upgrades repeatedly. While that will still be the case, that work is not lost in this new system.

When players fail to enhance or upgrade their gear, the new Ancient Anvil system will grant players “essences” - Agris Essence. This will stack separately for each item and accumulate each time you fail to upgrade in BDO. When the number of essences on an item reaches a certain point, the Ancient Anvil will activate.

This activation will grant players a guaranteed successful enhancement, so they don’t have to worry about failing again. It’s also worth noting that Weapons and armor share the number of essences they accrue, as long as they’re in the same group, with the same enhancement level.

For example, you can take the Blackstar weapons—some of the best equipment in the game, and apply its essence to another Blackstar weapon, provided you have the same enhancement level on it—such as the TET Blackstar Greatsword and transfer it to the TET Blackstar Crossbow. When it comes to a player’s accessories, the essence levels will be specific to each item.

Black Desert Online will always be a challenging game, but the Ancient Anvil update is one of the several quality-of-life changes the developers have brought to the game to make it more approachable.

