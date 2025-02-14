Black Desert Online finally has a flying mount now

Black Desert Online's developers at Pearl Abyss have finally decided to listen to what their community has been asking for years. To celebrate Valentine’s Day, the game will introduce a new mount that can actually fly in the skies. This mount is a dragon named Duskwing, which will offer unparalleled mobility.

Ad

This article shares everything we know so far about Duskwing, the first flying mount of Black Desert Online.

What to expect from black desert online’s first flying mount

You can finally explore the skies in the game (Image via Pearl Abyss)

For the first time in the game’s 10-year-long history, you freely air travel. Duskwing offers a new way to explore the open world, adding verticality to movement. You can access the dragon by accepting the “To the Skies, Duskwing” quest from the Black Spirit.

Ad

Trending

Read more: Blade & Soul Neo preview: A proper reimagining of a classic Wuxia MMO

Completing this quest at the Duskwing Trainer near Cron Castle grants the Duskwing Calling Horn, which allows players to summon the dragon for 14 days.

Currently, Duskwing is available as a free trial, but it will later become an exclusive reward for Conquest Lords. However, note that Duskwing is not designed for high-speed travel or combat effectiveness. Its primary role is for exploration and travel rather than engaging in battles.

Ad

Valentine’s Day events and rewards

Celebrate the Valentine's Day from the skies (Image via Pearl Abyss)

Alongside the flying mount, Black Desert Online is celebrating Valentine’s Day with limited-time events. These will run until February 26, 2025, and offer seasonal rewards. You can participate by crafting and delivering chocolates, exchanging love letters, and earning themed items.

Ad

Also read: All bug fixes in the Rust Primitive update

Additionally, there are new enhancement materials available, such as the Fiery and Frozen Crystal of Fate, which help strengthen weapons and accessories. These can be obtained by defeating world bosses or through daily login rewards. Duskwing's arrival marks a significant shift in Black Desert, finally giving fans the amount of freedom they had always craved for.

While it won’t replace traditional mounts for speed or combat, it gives a fresh way to experience the in-game world. Whether soaring through the skies or collecting Valentine’s rewards, this update is more than enough to guarantee a good time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback