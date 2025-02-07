The Rust Primitive update is live, introducing a ton of bug fixes to amend various problems within the game. It addresses almost everything, from issues in the workshop section to a bug causing items not to function as they should. This is a great quality-of-life patch for the title.

This article lists all the bug fixes in the Rust Primitive update.

Different bug fixes in the Rust Primitive update

Here's a list of all the bug fixes in the Rust Primitive update.

Fixed F1 Grenades not saving Specular maps on the Community Workshop.

Fixed Lumberjack Hoodie not rendering when equipped.

Fixed item store Prototype Pickaxe being referred as Protoype Hatchet

Fixed the performance issues impacting Chinese, Japanese and Korean fonts when opening menus or using the chat

Fixed missing Chinese, Japanese and Korean characters in the UI

Removed the "GiveItem failed!" error message that appeared when looting an item with a full inventory

Dropped pumpkins no longer roll indefinitely

Fixed spraying the factory skin twice would result in a broken texture

Fixed some packs in the store displaying their store page incorrectly at low UI scale

Fixed fish traps needing to be reset after a server restart

Fixed a calculation error when applying dynamic pricing to a vending machine sale

Fixed holosights looking different based on the accessibility color selected while in NVG

Fixed certain AntiHack errors preventing the placement of deployables (e.g. barricades)

Fixed occasional errors when saving shots (Demo Editor)

Fixed shot and folder input fields resetting when pressing escape (Demo Editor)

Fixed Ice Assault Rifle's name and description to be in line with other similar items.

Fixed an issue with player inventory being locked if kicked when surrendering.

Items can no longer be swapped into softcore reclaim bags, fixing an exploit.

Submarines can no longer be stolen when purchased at Fishing Village.

Submarine fuel can no longer be stolen from a submarine purchased at the Fishing Village.

The patrol helicopter will no longer shoot at scientists.

Remove an error logged by wolves that could spam server logs.

Fixed DLSS Ultra Performance Mode artifacts.

Fixed formatting issues with importing and exporting normal maps via the workshop.

Fixed Fishing Villages spawning too close to harbor

Fixed Cargoship being able to abduct NPCs

Fixed Road Bradley and Travelling Vendor events not outputting the correct printouts

Fixed respawning static planter causing hash conflicts on sockets

Fixed Vending Machine stats panel incorrectly separating combined purchases as single purchases

Ensured phrases are translated properly on Vending Machine stats panel

Fixed death and auth commands not working for locks on tool cupboards

