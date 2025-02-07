  • home icon
  • MMO News
  • Rust Primitive: What to expect, all changes, and how to play

Rust Primitive: What to expect, all changes, and how to play

By Jay Sarma
Modified Feb 07, 2025 06:39 IST
Rust primitive game mode
Rust Primitive game mode (Image via Facepunch Studios)

Rust Primitive is a brand-new game mode designed by Facepunch Studios. It is currently live within Rust, and players can directly access it. Released on February 6, 2025, this mode was introduced to provide players with access to a primitive-only game mode, which has been one of the most demanded features in the past few years.

This article will provide a detailed brief on Rust Primitive and what players can expect from it.

What can we expect from Rust Primitive?

As evident, the Rust Primitive game mode locks players into primitive progression without giving them any option to progress beyond a certain league. While it might not seem as fun on paper, it is undoubtedly going to be extremely competitive and filled by those who enjoy the initial stages of progression.

also-read-trending Trending

General progression in Rust is dominated by clans and large groups, who can easily reach end-game loot by the end of the first day of force wipe. This makes the gameplay experience miserable for solos, duos, and even smaller groups.

Rust Primitive has been introduced to prevent enemy groups from abusing the progression system. Naturally, all players will be at an almost equal level when fighting each other. However, owing to the gear lock, they will not be able to progress beyond traditional primitive weapons, such as bows, crossbows, spears, and others.

Check out — Rust patch notes (February 6, 2025): Primitive game mode, New siege weapons, improvements, and more

All changes incorporated within Rust Primitive game mode

In this game mode, the developers have incorporated the following weapon and gear changes to make it feel balanced:

Allowed weapons

  • Melee
  • Bow, Compound Bow, Crossbow, Mini Crossbow
  • Speargun
  • Eoka
  • Beancan Grenade, Molotov
  • Flashlight Attachment
  • Shields

Restricted Armor

  • Removed Facemask
  • Removed Metal Chest Plate

Resources changes

  • Less Sulfur Nodes Spawn (50%)
  • Increased Tech Tree Tax (2x)

Loot changes

  • Jackhammer & Chainsaw (loot only)
  • New traveling vendor trades

Raiding changes

  • Removed All Rockets & C4
  • Removed MLRS

Building changes

  • Removed Metal Building Grade
  • Removed Armored Building Grade
  • Removed Armored Doors
  • Removed C4, Rockets & Explosive ammo

World modifications

  • Removed Monuments (Oil Rig, Missile Silo, Excavator, Underwater Labs)
  • Removed Underground Train System
  • Removed Scientist NPCs (vendors remain)
  • Disabled Patrol Heli Event
  • Disabled Cargo Ship Event
  • Disabled Bradley APC
  • Increased Wild Horse Spawns (2x)

Travel changes

  • Removed Helicopters (Minicopter, Scrap Transport Helicopter, Attack Helicopter)

Also read — Rust February update: Everything we know

How to play Rust Primitive

Rust Primitive can be accessed from the game's official list of servers. With the debut of the February update, developers have incorporated new official servers to feature this game mode and make it accessible.

If you're interested, you can also join community-made servers. You can find it in the 'community' tab, and it will feature servers created by popular hosts and content creators.

Lastly, you can also access this game mode through the 'modded' section of the server list. Modded servers have enhanced loot rates and improved loot tables. If you're running short on time for a full wipe, going for a community or modded server is the best option.

Using siege weapons (Image via Facepunch Studios)
Using siege weapons (Image via Facepunch Studios)

That's all there is to know about the latest primitive-based game mode in Rust. For more news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's MMO section.

If you're interested, you can also check out the following guides:

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी