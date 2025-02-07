Rust Primitive is a brand-new game mode designed by Facepunch Studios. It is currently live within Rust, and players can directly access it. Released on February 6, 2025, this mode was introduced to provide players with access to a primitive-only game mode, which has been one of the most demanded features in the past few years.
This article will provide a detailed brief on Rust Primitive and what players can expect from it.
What can we expect from Rust Primitive?
As evident, the Rust Primitive game mode locks players into primitive progression without giving them any option to progress beyond a certain league. While it might not seem as fun on paper, it is undoubtedly going to be extremely competitive and filled by those who enjoy the initial stages of progression.
General progression in Rust is dominated by clans and large groups, who can easily reach end-game loot by the end of the first day of force wipe. This makes the gameplay experience miserable for solos, duos, and even smaller groups.
Rust Primitive has been introduced to prevent enemy groups from abusing the progression system. Naturally, all players will be at an almost equal level when fighting each other. However, owing to the gear lock, they will not be able to progress beyond traditional primitive weapons, such as bows, crossbows, spears, and others.
Check out — Rust patch notes (February 6, 2025): Primitive game mode, New siege weapons, improvements, and more
All changes incorporated within Rust Primitive game mode
In this game mode, the developers have incorporated the following weapon and gear changes to make it feel balanced:
Allowed weapons
- Melee
- Bow, Compound Bow, Crossbow, Mini Crossbow
- Speargun
- Eoka
- Beancan Grenade, Molotov
- Flashlight Attachment
- Shields
Restricted Armor
- Removed Facemask
- Removed Metal Chest Plate
Resources changes
- Less Sulfur Nodes Spawn (50%)
- Increased Tech Tree Tax (2x)
Loot changes
- Jackhammer & Chainsaw (loot only)
- New traveling vendor trades
Raiding changes
- Removed All Rockets & C4
- Removed MLRS
Building changes
- Removed Metal Building Grade
- Removed Armored Building Grade
- Removed Armored Doors
- Removed C4, Rockets & Explosive ammo
World modifications
- Removed Monuments (Oil Rig, Missile Silo, Excavator, Underwater Labs)
- Removed Underground Train System
- Removed Scientist NPCs (vendors remain)
- Disabled Patrol Heli Event
- Disabled Cargo Ship Event
- Disabled Bradley APC
- Increased Wild Horse Spawns (2x)
Travel changes
- Removed Helicopters (Minicopter, Scrap Transport Helicopter, Attack Helicopter)
Also read — Rust February update: Everything we know
How to play Rust Primitive
Rust Primitive can be accessed from the game's official list of servers. With the debut of the February update, developers have incorporated new official servers to feature this game mode and make it accessible.
If you're interested, you can also join community-made servers. You can find it in the 'community' tab, and it will feature servers created by popular hosts and content creators.
Lastly, you can also access this game mode through the 'modded' section of the server list. Modded servers have enhanced loot rates and improved loot tables. If you're running short on time for a full wipe, going for a community or modded server is the best option.
That's all there is to know about the latest primitive-based game mode in Rust. For more news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's MMO section.
If you're interested, you can also check out the following guides:
- 5 base-building tips for beginners in Rust (2025)
- Homing Missile Launcher in Rust: How to craft, how to use, and more
- Rust Minigun and Military Flamethrower: How to get and use
- 5 best monuments to build near in Rust in 2025