The Rust February update is almost here, and fans are excited to check out the content coming with it. According to the official developer blog, the upcoming February force wipe will introduce a major overhaul to in-game primitive content, adding a variety of new handheld and artillery weapons.

This article delves into the details of the Rust February force wipe and what players can look forward to.

What can we expect from the Rust February update?

As stated above, the Rust February update will bring significant changes to the game's primitive weapon meta. These include the addition of new weapons and changes to one of the most basic means of transportation for players: horses.

Let's explore what the latest Rust update for February 2025 has in store for players.

Shields and Crossbows

The latest developer blog reveals that a new defensive tool — shields — will be introduced in the upcoming force wipe.

Shields will revolutionize primitive gameplay by offering players a way to defend themselves against the onslaught of arrows from enemy players. This item will enable players to block attacks, parry, and counter-attack foes who are in your vicinity.

Shields are coming soon in Rust (Image via Facepunch Studios)

Players will be able to pair shields with various melee weapons, such as the mace, the hatchet, the combat knife, the bone knife, the wooden spear, the stone spear, and more.

Additionally, shields can be used with handguns, including revolvers, semi-automatic pistols, and high-caliber revolvers. However, as demonstrated in the Staging Branch tests, players will not be able to aim down sights when using a gun with a shield.

A new four-shot mini crossbow will also be introduced in the Rust update. This weapon will allow players to shoot four consecutive arrows, dealing over 50 damage per hit. It will be available as a default blueprint, so players won't need to search for scrap to learn how to craft it.

Horse rework

Horses will undergo a major rework with the Rust February update. Players can expect these animals to become much more dynamic, providing a more streamlined mode of transportation than they used to.

Horses have long been one of the buggiest means of transportation in the game, and this rework will be a significant quality-of-life improvement for players.

Siege weapons

Siege weapons (Image via Facepunch Studios)

Siege weapons will be a new addition to Rust, changing the dynamics of raiding and online combat. These artillery weapons are craftable and deployable. They can be used to break down enemy defenses, including high exterior walls and turrets.

This update encourages players to fight each other when they are online rather than resorting to offline raiding.

General changes

In addition to these major changes, players can expect general tweaks with the Rust February update. Each map in the game will be wiped, and players' inventories across different servers will be cleared of all blueprints.

With the debut of the Rust February force wipe, players will need to restart their grind and hunt for scrap to research every item in the game for their dedicated server.

Thousands will join on wipe day, and only the best will thrive and secure their place in the game's competitive official and community-based servers.

That's all there is to know about the Rust February update.

