Rust patch notes (February 6, 2025): Primitive game mode, New siege weapons, improvements, and more

The Rust patch notes for February are here, and with the latest update, the developers have introduced a range of new items in the game. Starting from a unique new crossbow to a variety of siege weapons, primitive fighting and progression are all set to see a massive overhaul with the latest update.

This article will provide a detailed brief on all the changes made with the Rust patch notes for February 2025. To know more, read below.

Rust patch notes for February 6, 2025

Here's a look into all the additions and improvements made with the latest Rust patch notes:

Features introduced with Rust patch notes

Added Primitive game mode

Added Shields

Added Catapult

Added Siege Tower

Added Ballista

Added Battering Ram

Added 4 Shot Mini Crossbow

Added DLAA option to the graphics menu

Arrow_circle_up

Trending

Expand Tweet

Read more: Rust February update: Everything we know

Improvements made with Rust patch notes

Overhauled horses

Horses now increase comfort from a fire when in proximity

Improved the client performance of industrial lights, ceiling lights, search lights and electric heaters

Improved the client performance of moving vehicles

Various client optimisation when opening/closing the main menu, inventory and other UI screens

Players can now pick up any sleeping bag as long they are in TC range

Can now reskin IO deployables with the spray can without disconnecting it entirely

Static payphones now have more accurate grid numbers in their phone directory

Phones can now have names up to 30 characters long

Added a breaking server rules option to the F7 report window (will not be enforced on Facepunch servers)

Added squeeze, barrel and current bone parent readouts to the debug cam info readout

Industrial lights have been merged into a single item, red and green versions are now skins (so they can be changed with the spraycan)

Added teleportteam2me command, will use the local players team or the provided team id

Added a toggle to the Admin F1 UGC panel to hide wanted posters

Can now use multiple commands with a midi bind via the ‘;’ symbol (same as binds)

Reduced the chance of a player getting killed at the end of a zipline, particularly if the zipline was arriving at an extreme angle

Fixed wording of vending machine dynamic price multiplier when looking at vending machine on a map

Added “debug.deleteentitybyid” convar

Fixed ClearUGCByPlayer convar requiring the player to be online

Admin ESP features can now be used in first person when spectating

Can now loop the entire timeline (Demo Editor)

Allow spaces in shot and folder names (Demo Editor)

Automatically switch control to the camera when a shot recording starts (Demo Editor)

Added accessibility.disableMovementInInventory convar to block player input when the inventory screen is open.

Backpacks and shields can now be used with weapon racks.

Improved performance in the workshop menu. Both when open and after the window is closed with Rust patch notes.

Admin: Added authradius_radius <playerRadius> <entRadius> to authorise everyone within playerRadius of the command user on all entities within entRadius of the player.

Admin: Added deauthradius_radius <playerRadius> <entRadius> to deauthorise everyone within playerRadius of the command user on all entities within entRadius of the player.

Admin: Added authradius_multi <radius> <player> <player> <...> to auth multiple players on all entities within radius of the command user.

Admin: Added deauthradius_multi<radius> <player> <player> <...> to deauth multiple players on all entities within radius of the command user.

Admin: Added a "Stack" button to F1 menu item icons to give a full stack of item.

Admin: Added clear_trees_radius to clear all trees in a radius form the player

Creative mode: Added Creative.bypassHoldToPlaceDuration convar to bypass the hold to place time of deployables such as High External Walls.

Improved TAA implementation by reducing blurring and artifacting.

ServerProfiler: added linux binary

ServerProfiler: reduced capture overhead

Horses now use anisotropic materials for more realistic hair shading

Admin :'chat.mutelist' now exposes SteamID's

Handyman

That's all there is to know about the latest Rust patch notes for Februrary 2025. For more related news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's MMO section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback