Rust patch notes (February 6, 2025): Primitive game mode, New siege weapons, improvements, and more

The Rust patch notes for February are here, and with the latest update, the developers have introduced a range of new items in the game. Starting from a unique new crossbow to a variety of siege weapons, primitive fighting and progression are all set to see a massive overhaul with the latest update.
This article will provide a detailed brief on all the changes made with the Rust patch notes for February 2025. To know more, read below.
Rust patch notes for February 6, 2025
Here's a look into all the additions and improvements made with the latest Rust patch notes:
Features introduced with Rust patch notes
- Added Primitive game mode
- Added Shields
- Added Catapult
- Added Siege Tower
- Added Ballista
- Added Battering Ram
- Added 4 Shot Mini Crossbow
- Added DLAA option to the graphics menu
Improvements made with Rust patch notes
- Overhauled horses
- Horses now increase comfort from a fire when in proximity
- Improved the client performance of industrial lights, ceiling lights, search lights and electric heaters
- Improved the client performance of moving vehicles
- Various client optimisation when opening/closing the main menu, inventory and other UI screens
- Players can now pick up any sleeping bag as long they are in TC range
- Can now reskin IO deployables with the spray can without disconnecting it entirely
- Static payphones now have more accurate grid numbers in their phone directory
- Phones can now have names up to 30 characters long
- Added a breaking server rules option to the F7 report window (will not be enforced on Facepunch servers)
- Added squeeze, barrel and current bone parent readouts to the debug cam info readout
- Industrial lights have been merged into a single item, red and green versions are now skins (so they can be changed with the spraycan)
- Added teleportteam2me command, will use the local players team or the provided team id
- Added a toggle to the Admin F1 UGC panel to hide wanted posters
- Can now use multiple commands with a midi bind via the ‘;’ symbol (same as binds)
- Reduced the chance of a player getting killed at the end of a zipline, particularly if the zipline was arriving at an extreme angle
- Fixed wording of vending machine dynamic price multiplier when looking at vending machine on a map
- Added “debug.deleteentitybyid” convar
- Fixed ClearUGCByPlayer convar requiring the player to be online
- Admin ESP features can now be used in first person when spectating
- Can now loop the entire timeline (Demo Editor)
- Allow spaces in shot and folder names (Demo Editor)
- Automatically switch control to the camera when a shot recording starts (Demo Editor)
- Added accessibility.disableMovementInInventory convar to block player input when the inventory screen is open.
- Backpacks and shields can now be used with weapon racks.
- Improved performance in the workshop menu. Both when open and after the window is closed with Rust patch notes.
- Admin: Added authradius_radius <playerRadius> <entRadius> to authorise everyone within playerRadius of the command user on all entities within entRadius of the player.
- Admin: Added deauthradius_radius <playerRadius> <entRadius> to deauthorise everyone within playerRadius of the command user on all entities within entRadius of the player.
- Admin: Added authradius_multi <radius> <player> <player> <...> to auth multiple players on all entities within radius of the command user.
- Admin: Added deauthradius_multi<radius> <player> <player> <...> to deauth multiple players on all entities within radius of the command user.
- Admin: Added a "Stack" button to F1 menu item icons to give a full stack of item.
- Admin: Added clear_trees_radius to clear all trees in a radius form the player
- Creative mode: Added Creative.bypassHoldToPlaceDuration convar to bypass the hold to place time of deployables such as High External Walls.
- Improved TAA implementation by reducing blurring and artifacting.
- ServerProfiler: added linux binary
- ServerProfiler: reduced capture overhead
- Horses now use anisotropic materials for more realistic hair shading
- Admin :'chat.mutelist' now exposes SteamID's
- Handyman
That's all there is to know about the latest Rust patch notes for Februrary 2025.