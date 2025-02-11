Black Desert Online made Great Ocean great again with last week's patch

The latest patch for Black Desert Online, released on February 6, 2025, has significantly improved the Great Ocean in the game. With 181 updates packed into a 2.24GB download, the title has received multiple enhancements that benefit sailors, traders, and oceanic monster hunters.

This article shares the highlights of the new patch and how it improves the Great Ocean in Black Desert Online.

What are the new improvements to the Great Ocean in the latest Black Desert Online patch?

Official Black Desert Online promotional art (Image via Pearl Abyss)

One of the major areas of improvement in this Black Desert Online patch revolves around bartering. The system has been refined to be more efficient, allowing you to input the exact number of times you wish to use the reduced refresh cooldown.

Additionally, Margoria’s Star barter information is now accessible directly from the world map, making trade planning easier. To further help traders, a new feature lets you filter barter information to show only your own items while also making it simpler to hide completed barter nodes.

Managing cargo after a trade run is now more convenient. The new system lets you move all your cargo into storage in a single action upon returning to the wharf. Once the cargo is stored, items can be sold directly from storage, cutting down on tedious inventory management.

Additionally, selling Level 5 trade goods and other non-stackable items has been made more user-friendly. You can now choose the exact quantity of items you want to sell instead of being forced to offload everything at once. Keep in mind that Level 5 trade goods have received a price increase.

Improved Ocean Monster zones and combat rewards

Combat in the Great Ocean in Black Desert Online is now more rewarding (Image via Pearl Abyss)

For those who prefer hunting sea monsters over trading, the update introduces several new changes to make Great Ocean combat more rewarding. Drop rates have been adjusted to provide greater rewards for players who hunt monsters in the ocean. Specifically, Saltwater Crocodile and Goldmont Pirate Territory now offer improved loot rewards.

Additionally, spawn rates for Nineshark and Black Rust in the Large Sea Monster Habitat – Lekrashan have been increased by 150%. To support sustained naval battles, the price of Breezy Crystal has been drastically reduced from 200,000 silver to 50,000 silver, making it more cost-effective to keep cannons fully stocked.

Exploring the Great Ocean is now a smoother experience with new navigation enhancements. The recent update has improved the ability to locate sea monster habitats in Margoria, allowing you to pinpoint farming spots much more easily. It has also introduced a refined compass system and an updated world map that makes setting precise waypoints and long-distance sea travel more efficient.

