Blizzard confirms February release date for World of Warcraft 11.1 Undermine(d)

The World of Warcraft patch 11.1, titled Undermine(d), is set to launch on February 26, 2025, as announced by Blizzard Entertainment. This update will introduce a new wave of content, including a new raid, additional delves, a new PvP arena, and dynamic transportation options, all within the goblin capital of Undermine.

What to expect from the World of Warcraft 11.1 Undermine(d) update

Official promo art of the upcoming update (Image via Deep Silver)

With the release of patch 11.1, the Plunderstorm limited-time event will conclude on February 26, 2025. You have until then to engage in its battle royale-style mode. The latest expansion update brings adventurers to the heart of the goblin trade empire, Undermine, a city trampled by the conflict between its four major cartels: Bilgewater, Blackwater, Steamwheedle, and Venture Co.

As you explore this urban battleground, you will continue your pursuit of Xal’atath while dealing with the growing influence of Gallywix.

One of the standout features of Undermine(d) is the introduction of D.R.I.V.E. (Dynamic and Revolutionary Improvements to Vehicular Experiences). This system allows players to obtain the G-99 Breakneck, a highly customizable goblin vehicle, designed for high-speed traversal across the streets of Undermine.

The feature allows fast-paced movement throughout the city, far surpassing the capabilities of standard ground mounts.

Official promo art of the upcoming update (Image via Deep Silver)

You can look forward to an intense new raid, The Liberation of Undermine, where you will battle your way through the heart of Gallywix’s stronghold. This eight-boss raid will pit adventurers against powerful cartel enforcers and culminate in a final showdown with the Chrome King Gallywix himself. The raid will be rolled out in phases, beginning on March 5, 2025, with the first Raid Finder wing.

Two new delves — Excavation Site 9 and Sidestreet Sluice — will be introduced in Undermine(d). Additionally, Brann Bronzebeard will receive a tank specialization

For PvP, the Cage of Carnage arena will test you in a confined, high-stakes battleground featuring trap doors and elevated platforms. The user interface will also receive several updates, including an Event Tab in the quest log that provides real-time information on in-game events, ensuring you maximize your engagement with ongoing activities such as D.R.I.V.E. Surge Pricing.

Following the release of Undermine(d), The War Within Season 2 will commence on March 5, 2025. This season brings a rotation of challenging Mythic+ dungeons, a new PvP season, and the return of exclusive rewards, including new achievements for raiders, as well as fresh PvP battles in World of Warcraft 11.1 Undermine.

