World of Warcraft - Love is in the Air event guide

Love is in the Air is a classic World of Warcraft event - it runs this year for a limited time, from February 3 until February 17, 2025. That means it’s already started, and you’ve got plenty of time to try and farm new mounts, minions, clothing options, and much more. There have also been some changes from last year - perhaps one of the best is that the Love Tokens - the currency for this event - are now Warbound! So you can transfer them around between characters, to make it easier to get rewards.

In previous years, you could unlock the Swift Lovebird, but there are other mounts and minions you can get this year. The Swift Lovebird still exists, but you’ll likely have to purchase it in the Auction House.

What’s new in Love is in the Air in World of Warcraft?

As we already said, one of the biggest changes to Love is in the Air in World of Warcraft is that Love Tokens are now Warbound. If your gear isn’t so great, the gear from the holiday dungeon might be an upgrade to you - Holiday Dungeon gear is ilevel 471.

There's plenty of new rewards to chase after this year (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

In addition, the holiday dungeon, Crown Chemical Co., features a brand-new mount you can try and chase - Love Witch’s Sweeper. It’s similar to the mount that’s available in the current Trade offerings but with a different color palette. There’s also some new content you can purchase from the various vendors at the “Gala of Gifts” - the hub for this event.

If you call Dornogal home, or anywhere in Khaz Algar, you can easily get to the Gala of Gifts area! There’s a huge, love-themed portal across from the inn in Dornogal - that makes it simple to get there, regardless of the faction to make the Love is in the Air event easy to access for all World of Warcraft players.

Quest Chain for Love is in the Air in World of Warcraft

These quests aren't hard - just time-consuming (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

You have one or two introductory quests for Love is in the Air in World of Warcraft - which starts by speaking to a Commoner in Orgrimmar/Stormwind. They’ll send you to the Gala of Gifts area, and you’ll receive another quest to speak to all the important NPCs. Once you’ve done that, you can pick up I Smell Trouble from either Inspector Snip Snagglebolt or Detective Snap Snagglebolt - depending on the faction.

This begins a series of five easy quests in World of Warcraft, built around Love is in the Air. This ultimately leads you to do the Crown Chemical Co. battle, found in your dungeon queue. It’s worth it to complete all these quests, because it secures you 130 Love Tokens, making it easier to buy the new mount/minion.

I Smell Trouble: Use O.D.I.E.’s remote control to sniff out clues in various locations of the city. Use the remote control item and let the little robot lead you to the clues in each area. The locations appear to differ for other players.

Use O.D.I.E.’s remote control to sniff out clues in various locations of the city. Use the remote control item and let the little robot lead you to the clues in each area. The locations appear to differ for other players. An Unwelcome Gift: Use O.D.I.E. to find Lovely Revelers and interact with them. If you see a yellow bubble next to the text, you have to fight them. Defeat 8 Crown Chemical Co. members to move on.

Use O.D.I.E. to find Lovely Revelers and interact with them. If you see a yellow bubble next to the text, you have to fight them. Defeat 8 Crown Chemical Co. members to move on. Raising a Stink: Head to Shadowfang Keep’s entrance - take the portal in Orgrimmar to the Ruins of Lordaeron to make it faster. Turn in when you arrive.

Head to Shadowfang Keep’s entrance - take the portal in Orgrimmar to the Ruins of Lordaeron to make it faster. Turn in when you arrive. Crushing the Crown: Use Artisanal Bon-Bombs to destroy Crown Supplies and kill Crown Members south of here in Pyrewood Village. Do this until you fill the meter. Shouldn’t take more than a few minutes. Fly back and turn in the quest nearby.

Use Artisanal Bon-Bombs to destroy Crown Supplies and kill Crown Members south of here in Pyrewood Village. Do this until you fill the meter. Shouldn’t take more than a few minutes. Fly back and turn in the quest nearby. The Stench of Revenge: Queue up for the holiday dungeon and win.

There are also other small quests/daily quests that you can take part in, but these are the primary quest that gets you the most when it comes to easy Love Tokens.

All rewards for Love is in the Air in World of Warcraft

There are so many vendors here, selling everything you need (and a bunch of stuff you don't) (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

There are several vendors and items you can collect for Love is in the Air in World of Warcraft. There are quite a few cool mounts, battle pets, toys, and cosmetics - whether you want a fancy dress or a rose to clench in your teeth. All vendors and items are listed below, as well as some extra items that can be dropped elsewhere.

Kiera Torres/Lythianne Morning spear

Bag of Heart Candies (Achievement): 2 Tokens

2 Tokens Silver Shafted Arrow (Achievement): 5 Tokens

5 Tokens Lovely Dress Box (Achievement): 20 Tokens

20 Tokens Dinner Suit Box (Holiday): 20 Tokens

20 Tokens Ensemble: Truly Heartfelt Shoulders (Transmog): 40 Tokens

40 Tokens Heartseeker Moth (Pet): 40 Tokens

40 Tokens Lovebird Hatchling (Pet): 40 Tokens

40 Tokens Truesilver Shafted Arrow (Pet): 40 Tokens

40 Tokens Living Rose (Pet): 40 Tokens

40 Tokens Heartseeker Mana Ray (Mount): 270 Tokens

270 Tokens Romantic Picnic Basket (Toy): 10 Tokens

10 Tokens Eyes For You Only (Toy): 40 Tokens

40 Tokens Date Simulation Modulator (Toy): 100 Tokens

100 Tokens Peddlefeet’s Lovely Hearthstone (Toy): 150 Tokens

150 Tokens Exquisite Love Boat (Toy): 270 Tokens

270 Tokens Love Boat (Toy): 270 Tokens

270 Tokens Ancient Heirloom Scabbard (Heirloom): 200 Tokens

200 Tokens Awakened Heirloom Scabbard (Heirloom): 450 Tokens

450 Tokens Battle-hardened Heirloom Scabbard (Heirloom): 450 Tokens

450 Tokens Timeworn Heirloom Scabbard (Heirloom): 450 Tokens

450 Tokens Weathered Heirloom Scabbard (Heirloom): 450 Tokens

Bang Sparknozzle/Zikky

Lovely Fireworks (Achievement): 5 Tokens

5 Tokens Love Fool (Achievement): 10 Tokens

10 Tokens Manufactured Love Prism (Achievement): 40 Tokens

40 Tokens Chocolate Bon-Bomb (Consumable): 1 Token

1 Token Pink Brightbursts (Holiday): 5 Tokens

5 Tokens Sturdy Love Fool (Toy): 100 Tokens

Maurice Guichi/Zin’boja

Box of Chocolates (Achievement): 10 Tokens

10 Tokens Chocolate Cake Slice (Consumable) : 17s

: 17s Chocolate Celebration Cake (Consumable): 9g

9g Tirasreli Gourmet Chocolate (Consumable): 50g

Sylandra Silverbreeze/Hana Breezeheart

Handful of Rose Petals (Achievement): 2 Tokens

2 Tokens Rose of Dreams Fulfilled (Consumable): 5 Tokens

5 Tokens Rose of Friendship (Consumable): 5 Tokens

5 Tokens Rose of Independence (Consumable): 5 Tokens

5 Tokens Rose of Joy (Consumable): 5 Tokens

5 Tokens Rose of Purity (Consumable): 5 Tokens

5 Tokens Rose of Romance (Consumable): 5 Tokens

5 Tokens Rose of Tragedy (Consumable): 5 Tokens

5 Tokens Single-Use Bouquet (Holiday): 1 Token

1 Token Lovely Rose (Holiday): 5 Tokens

5 Tokens Simple Wildflowers (Off-hand): 49c

49c Red Rose (Off-hand): 96c

96c Beautiful Wildflowers (Off-hand): 1s 73c

1s 73c Black Rose (Off-hand): 2s 53c

2s 53c Eternal Black Rose (Transmog): 20 Tokens

20 Tokens Eternal Blue Rose (Transmog): 20 Tokens

20 Tokens Eternal Orange Rose (Transmog): 20 Tokens

20 Tokens Eternal Pink Rose (Transmog): 20 Tokens

20 Tokens Eternal White Rose (Transmog) : 20 Tokens

: 20 Tokens Eternal Yellow Rose (Transmog): 20 Tokens

Other rewards

X-45 Heartbreaker: Low drop rate from Heart-Shaped Box (Level 60+, one per day)

Low drop rate from Heart-Shaped Box (Level 60+, one per day) Love Witch’s Sweeper : Drops from Apothecary Hummel

: Drops from Apothecary Hummel Swift Lovebird: Lovely Prizes and Heirlooms Vendor for 270 Tokens

Lovely Prizes and Heirlooms Vendor for 270 Tokens Peddlefeet (Pet) : 40 Tokens from Lovely Prizes and Heirlooms

: 40 Tokens from Lovely Prizes and Heirlooms Toxic Wasteling: Drops from holiday dungeon

Drops from holiday dungeon The Heartbreaker (Toy): Drops from a Heart-shaped box

Drops from a Heart-shaped box True Love Prism: Reward from They Really Love Me! Achievement

Reward from They Really Love Me! Achievement Renewed Proto-Drake: Love Armor: Chance to drop from Heart-Shaped Box

Requirements for the Meta Achievement for Love is in the Air

The meta-achievement objectives aren't that bad as far as World of Warcraft holidays go (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

If you complete the meta-achievement for this holiday, like Hallow’s End, you’ll receive a title. Thankfully, you only have to do this once, and it’s bound to your account forever. Below are the only required achievements and what their requirements are to complete Love is in the Air in World of Warcraft.

Some of these Love is in the Air Achievements will require you to meet certain NPCs and go to specific locations in World of Warcraft, in your achievements section for easy tracking.

Shafted : Shoot 10 players with the Silver Shafted Arrow.

: Shoot 10 players with the Silver Shafted Arrow. Dangerous Love : Assist the Steamwheedle Cartel in stopping the sinister Crown Chemical Co. plot.

: Assist the Steamwheedle Cartel in stopping the sinister Crown Chemical Co. plot. Fistful of Love : Use a Handful of Rose Petals on each of the race/class combinations listed.

: Use a Handful of Rose Petals on each of the race/class combinations listed. Be Mine! : Eat the eight “Bag of Candies” heart candies listed.

: Eat the eight “Bag of Candies” heart candies listed. I Pitied the Fool : Pity the Love Fool in the locations specified.

: Pity the Love Fool in the locations specified. Lonely? : Enjoy a Buttermilk Delight with someone in Dalaran at a Romantic Picnic during the Love is in the Air celebration

: Enjoy a Buttermilk Delight with someone in Dalaran at a Romantic Picnic during the Love is in the Air celebration The Rocket’s Pink Glare : Shoot off 10 Lovely Fireworks in 20 seconds or less.

: Shoot off 10 Lovely Fireworks in 20 seconds or less. Sweet Tooth : Sample the Love is in the Air candies listed.

: Sample the Love is in the Air candies listed. My Love is like a Red, Red Rose: Obtain a Bouquet of Red or Ebon Roses during the Love is in the Air celebration.

Check out our other World of Warcraft guides and features

