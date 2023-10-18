World of Warcraft guide: All Hallow's End achievements and meta-event requirements

World of Warcraft recently updated the Hallow's End event, which means there are a few more achievements to unlock. While you don’t need to complete them all to get the meta-reward, What a Long, Strange Trip It’s Been, some are necessary for that, and the title of “The Hallowed”. If you want to know what you have to do, we’ve got you covered.

Thankfully, the achievements for Hallow's End in World of Warcraft aren’t especially complex. They will, however, require you to put some pretty decent work in when it comes to collecting the Candy Buckets, finding masks, and transforming them into other forms. Here’s everything you need to know about getting these rewards in the current limited-time holiday event.

All Hallow's End achievements in World of Warcraft

Hallow's End is a limited-time holiday in World of Warcraft, lasting from October 18, 2023, until November 1, 2023. It’s one holiday that was recently reworked, which means there is at least one new achievement to add to your collection.

New achievements:

A Cleansing Fire: Defeat the Headless Horseman.

One World of Warcraft achievement has also been replaced. Bring me the head of. . . Oh wait has been moved to the Legacy Achievements section and replaced with Don’t Lose Your Head, Man. This trophy requires you to defeat any version of the Headless Horseman. Players who beat him in previous years will have this instead and will still need A Cleansing Fire.

From the Dragon Isles to Pandaria, there are a lot of candy buckets out there. (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Perhaps the most frustrating thing about these achievements in World of Warcraft’s Hallow's End is getting the various transformations and masks. If you gather all the candy buckets, that does increase your chances. We have a guide for every location of the various candy buckets in the game, which you can find here.

All trophies for WoW holiday:

Sinister Calling: Obtain a Sinister Squashling Pet and Hallowed Helm through looting or Tricky Treats from the Hallow's End world events.

However, if you just want the World of Warcraft meta-achievement and the title of “The Hallowed”, you don’t need all the above objectives. Just certain ones. We’ll list the required ones below. The meta objective is for What A Long, Strange Trip Its Been, which requires you to complete all the meta trophy collections for each major in-game holiday.

Required for meta-event:

Trick or Treat!

Out With It

Don’t Lose Your Head, Man

The Savior of Hallow's End

That Sparkling Smile

Rotten Hallow

G.N.E.R.D. Rage

Check Your Head

The Masquerade

Sinister Calling

Tricks or Treats of Azeroth

Thankfully, you don’t have to unlock the Headless Horseman’s mount for complete Hallow's End in World of Warcraft, but it is an amazing mount. If you complete the objectives above, you’ll finish the holiday, but if you’re a completionist, the first list has everything you need to know.

World of Warcraft's Hallow's End begins today and will run until November 1, 2023. So players have several weeks to try and wrap up this in-game event before the next one starts in mid-November.