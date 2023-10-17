World of Warcraft Dragonflight Hallow's End: Start Date, Headless Horseman mount, and more

World of Warcraft’s Hallow's End event is due to start soon. While we don’t know exactly what activities will take place, we are aware that one of the rarest mounts in the game will once again be accessible. Besides the spooky fun, achievements, and candy bag hunting, players will also try their luck unlocking the Headless Horseman mount.

Many players have tried for years to unlock this. Hopefully, they will get lucky this time. Thankfully, Horde and Alliance players will have a few weeks to check out this event, as it starts this week and ends in November 2023.

We unfortunately do not have specifics yet, but Hallow's End is one holiday that was a part of the game’s event refresh. This means we can expect new events, perhaps new achievements, and a rework of the Headless Horseman encounter. Whether that makes the mount easier to get or harder remains to be seen.

What is the start and end date for World of Warcraft’s Hallow's End event?

World of Warcraft’s spookiest holiday, Hallow's End, begins on October 18, 2023, and will end on November 1, 21023, likely right after a server reset. This gives players a few weeks to unlock new achievements, cosmetics, and especially the mount. Unfortunately, we don’t know exactly what the event will hold, but it will probably be like the previous holiday events.

This means World of Warcraft players will scour the various regions, heading to inns for candy buckets. Opening them will give them a variety of masks or other neat cosmetics that, unfortunately, have a limited time.

This will probably include the temporary broom mount, but there is a permanent version, Eve’s Ghastly Rider. You can unlock that by securing your Traveler’s Rewards this month for the Trading Post in October 2023.

It’s not too late to secure this either, thankfully. However, the biggest reward for players during World of Warcraft’s Hallow's End is the Headless Horseman mount.

Headless Horseman event receives rework in World of Warcraft

This year, the Headless Horseman event gets a revamp and a neat quest chain. It will begin in the two capital cities (via Matron Seacole in Stormwind and Calia Menethil in Orgrimmar). It will take you to Tirisfal Glades to complete the questline. It will also give players the origin story of the menacing figure.

At the end of the quest chain, you’ll enter the Headless Horseman dungeon to battle with the dreaded boss. The normal mode appears to be more or less the same as the fight players have done for years. You can unlock the Hard Mode version by heading to the Scarlet Monastery Graveyard and interacting with the Wicker Men statues.

In order to win the Hard Mode fight, no player can die, making it even more difficult. The rewards are unknown, but hopefully, the harder version of the fight will give players a greater chance of accessing the rare Headless Horseman’s mount.

This all kicks off tomorrow in World of Warcraft, and we’ll have the coverage you need to know to overcome the new Headless Horseman and get your awesome rewards over the coming weeks.