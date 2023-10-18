MMO
  • home icon
  • MMO News
  • World of Warcraft Hallow's End guide: All Candy Buckets in the game

World of Warcraft Hallow's End guide: All Candy Buckets in the game

By Jason Parker
Modified Oct 18, 2023 16:43 IST
There will be candy buckets galore to find - but they aren
There are so many Candy Buckets in World of Warcraft's Hallow's End event (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

World of Warcraft’s Hallow's End event is here, meaning it’s time to collect Candy Buckets. Each bucket can be used one time per year on each character. Collecting it will give you the “Handful of Treats” item, which also gives you a variety of neat items.

These will be required for achievements surrounding the holiday but also can give some neat cosmetics and pets. These include the Hallowed Helm and Sinister Squashing, respectively.

It doesn’t take a great deal of work to unlock all these Candy Buckets for Hallow's End, just time and travel. Thankfully, the Alliance and Horde have their own list of candy buckets, which we’ll divide into tables for easy viewing.

World of Warcraft’s Hallow's End Candy Buckets on the Dragon Isles

It&#039;s not too hard to get the Dragon Isles buckets, but there are still quite a few of them (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)
It's not too hard to get the Dragon Isles buckets, but there are still quite a few of them (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Dragon Isles also have some Candy Buckets to unlock for World of Warcraft’s Hallow's End event. Thankfully, none of these areas are locked between factions, so you can simply travel to these places once you have access to them. The list below will be sorted by Zone and then the locations in that zone.

Dragon Isles candy locations

  • The Azure Span: Camp Antonidas, Camp Nowhere, Iskaara, Theron’s Watch, Three-Falls Lookout
  • The Forbidden Reach: Morqut Village
  • The Waking Shores: Apex Observatory, Dragonscale Basecamp, Life Vault Ruins, Obsidian Bulwark, Obsidian Throne, Ruby Lifeshrine, Skytop Observatory, Uktulut Backwater, Uktulut Pier, Wild Coast, Wingrest Embassy
  • Ohn’ahran Plains: Broadhoof Outpost, Emberwatch Maruukai, Forkriver Crossing, Ohniri Springs, Pinewood Post, Rusza'thar Reach Shady Sanctuary, Teerakai, Timberstep Outpost
  • Thaldraszus: Algeth'era Court, Garden Shrine, Gelikyr Post, Temporal Conflux, Valdrakken (The Parting Glass), Valdrakken (The Roasted Ram), Valdrakken (Weyrnrest)
  • Zaralek Cavern: Loamm, Obsidian Rest

Some of these might require you to be deeper into the World of Warcraft: Dragonflight story. In particular, these include Zaralek Cavern and also have access to Thaldraszus.

Where to find Azeroth’s Candy Buckets during World of Warcraft’s Hallow's End event

youtube-cover
Alliance Locations: Kalimdor
Zone:Locations:
AshenvaleAstranaar
Azuremyst IsleAzure Watch
Bloodmyst IsleBlood Watch
DarkshoreLor'danel
DarnassusCraftsmen's Terrace
DesolaceKarnum's Glade, Nijel's Point
Dustwallow MarshMudsprocket
ExodarSeat of the Naaru
FelwoodTalonbranch Glade, Whisperwind Grove
FeralasDreamer's Rest, Feathermoon Stronghold
Northern BarrensRatchet
SilithusCenarion Hold
Southern BarrensFort Triumph, Honor's STand, Northwatch Hold
Stonetalon MountainsFarwatcher's Glen, Northwatch Expedition Base, Thal'darah Overlook, Windshear Hold
TanarisBootlegger Outpost, Gadgetzan
TeldrassilDolanaar
Un'Goro CraterMarshal's Stand
WinterspringEverlook
Alliance Locations: Eastern Kingdoms
Zone:Location:
Arathi HighlandsRefuge Point
BadlandsDragon's Mouth, Fuselight
Blasted LandsNethergarde Keep, Surwich
The Cape of StranglethornBooty Bay
Dun MoroghKharanos
DuskwoodDarkshire
Eastern PlaguelandsLight's Hope Chapel
Elwynn ForestGoldshire
The HinterlandsAerie Peak, Stormfeather Outpost
IronforgeThe Commons
Loch ModanFarstrider Lodge, Thelsamar
Northern StranglethornFort Livingston
Redridge MountainsLakeshire
Searing GorgeIron Summit
StormwindThe Trade District
Swamp of SorrowsBogpaddle, The Harborage
Western PlaguelandsChillwind Camp
WetlandsMenethil Harbor, Swiftgear Station
WestfallSentinel Hill
WetlandsGreenwarden's Grove

Depending on if you’re Alliance or Horde, whether you’re on an Allied Race or not, the factions both have their own lists of Candy Buckets. For much of World of Warcraft’s lifespan, the world was divided into an “us vs. them” mentality, which makes sense. The two sides were at war, after all.

youtube-cover
Horde Locations: Kalimdor
Zone:Locations:
AshenvaleHellscream’s Watch, Silverwind Refuge, Splintertree Post, Zoram’gar Outpost
AzsharaBilgewater Harbor
DesolaceKarnum’s Glade, Shadowprey village
DurotarRazor Hill
Dustwallow MarshBrackenwall Village, Mudsprocket
FelwoodWhisperwind Grove
FeralasCamp Ataya, Camp Mojache, Stonemaul Hold
MulgoreBloodhoof Village
Northern BarrensThe Crossroads, Grol’dom Farm, Nozzlepot’s Outpost, Ratchet
OrgrimmarValley of Strength
SilithusCenarion Hold
Southern BarrensDesolation Hold, Hunter’s Hill
Stonetalon MountainsKrom’gar Fortress, Sun Rock Retreat
TanarisBootlegger Outpost, Gadetzan
Thunder BluffLower Rise
Un’Goro CraterMarshal’s Stand
WinterspringEverlook
Horde Locations: Eastern Kingdoms
Zone:Location:
Arathi HighlandsHammerfall
BadlandsFuselight, New Kargath
Blasted LandsDreadmaul Hold
The Cape of StranglethornBooty Bay, Hardwrench Hideaway
Eastern PlaguelandsLight’s Hope Chapel
Eversong WoodsFairbreeze Village, Falconwing Square
GhostlandsTranquillien
Hillsbrad FoothillsEastpoint Tower, Tarren Mill
The HinterlandsHiri’watha Research Station, Revantusk Village
Northern StranglethornGrom’gol Base Camp
Searing GorgeIron Summit
Silvermoon CityThe Bazaar, The Royal Exchange
Silverpine ForestForsaken Rear Guard, The Sepulcher
Swamp of SorrowsBogpaddle, Stonard
Tirisfal GladesBrill, The Bulwark
UndercityThe Trade Quarter
Western PlaguelandsAndorhal

This means if you’re playing a Horde race, you will have a certain group of places to visit, and the same can be said for the Alliance. Looking at the tables above, you can see all the Candy Buckets you need for the default Azeroth: Eastern Kingdoms and Kalimdor regions.

You may have these already for Hallow's End, especially if you received the meta-achievement back during Wrath of the Lich King. Another point to be aware of, is if you're trying to get Undercity, you'll need to head to the Ruins of Lordaeron and speak to Zidormi. Return to the time before, and you can enter Undercity without an issue.

Where to find Hallow's End Candy Buckets in the rest of World of Warcraft

youtube-cover
Alliance Locations: Outland
Zone:Location:
Blade’s Edge MountainsEvergrove, Sylvanaar, Toshley's Station
Hellfire PeninsulaHonor Hold, Temple
NagrandTelaar
NetherstormArea 52, The Stormspire
Shadowmoon ValleyAltar of Sha’tar or Sanctum of the Stars, Wildhammer Stronghold
Terrokar ForestAllerian Stronghold
ZangarmarshCenarion Refuge, Orebor Harborage, Telredor
Alliance Locations: Northrend
Zone:Location:
Borean TundraFizzcrank Airstrip, Valiance Keep, Unu'pe
DalaranThe legerdemain Lounge, Silver Enclave, The Underbelly
DragonblightMoa'ki HarborStars' Rest, Wintergarde Keep, Wyrmrest Temple
Grizzly HillsAmberpine Lodge, Westfall Brigade
Howling FjordFort Wildervar, Kamagua, Valgarde, Westguard Keep
Sholazar BasinNesingwary Base Camp
Storm PeaksBouldercrag’s Refuge, Frosthold, K3
Zul’DrakThe Argent Stand, Zim’Torga
Alliance Locations: Cataclysm
DeepholmTemple of Earth
Mount HyjalGrove of Aessina, Nordrassil, Srhine of Aviana
Twilight HighlandsFirebeard's Patrol, Highbank, Thundermar, Victo's Point
UldumOasis of Vir’sar, Ramkahen
Vashj’irDarkbreak Cove, Grotto, Silver Tide Hollow, Tranquil Wash
Alliance Locations: Pandaria
Dread WastesKlaxxi’vess, Soggy’s Gamble
Jade ForestDawn’s Blossom, Greenstone Village, Jade Temple Grounds, Paw'don Village, Pearlfin Village, Sri-La Village, Tian Monastery
Krasarang WildsMarista, Zhu's Watch
Kun-Lai SummitBinan Village, The Grummle Bazaar, One Keg, Westwind Rest, Zouchin Village
The Veiled StairTavern in the Mists
Townlong SteppesLongying Outpost
Vale of Eternal BlossomsMistfall Village, Shrine of Seven Stars
Valley of the Four WindsPang’s Stead, Stoneplow

There are fewer candy buckets for the rest of the world in the Hallow's End event. This is because the rest of these are based on expansions, and there simply aren’t as many areas in the expansion settings compared to the rest of Azeroth. To make it easier to read, I’ve broken the tables up into Alliance and Horde, as above.

Horde Locations: Outland
Zone:Location:
Blade’s Edge MountainsEvergrove, Mok’Nathal Village, Thunderlord Stronghold
Hellfire PeninsulaFalcon Watch, Thrallmar
NagrandGaradar
NetherstormArea 52, The Stormspire
Shadowmoon ValleyAltar of Sha’tar or Sanctum of the Stars
Terrokar ForestStonebreaker Hold
ZangarmarshZabra’jin, Cenarion Refuge
Horde Locations: Northrend
Zone:Location:
Borean TundraBor’gorok Outpost, Unu’pe, Taunka’le Village, Warsong Hold
DalaranThe legerdemain Lounge, Sunreaver’s Sanctuary, The Underbelly
DragonblightAgmar’s Hammer, Moa’ki Harbor, Venomspite, Wyrmrest Temple
Grizzly HillsCamp Oneqwah, Conquest Hold
Howling FjordCamp Winterhoof, Kamagua, New Agamand, Vengeance Landing
Sholazar BasinNesingwary Base Camp
Storm PeaksBouldercrag’s Refuge, Camp Tunka’lo, Grom’arsh Crash Site, K3
Zul’DrakThe Argent Stand, Zim’Torga
Horde Locations: Cataclysm
Zone:Location:
DeepholmTemple of Earth
Mount HyjalGrove of Aessina, Nordrassil, Srhine of Aviana
Twilight HighlandsBloodgulch, Crushblow, The Krazzworks
UldumOasis of Vir’sar, Ramkahen
Vashj’irDeepmist Grotto, Legion’s Rest, Silver Tide Hollow, Tenebrous Cavern
Horde Locations: Pandaria
Zone:Location:
Dread WastesKlaxxi’vess, Soggy’s Gamble
Jade ForestDawn’s Blossom, Greenstone Village, Grookin Hill, Honeydew Village, Jade Temple Grounds, Sri’La Village, Tian Monastery
Krasarang WildsDawnchaser Retreat, Marista, Thunder Cleft, Zhu’s Watch
Kun-Lai SummitBinan Village, Eastwind Rest, The Grummle Bazaar, One Keg, Zouchin Village
The Veiled StairTavern in the Mists
Townlong SteppesLongying Outpost
Vale of Eternal BlossomsMistfall Village, Shrine of Two Moons
Valley of the Four WindsPang’s Stead, Stoneplow

You’ll see some overlap, though, since some areas are neutral territory. You still need access to these expansions to reach these areas, however. If you want all the achievements for the Hallow's End event in World of Warcraft, better start traveling!

World of Warcraft’s Hallow’s End event begins on November 18, 2023, at 10 am PST. The event will run until November 1, 2023, and you can learn more about it here.

Quick Links

Edited by Anirudh Padmanabhan
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...