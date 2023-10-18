World of Warcraft Hallow's End guide: All Candy Buckets in the game

World of Warcraft’s Hallow's End event is here, meaning it’s time to collect Candy Buckets. Each bucket can be used one time per year on each character. Collecting it will give you the “Handful of Treats” item, which also gives you a variety of neat items.
These will be required for achievements surrounding the holiday but also can give some neat cosmetics and pets. These include the Hallowed Helm and Sinister Squashing, respectively.
It doesn’t take a great deal of work to unlock all these Candy Buckets for Hallow's End, just time and travel. Thankfully, the Alliance and Horde have their own list of candy buckets, which we’ll divide into tables for easy viewing.
World of Warcraft’s Hallow's End Candy Buckets on the Dragon Isles
The Dragon Isles also have some Candy Buckets to unlock for World of Warcraft’s Hallow's End event. Thankfully, none of these areas are locked between factions, so you can simply travel to these places once you have access to them. The list below will be sorted by Zone and then the locations in that zone.
Ohn’ahran Plains: Broadhoof Outpost, Emberwatch Maruukai, Forkriver Crossing, Ohniri Springs, Pinewood Post, Rusza'thar Reach Shady Sanctuary, Teerakai, Timberstep Outpost
Thaldraszus: Algeth'era Court, Garden Shrine, Gelikyr Post, Temporal Conflux, Valdrakken (The Parting Glass), Valdrakken (The Roasted Ram), Valdrakken (Weyrnrest)
Zaralek Cavern: Loamm, Obsidian Rest
Some of these might require you to be deeper into the World of Warcraft: Dragonflight story. In particular, these include Zaralek Cavern and also have access to Thaldraszus.
Where to find Azeroth’s Candy Buckets during World of Warcraft’s Hallow's End event
Alliance Locations: Kalimdor
Zone:
Locations:
Ashenvale
Astranaar
Azuremyst Isle
Azure Watch
Bloodmyst Isle
Blood Watch
Darkshore
Lor'danel
Darnassus
Craftsmen's Terrace
Desolace
Karnum's Glade, Nijel's Point
Dustwallow Marsh
Mudsprocket
Exodar
Seat of the Naaru
Felwood
Talonbranch Glade, Whisperwind Grove
Feralas
Dreamer's Rest, Feathermoon Stronghold
Northern Barrens
Ratchet
Silithus
Cenarion Hold
Southern Barrens
Fort Triumph, Honor's STand, Northwatch Hold
Stonetalon Mountains
Farwatcher's Glen, Northwatch Expedition Base, Thal'darah Overlook, Windshear Hold
Tanaris
Bootlegger Outpost, Gadgetzan
Teldrassil
Dolanaar
Un'Goro Crater
Marshal's Stand
Winterspring
Everlook
Alliance Locations: Eastern Kingdoms
Zone:
Location:
Arathi Highlands
Refuge Point
Badlands
Dragon's Mouth, Fuselight
Blasted Lands
Nethergarde Keep, Surwich
The Cape of Stranglethorn
Booty Bay
Dun Morogh
Kharanos
Duskwood
Darkshire
Eastern Plaguelands
Light's Hope Chapel
Elwynn Forest
Goldshire
The Hinterlands
Aerie Peak, Stormfeather Outpost
Ironforge
The Commons
Loch Modan
Farstrider Lodge, Thelsamar
Northern Stranglethorn
Fort Livingston
Redridge Mountains
Lakeshire
Searing Gorge
Iron Summit
Stormwind
The Trade District
Swamp of Sorrows
Bogpaddle, The Harborage
Western Plaguelands
Chillwind Camp
Wetlands
Menethil Harbor, Swiftgear Station
Westfall
Sentinel Hill
Wetlands
Greenwarden's Grove
Depending on if you’re Alliance or Horde, whether you’re on an Allied Race or not, the factions both have their own lists of Candy Buckets. For much of World of Warcraft’s lifespan, the world was divided into an “us vs. them” mentality, which makes sense. The two sides were at war, after all.
Horde Locations: Kalimdor
Zone:
Locations:
Ashenvale
Hellscream’s Watch, Silverwind Refuge, Splintertree Post, Zoram’gar Outpost
Azshara
Bilgewater Harbor
Desolace
Karnum’s Glade, Shadowprey village
Durotar
Razor Hill
Dustwallow Marsh
Brackenwall Village, Mudsprocket
Felwood
Whisperwind Grove
Feralas
Camp Ataya, Camp Mojache, Stonemaul Hold
Mulgore
Bloodhoof Village
Northern Barrens
The Crossroads, Grol’dom Farm, Nozzlepot’s Outpost, Ratchet
Orgrimmar
Valley of Strength
Silithus
Cenarion Hold
Southern Barrens
Desolation Hold, Hunter’s Hill
Stonetalon Mountains
Krom’gar Fortress, Sun Rock Retreat
Tanaris
Bootlegger Outpost, Gadetzan
Thunder Bluff
Lower Rise
Un’Goro Crater
Marshal’s Stand
Winterspring
Everlook
Horde Locations: Eastern Kingdoms
Zone:
Location:
Arathi Highlands
Hammerfall
Badlands
Fuselight, New Kargath
Blasted Lands
Dreadmaul Hold
The Cape of Stranglethorn
Booty Bay, Hardwrench Hideaway
Eastern Plaguelands
Light’s Hope Chapel
Eversong Woods
Fairbreeze Village, Falconwing Square
Ghostlands
Tranquillien
Hillsbrad Foothills
Eastpoint Tower, Tarren Mill
The Hinterlands
Hiri’watha Research Station, Revantusk Village
Northern Stranglethorn
Grom’gol Base Camp
Searing Gorge
Iron Summit
Silvermoon City
The Bazaar, The Royal Exchange
Silverpine Forest
Forsaken Rear Guard, The Sepulcher
Swamp of Sorrows
Bogpaddle, Stonard
Tirisfal Glades
Brill, The Bulwark
Undercity
The Trade Quarter
Western Plaguelands
Andorhal
This means if you’re playing a Horde race, you will have a certain group of places to visit, and the same can be said for the Alliance. Looking at the tables above, you can see all the Candy Buckets you need for the default Azeroth: Eastern Kingdoms and Kalimdor regions.
You may have these already for Hallow's End, especially if you received the meta-achievement back during Wrath of the Lich King. Another point to be aware of, is if you're trying to get Undercity, you'll need to head to the Ruins of Lordaeron and speak to Zidormi. Return to the time before, and you can enter Undercity without an issue.
Where to find Hallow's End Candy Buckets in the rest of World of Warcraft
Alliance Locations: Outland
Zone:
Location:
Blade’s Edge Mountains
Evergrove, Sylvanaar, Toshley's Station
Hellfire Peninsula
Honor Hold, Temple
Nagrand
Telaar
Netherstorm
Area 52, The Stormspire
Shadowmoon Valley
Altar of Sha’tar or Sanctum of the Stars, Wildhammer Stronghold
Terrokar Forest
Allerian Stronghold
Zangarmarsh
Cenarion Refuge, Orebor Harborage, Telredor
Alliance Locations: Northrend
Zone:
Location:
Borean Tundra
Fizzcrank Airstrip, Valiance Keep, Unu'pe
Dalaran
The legerdemain Lounge, Silver Enclave, The Underbelly
Dawn’s Blossom, Greenstone Village, Jade Temple Grounds, Paw'don Village, Pearlfin Village, Sri-La Village, Tian Monastery
Krasarang Wilds
Marista, Zhu's Watch
Kun-Lai Summit
Binan Village, The Grummle Bazaar, One Keg, Westwind Rest, Zouchin Village
The Veiled Stair
Tavern in the Mists
Townlong Steppes
Longying Outpost
Vale of Eternal Blossoms
Mistfall Village, Shrine of Seven Stars
Valley of the Four Winds
Pang’s Stead, Stoneplow
There are fewer candy buckets for the rest of the world in the Hallow's End event. This is because the rest of these are based on expansions, and there simply aren’t as many areas in the expansion settings compared to the rest of Azeroth. To make it easier to read, I’ve broken the tables up into Alliance and Horde, as above.
Horde Locations: Outland
Zone:
Location:
Blade’s Edge Mountains
Evergrove, Mok’Nathal Village, Thunderlord Stronghold
Hellfire Peninsula
Falcon Watch, Thrallmar
Nagrand
Garadar
Netherstorm
Area 52, The Stormspire
Shadowmoon Valley
Altar of Sha’tar or Sanctum of the Stars
Terrokar Forest
Stonebreaker Hold
Zangarmarsh
Zabra’jin, Cenarion Refuge
Horde Locations: Northrend
Zone:
Location:
Borean Tundra
Bor’gorok Outpost, Unu’pe, Taunka’le Village, Warsong Hold
Dalaran
The legerdemain Lounge, Sunreaver’s Sanctuary, The Underbelly
Binan Village, Eastwind Rest, The Grummle Bazaar, One Keg, Zouchin Village
The Veiled Stair
Tavern in the Mists
Townlong Steppes
Longying Outpost
Vale of Eternal Blossoms
Mistfall Village, Shrine of Two Moons
Valley of the Four Winds
Pang’s Stead, Stoneplow
You’ll see some overlap, though, since some areas are neutral territory. You still need access to these expansions to reach these areas, however. If you want all the achievements for the Hallow's End event in World of Warcraft, better start traveling!
World of Warcraft’s Hallow’s End event begins on November 18, 2023, at 10 am PST. The event will run until November 1, 2023, and you can learn more about it here.