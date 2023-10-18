World of Warcraft Hallow's End guide: All Candy Buckets in the game

World of Warcraft’s Hallow's End event is here, meaning it’s time to collect Candy Buckets. Each bucket can be used one time per year on each character. Collecting it will give you the “Handful of Treats” item, which also gives you a variety of neat items.

These will be required for achievements surrounding the holiday but also can give some neat cosmetics and pets. These include the Hallowed Helm and Sinister Squashing, respectively.

It doesn’t take a great deal of work to unlock all these Candy Buckets for Hallow's End, just time and travel. Thankfully, the Alliance and Horde have their own list of candy buckets, which we’ll divide into tables for easy viewing.

World of Warcraft’s Hallow's End Candy Buckets on the Dragon Isles

It's not too hard to get the Dragon Isles buckets, but there are still quite a few of them (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Dragon Isles also have some Candy Buckets to unlock for World of Warcraft’s Hallow's End event. Thankfully, none of these areas are locked between factions, so you can simply travel to these places once you have access to them. The list below will be sorted by Zone and then the locations in that zone.

Dragon Isles candy locations

The Azure Span: Camp Antonidas, Camp Nowhere, Iskaara, Theron’s Watch, Three-Falls Lookout

The Forbidden Reach: Morqut Village

The Waking Shores: Apex Observatory, Dragonscale Basecamp, Life Vault Ruins, Obsidian Bulwark, Obsidian Throne, Ruby Lifeshrine, Skytop Observatory, Uktulut Backwater, Uktulut Pier, Wild Coast, Wingrest Embassy

Ohn’ahran Plains: Broadhoof Outpost, Emberwatch Maruukai, Forkriver Crossing, Ohniri Springs, Pinewood Post, Rusza'thar Reach Shady Sanctuary, Teerakai, Timberstep Outpost

Thaldraszus: Algeth'era Court, Garden Shrine, Gelikyr Post, Temporal Conflux, Valdrakken (The Parting Glass), Valdrakken (The Roasted Ram), Valdrakken (Weyrnrest)

Zaralek Cavern: Loamm, Obsidian Rest

Some of these might require you to be deeper into the World of Warcraft: Dragonflight story. In particular, these include Zaralek Cavern and also have access to Thaldraszus.

Where to find Azeroth’s Candy Buckets during World of Warcraft’s Hallow's End event

Alliance Locations: Kalimdor Zone: Locations: Ashenvale Astranaar Azuremyst Isle Azure Watch Bloodmyst Isle Blood Watch Darkshore Lor'danel Darnassus Craftsmen's Terrace Desolace Karnum's Glade, Nijel's Point Dustwallow Marsh Mudsprocket Exodar Seat of the Naaru Felwood Talonbranch Glade, Whisperwind Grove Feralas Dreamer's Rest, Feathermoon Stronghold Northern Barrens Ratchet Silithus Cenarion Hold Southern Barrens Fort Triumph, Honor's STand, Northwatch Hold Stonetalon Mountains Farwatcher's Glen, Northwatch Expedition Base, Thal'darah Overlook, Windshear Hold Tanaris Bootlegger Outpost, Gadgetzan Teldrassil Dolanaar Un'Goro Crater Marshal's Stand Winterspring Everlook Alliance Locations: Eastern Kingdoms Zone: Location: Arathi Highlands Refuge Point Badlands Dragon's Mouth, Fuselight Blasted Lands Nethergarde Keep, Surwich The Cape of Stranglethorn Booty Bay Dun Morogh Kharanos Duskwood Darkshire Eastern Plaguelands Light's Hope Chapel Elwynn Forest Goldshire The Hinterlands Aerie Peak, Stormfeather Outpost Ironforge The Commons Loch Modan Farstrider Lodge, Thelsamar Northern Stranglethorn Fort Livingston Redridge Mountains Lakeshire Searing Gorge Iron Summit Stormwind The Trade District Swamp of Sorrows Bogpaddle, The Harborage Western Plaguelands Chillwind Camp Wetlands Menethil Harbor, Swiftgear Station Westfall Sentinel Hill Wetlands Greenwarden's Grove

Depending on if you’re Alliance or Horde, whether you’re on an Allied Race or not, the factions both have their own lists of Candy Buckets. For much of World of Warcraft’s lifespan, the world was divided into an “us vs. them” mentality, which makes sense. The two sides were at war, after all.

Horde Locations: Kalimdor Zone: Locations: Ashenvale Hellscream’s Watch, Silverwind Refuge, Splintertree Post, Zoram’gar Outpost Azshara Bilgewater Harbor Desolace Karnum’s Glade, Shadowprey village Durotar Razor Hill Dustwallow Marsh Brackenwall Village, Mudsprocket Felwood Whisperwind Grove Feralas Camp Ataya, Camp Mojache, Stonemaul Hold Mulgore Bloodhoof Village Northern Barrens The Crossroads, Grol’dom Farm, Nozzlepot’s Outpost, Ratchet Orgrimmar Valley of Strength Silithus Cenarion Hold Southern Barrens Desolation Hold, Hunter’s Hill Stonetalon Mountains Krom’gar Fortress, Sun Rock Retreat Tanaris Bootlegger Outpost, Gadetzan Thunder Bluff Lower Rise Un’Goro Crater Marshal’s Stand Winterspring Everlook Horde Locations: Eastern Kingdoms Zone: Location: Arathi Highlands Hammerfall Badlands Fuselight, New Kargath Blasted Lands Dreadmaul Hold The Cape of Stranglethorn Booty Bay, Hardwrench Hideaway Eastern Plaguelands Light’s Hope Chapel Eversong Woods Fairbreeze Village, Falconwing Square Ghostlands Tranquillien Hillsbrad Foothills Eastpoint Tower, Tarren Mill The Hinterlands Hiri’watha Research Station, Revantusk Village Northern Stranglethorn Grom’gol Base Camp Searing Gorge Iron Summit Silvermoon City The Bazaar, The Royal Exchange Silverpine Forest Forsaken Rear Guard, The Sepulcher Swamp of Sorrows Bogpaddle, Stonard Tirisfal Glades Brill, The Bulwark Undercity The Trade Quarter Western Plaguelands Andorhal

This means if you’re playing a Horde race, you will have a certain group of places to visit, and the same can be said for the Alliance. Looking at the tables above, you can see all the Candy Buckets you need for the default Azeroth: Eastern Kingdoms and Kalimdor regions.

You may have these already for Hallow's End, especially if you received the meta-achievement back during Wrath of the Lich King. Another point to be aware of, is if you're trying to get Undercity, you'll need to head to the Ruins of Lordaeron and speak to Zidormi. Return to the time before, and you can enter Undercity without an issue.

Where to find Hallow's End Candy Buckets in the rest of World of Warcraft

Alliance Locations: Outland Zone: Location: Blade’s Edge Mountains Evergrove, Sylvanaar, Toshley's Station Hellfire Peninsula Honor Hold, Temple Nagrand Telaar Netherstorm Area 52, The Stormspire Shadowmoon Valley Altar of Sha’tar or Sanctum of the Stars, Wildhammer Stronghold Terrokar Forest Allerian Stronghold Zangarmarsh Cenarion Refuge, Orebor Harborage, Telredor Alliance Locations: Northrend Zone: Location: Borean Tundra Fizzcrank Airstrip, Valiance Keep, Unu'pe Dalaran The legerdemain Lounge, Silver Enclave, The Underbelly Dragonblight Moa'ki HarborStars' Rest, Wintergarde Keep, Wyrmrest Temple Grizzly Hills Amberpine Lodge, Westfall Brigade Howling Fjord Fort Wildervar, Kamagua, Valgarde, Westguard Keep Sholazar Basin Nesingwary Base Camp Storm Peaks Bouldercrag’s Refuge, Frosthold, K3 Zul’Drak The Argent Stand, Zim’Torga Alliance Locations: Cataclysm Deepholm Temple of Earth Mount Hyjal Grove of Aessina, Nordrassil, Srhine of Aviana Twilight Highlands Firebeard's Patrol, Highbank, Thundermar, Victo's Point Uldum Oasis of Vir’sar, Ramkahen Vashj’ir Darkbreak Cove, Grotto, Silver Tide Hollow, Tranquil Wash Alliance Locations: Pandaria Dread Wastes Klaxxi’vess, Soggy’s Gamble Jade Forest Dawn’s Blossom, Greenstone Village, Jade Temple Grounds, Paw'don Village, Pearlfin Village, Sri-La Village, Tian Monastery Krasarang Wilds Marista, Zhu's Watch Kun-Lai Summit Binan Village, The Grummle Bazaar, One Keg, Westwind Rest, Zouchin Village The Veiled Stair Tavern in the Mists Townlong Steppes Longying Outpost Vale of Eternal Blossoms Mistfall Village, Shrine of Seven Stars Valley of the Four Winds Pang’s Stead, Stoneplow

There are fewer candy buckets for the rest of the world in the Hallow's End event. This is because the rest of these are based on expansions, and there simply aren’t as many areas in the expansion settings compared to the rest of Azeroth. To make it easier to read, I’ve broken the tables up into Alliance and Horde, as above.

Horde Locations: Outland Zone: Location: Blade’s Edge Mountains Evergrove, Mok’Nathal Village, Thunderlord Stronghold Hellfire Peninsula Falcon Watch, Thrallmar Nagrand Garadar Netherstorm Area 52, The Stormspire Shadowmoon Valley Altar of Sha’tar or Sanctum of the Stars Terrokar Forest Stonebreaker Hold Zangarmarsh Zabra’jin, Cenarion Refuge Horde Locations: Northrend Zone: Location: Borean Tundra Bor’gorok Outpost, Unu’pe, Taunka’le Village, Warsong Hold Dalaran The legerdemain Lounge, Sunreaver’s Sanctuary, The Underbelly Dragonblight Agmar’s Hammer, Moa’ki Harbor, Venomspite, Wyrmrest Temple Grizzly Hills Camp Oneqwah, Conquest Hold Howling Fjord Camp Winterhoof, Kamagua, New Agamand, Vengeance Landing Sholazar Basin Nesingwary Base Camp Storm Peaks Bouldercrag’s Refuge, Camp Tunka’lo, Grom’arsh Crash Site, K3 Zul’Drak The Argent Stand, Zim’Torga Horde Locations: Cataclysm Zone: Location: Deepholm Temple of Earth Mount Hyjal Grove of Aessina, Nordrassil, Srhine of Aviana Twilight Highlands Bloodgulch, Crushblow, The Krazzworks Uldum Oasis of Vir’sar, Ramkahen Vashj’ir Deepmist Grotto, Legion’s Rest, Silver Tide Hollow, Tenebrous Cavern Horde Locations: Pandaria Zone: Location: Dread Wastes Klaxxi’vess, Soggy’s Gamble Jade Forest Dawn’s Blossom, Greenstone Village, Grookin Hill, Honeydew Village, Jade Temple Grounds, Sri’La Village, Tian Monastery Krasarang Wilds Dawnchaser Retreat, Marista, Thunder Cleft, Zhu’s Watch Kun-Lai Summit Binan Village, Eastwind Rest, The Grummle Bazaar, One Keg, Zouchin Village The Veiled Stair Tavern in the Mists Townlong Steppes Longying Outpost Vale of Eternal Blossoms Mistfall Village, Shrine of Two Moons Valley of the Four Winds Pang’s Stead, Stoneplow

You’ll see some overlap, though, since some areas are neutral territory. You still need access to these expansions to reach these areas, however. If you want all the achievements for the Hallow's End event in World of Warcraft, better start traveling!

World of Warcraft’s Hallow’s End event begins on November 18, 2023, at 10 am PST. The event will run until November 1, 2023, and you can learn more about it here.