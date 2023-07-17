How to unlock World of Warcraft's Allied Races in patch 10.1.5

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s 10.1.5 update made it so much easier to unlock Allied Races. The days of lengthy reputation grinds and frustrating storyline requirements are long gone. You will no longer have to grind dailies for weeks just to get an alternate version of the gnome race. In fact, it’s never been easier to make this happen in WoW.
Whether you want to play a Mechagnome, Lightforged Draenei, or Mag’har Orc, we’ve got you covered. Here’s what you need to know about unlocking these alternate factions for both the Alliance and Horde in World of Warcraft patch 10.1.5.
Allied Race unlocking has changed in World of Warcraft 10.1.5
Requirements
- Be level 40
- Have a paid retail account
- Visit Orgrimmar or Stormwind Embassy
- Complete the quest chain given by the new faction
Originally, the Allied Races could be very time-consuming to unlock, but that’s changed. As of World of Warcraft patch 10.1.5, all you have to do is be level 40 on one of your characters. That unlocks the unlocking option for your characters.
From there, you just need to visit the appropriate embassy for your faction - Orgrimmar or Stormwind. You’ll be given quests there, to pick one faction to recruit to your cause. You’ll get a few quests to complete, and none of them are difficult to do so.
For example, the Vulpera head to the Twilight Highlands, and try to sort out a problem the Horde is having with its peons. Many of them are feeling mistreated and are refusing to work. So, the Vulpera Allied Race is looking to solve this in a positive way.
Each faction has its own quest where you learn more about them as a people, and what makes them special. In the end, you can create one of these new characters if you’d like. This is also a way to unlock Heritage Armor, as more factions begin to unlock theirs. The Undead and Night Elves are getting theirs in the next update, for example.
Horde races
- Nightborne
- Highmountain Tauren
- Mag’har Orcs
- Zandalari Trolls
- Vulpera
Alliance races
- Void Elves
- Lightforged Draenei
- Dark Iron Dwarves
- Kul’Tiran Humans
- Mechagnomes
What are Allied Races in the World of Warcraft?
Introduced in the Legion expansion, players were treated to what were essentially alternate forms of the races in the game. At first, there were only a few, but more and more have been added over the years.
The original four were from the Broken Isles, where players were exploring at the time. The Allied Races have different cosmetics, emotes, class options, and racial abilities. They aren’t more powerful but are simply a different way to play the game, with the current racial options.
Originally you had to reach Exalted reputation with a faction and complete a lengthy quest achievement. That has since changed in World of Warcraft, making these much easier to unlock.
Allied Races are fun, cosmetically different ways to play familiar races in World of Warcraft. You can also unlock some classic cosmetics via Old Scholomance as of this update.