How to unlock World of Warcraft's Allied Races in patch 10.1.5

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s 10.1.5 update made it so much easier to unlock Allied Races. The days of lengthy reputation grinds and frustrating storyline requirements are long gone. You will no longer have to grind dailies for weeks just to get an alternate version of the gnome race. In fact, it’s never been easier to make this happen in WoW.

Whether you want to play a Mechagnome, Lightforged Draenei, or Mag’har Orc, we’ve got you covered. Here’s what you need to know about unlocking these alternate factions for both the Alliance and Horde in World of Warcraft patch 10.1.5.

Allied Race unlocking has changed in World of Warcraft 10.1.5

It will take a little time to complete the quests, but it's less frustrating than it used to be (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Requirements

Be level 40

Have a paid retail account

Visit Orgrimmar or Stormwind Embassy

Complete the quest chain given by the new faction

Originally, the Allied Races could be very time-consuming to unlock, but that’s changed. As of World of Warcraft patch 10.1.5, all you have to do is be level 40 on one of your characters. That unlocks the unlocking option for your characters.

From there, you just need to visit the appropriate embassy for your faction - Orgrimmar or Stormwind. You’ll be given quests there, to pick one faction to recruit to your cause. You’ll get a few quests to complete, and none of them are difficult to do so.

For example, the Vulpera head to the Twilight Highlands, and try to sort out a problem the Horde is having with its peons. Many of them are feeling mistreated and are refusing to work. So, the Vulpera Allied Race is looking to solve this in a positive way.

After assisting the Vulpera, you'll be able to play as one (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Each faction has its own quest where you learn more about them as a people, and what makes them special. In the end, you can create one of these new characters if you’d like. This is also a way to unlock Heritage Armor, as more factions begin to unlock theirs. The Undead and Night Elves are getting theirs in the next update, for example.

Horde races

Nightborne

Highmountain Tauren

Mag’har Orcs

Zandalari Trolls

Vulpera

Alliance races

Void Elves

Lightforged Draenei

Dark Iron Dwarves

Kul’Tiran Humans

Mechagnomes

What are Allied Races in the World of Warcraft?

Introduced in the Legion expansion, players were treated to what were essentially alternate forms of the races in the game. At first, there were only a few, but more and more have been added over the years.

Mechagnome has never been easier to unlock (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The original four were from the Broken Isles, where players were exploring at the time. The Allied Races have different cosmetics, emotes, class options, and racial abilities. They aren’t more powerful but are simply a different way to play the game, with the current racial options.

Originally you had to reach Exalted reputation with a faction and complete a lengthy quest achievement. That has since changed in World of Warcraft, making these much easier to unlock.

Allied Races are fun, cosmetically different ways to play familiar races in World of Warcraft. You can also unlock some classic cosmetics via Old Scholomance as of this update.