How to unlock Old Scholomance to farm removed transmogs in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight brought back Old Scholomance! It will take some work, but you can return to the classic version of the dungeon to collect transmog cosmetics that have been away from the game for years. The dungeon was redesigned during Mists of Pandaria, but many missed the old gear. Thanks to the Secret Finding Discord for WoW, this dungeon has been uncovered for players to once again seek out.

In addition to the classic transmogs, you can also find a wealth of recipes to craft. These World of Warcraft patterns let you create some ancient weapons from the earliest days of WoW. Here’s how to break open the gates of Old Scholomance.

How to unlock Old Scholomance in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

1) Acquire Dark Runes and Essence of Undeath

Acquire Dark Runes to unlock Old Scholomance (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

You’re going to need three Dark Runes and five Essence of Undeath for this Old Scholomance unlock in World of Warcraft. You can farm these in the world from the Cult of the Damned enemies in both Scholomance and Eastern Plaguelands. Essence of Undeath can be farmed from the local undead. However, it’s much easier to spend about 800g on these in the Auction House.

2) Travel to Current Scholomance

Scholomance is an easy place to find in World of Warcraft (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

It’s incredibly easy to get there as a member of the Horde. Head to Orgrimmar, and take the portal to the Ruins of Lordaeron via the old Undercity Zepplin. If you’re Alliance, you’re coming from Ironforge - or Dalaran if you did Pet Battles.

That way, you can talk to Manapoof in Dalaran, who will teleport you to Stratholme. It’s much faster to get there from Stratholme. However, you need to do the Stratholme Pet Battle Dungeon first.

Coordinates: 69.72, 73.28 (TomTom: /way Western Plaguelands 69.72, 73.28)

3) Unlock Krastinov’s Bag of Horrors / Get the Spectral Essence Trinket

You might already have Krastinov’s Bag of Horrors in your Toy Collection. That will make this step skippable. You unlock it by defeating Doctor Theolen Krastinov, a Rare Elite that only shows up in the dungeon on Heroic difficulty.

You can easily solo your way to this boss and defeat him. He has a high chance of dropping the toy (~94%), so it won't take long to get it. If you hear “The Doctor is in!” after besting Rattlegore, the boss is waiting in the next room.

Easily defeat the rare elite in World of Warcraft, and claim the toy (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Sadly, if they aren’t, you’ll have to try again on another character or get a friend who has the Toy to come help you.

From here, just beat Scholomance, and then head to the top middle room in the Headmaster’s Study (where you fought Darkmaster Gandling). The new room, called Hall of the Damned, has a pile of bones in the top left corner. Use the Bag of Horrors to summon Eva Sarkhoff.

Eva Sarkhoff will help you on the path to unlocking Old Scholomance (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Deactivate the toy, and then you can speak to her about the Inert Spectral Essence. Also, get Eva’s Femur from her pile of bones. Make sure to use the Dark Runes/Essence of Undeath to repair this. You’re going to need to equip it later.

4) Get Eva’s Journal

Second shelf from the top, far right book - look for the gear icon (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Head outside, and talk to Eva Sarkhoff there. She'll ask for the journal and the candles for a ritual. Go back to the classroom before you fought Darkmaster Gandling in World of Warcraft’s Scholomance.

To the right of the door, go to the bookshelf’s third shelf down. There’s a book you can interact with to get Eva’s Journal.

5) Get the Candle Trade Items for the ritual

It’s so useful to have an add-on like TomTom for this section of World of Warcraft’s Old Scholomance unlock. The first item is The Road Ahead (/way Eastern Plaguelands 55.01, 64.05). Head to the abandoned inn in Corin’s Crossing and get the painting.

Undelivered Shipment of Smokes (inside Stratholme) is next (/way Eastern Plaguelands 26.43, 11.79). Easily found, take the first two lefts to a dead end. You’ll see Ezra Grimm’s Premium Tobacco. The box is on the cart behind the fountain.

Follow the directions and the Old Scholomance items are easy to find (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Head to Darrowshire for the Trampled Doll (/way Eastern Plaguelands 36.66, 83.70). You’ll find this sad doll under the wheel of a nearby meatwagon. Next, you need the Deed to Andorhal. This is found in the Western Plaguelands (/way Western Plaguelands 44.22, 69.22). It’s pinned to the wall of the town hall after you head inside.

Finally, you need Caer Darrow Fountain Water (/way Western Plaguelands 68.85, 78.86). Go to Caer Darrow’s fountain, and click on the pail to get the disgusting water.

6) Get the Ritual Candles in Caer Darrow

Equip the Spectral Essence trinket. Then head to the following coordinates in Caer Darrow to perform the trades and acquire the ritual candles. This is an important step for unlocking Old Scholomance in World of Warcraft.

Caer Darrow is right outside of Scholomance, and it's crucial to unlock Old Scholomance (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Locations and Items

Imported Candle: /way Western Plaguelands 65.59, 75.39 Imported Candle (Artist Renfray)

/way Western Plaguelands 65.59, 75.39 Imported Candle (Artist Renfray) Tobacco-Filled Candle: /way Western Plaguelands 63.39, 75.51 Tobacco-Filled Candle (Rory)

/way Western Plaguelands 63.39, 75.51 Tobacco-Filled Candle (Rory) Ghost-Warding Candle: /way Western Plaguelands 69.15, 68.64 Ghost-Warding Candle (Sammy)

/way Western Plaguelands 69.15, 68.64 Ghost-Warding Candle (Sammy) Authentic Andorhal Candle: /way Western Plaguelands 70.51, 74.04 Authentic Andorhal Candle (Magistrate Marduke)

/way Western Plaguelands 70.51, 74.04 Authentic Andorhal Candle (Magistrate Marduke) Stinky Candle: /way Western Plaguelands 68.02, 74.83 Stinky Candle (Joseph Dirte)

7) Return to Old Scholomance and perform the ritual

Perform the ritual, and unlock Old Scholomance (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This step’s easy enough. Return to Scholomance in World of Warcraft, and head right once you’re inside the building. You’ll see a room filled with bones. Go here, and right-click Eva’s Journal.

Once the ritual is complete, you’ll get an achievement unlock. Once you see Memory of Scholomance, you can enter Old Scholomance on any character. Just click on the book and select <Read the grim history of Scholomance>.

This is only one of the secrets hidden in World of Warcraft 10.1.5. You can find the full patch notes of this update here.