Borderlands 4: All status effects, explained

Borderlands 4 features several different elements, most of which can inflict some sort of status effect on foes, which in turn inflicts different effects, like damage over time. Since enemies are susceptible to a specific type of element, knowing elements and their corresponding status effects is important to overcoming some tough challenges leading up to and beyond the endgame.

Here's everything to know about all status effects and how they work in Borderlands 4. Read on to know more.

Every elemental status effect in Borderlands 4

Different weapons come with different elements (Image via 2K)

In a nutshell, most weapons bear specific elements, which can inflict different status effects. The latest series entry doesn't deviate from the predecessor, Borderlands 3, in this regard, as the same elements - and as such the same status effects - from the previous game are present.

Here's every status effect in the game and its associated element:

Incendiary: Applies fire damage over time to the target and may cause the target to burn . Effective against Flesh, less effective against Shield and Armor

Applies fire damage over time to the target and may cause the target to . Effective against Flesh, less effective against Shield and Armor Shock: Applies shock damage over time and can electrocute enemies. Best against Shield but less effective against Flesh and Armor

Applies shock damage over time and can enemies. Best against Shield but less effective against Flesh and Armor Corrosive: Applies Corrosive damage over time that melts foes. Works best against Armor and is less effective against Flesh and Shield.

Applies Corrosive damage over time that foes. Works best against Armor and is less effective against Flesh and Shield. Radiation: Applies Irradiated damage over time to the target and causes an explosion upon death. Effective against Shield, neutral against Flesh, and resisted by Armor.

Applies Irradiated damage over time to the target and causes an upon death. Effective against Shield, neutral against Flesh, and resisted by Armor. Cryo: Applies Cryo damage over time to the target and may freeze them solid. Best against Armor but neutral against Flesh and resisted by Shield.

As it should be obvious, most elements deal Damage Over Time (DOT) status effect aside from their unique trait, like burning or freezing foes. There are two other types of elements in Borderlands 4: Kinetic and Explosive. The former is non-elemental, and as such, does not inflict any status effect, while the latter inflicts splash damage.

Also note that Flesh, Shield, and Armor refer to red, blue, and yellow health bars on enemies, respectively. This means that using the right element in battle is important, so players should equip guns of different elements in their inventory to inflict the most effective status effect as needed to win fights quickly.

Borderlands 4 is available on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2 platforms.

