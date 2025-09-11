  • home icon
  Borderlands 4 breaks franchise concurrent player count on Steam

Borderlands 4 breaks franchise concurrent player count on Steam

By Mayank Singh Rathour
Modified Sep 11, 2025 18:48 GMT
Borderlands 4 may have that GOTY potential (Image via 2K)
Borderlands 4 may have that GOTY potential (Image via 2K)

Borderlands 4 has surpassed the player count of every previous entry released in the franchise on Steam. Within an hour after launch, the game reached over 130,000 concurrent players, breaking the record held by Borderlands 2 at 124,678. At the time of writing, the number stands at 181,972, making it the most successful launch for Gearbox on Steam.

It is the first mainline entry in the Borderlands franchise after half a decade, and the player count says all you need to know about how many fans were waiting for the game.

Borderlands 4 is on its way to becoming the best-selling game in the franchise

Steam player count reveals a smashing success (Image via SteamDB)
Steam player count reveals a smashing success (Image via SteamDB)

With numbers surpassing previous games within an hour, the game is now one of the biggest launches of the year, and if all goes well, it may even contend for Game of the Year. The previous instalment in the franchise, Borderlands 3, also saw a warm reception on launch, but couldn’t replicate the success of Borderlands 2.

Another thing to keep in mind is that the numbers are for Steam only. The game launched across multiple platforms, including Xbox, PlayStation, and Epic Games, meaning the actual number is significantly larger and will continue to climb for the time being.

One of the reasons for the game’s popularity is its quirky characters and story. However, the most important of all would be the looting and shooting. There’s something satisfying about blowing things up to collect some of the most exotic weapons in a game.

If you’re planning to grab a copy, there are three options to choose from: Standard, Deluxe, and Super Deluxe. Additionally, we recommend checking the minimum system requirements beforehand, as the game requires a decent PC.

Check out other related guides and features:

Edited by Mayank Singh Rathour
