Borderlands 4: How to farm weapons early-game?

Weapons in Borderlands 4 are something you’ll constantly be on the lookout for. Partly because higher-level weapons have better stats and deal more damage. During the early game, you’ll be swapping them often against better ones. The game features several ways to acquire new loot, but getting your hands on rare items can take some time.
Luckily, Borderlands 4 understands its players and does not shy away from handing you guns by any means. Here are some of the best ways to acquire weapons throughout the early game.
Early-game weapon farming guide for Borderlands 4
One of the most common ways to acquire weapons in Borderlands 4 is from the loot cache. They aren’t hard to find, but they don’t give you the best loot you can get. For more targeted farming, you’ll need to opt for a different method that can grant you consistent and higher rarity weapons.
Moxxi’s Big Encore
Farming bosses is the easiest way to ensure weapon drops, and Moxxi’s Big Encore helps you do that without any cooldown requirement, as long as you have the cash. After you defeat the boss once, you can use the machine to fight them again in hopes of getting better weapons. Each run will cost money based on your character level.
Weapon Vending Machine
Within the Safehouse or Faction Town, you’ll find Vending Machines that offer a variety of weapons. Depending on the character level, they can provide better offerings in terms of rarity. If you’re low on cash, consider selling some of the items in your inventory that you no longer need.
Rifts
While exploring Kairos, you’ll come across a white bubble. These are Rift events that occur randomly throughout the open world. Entering the rift will spawn a boss (Rift Champion) that drops a variety of high-quality loot if you manage to defeat it. Note that if you leave the bubble, the encounter will end.
Progressing campaign
Progressing the main story campaign will also reward you with random weapons. It isn’t the fastest way to acquire them, but at least you get a guaranteed item varying from uncommon to rare during the early game. Although we don’t recommend you rush through the story for its rewards.
