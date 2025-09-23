Borderlands 4: How to get Bod legendary shotgun

The Bod is a legendary shotgun in Borderlands 4 that can help make some of the in-game challenges much easier. It is a Daedalus weapon available only after you get access to the Timekeeper’s Dominion by progressing the campaign. The unique ability of Bod allows it to progress the kill count for all other weapon categories.

Borderlands 4 has five weapon types: Pistol, Assault Rifle, SMG, Sniper Rifle, and Shotgun. Completing the challenges for each of them will be a time-consuming process. I say that because even after playing for over 60 hours, I have barely crossed 50% in each category.

How to get Bod legendary shotgun in Borderlands 4

Meet Red Wolf of... I mean Axemaul (Image via 2K)

The Bod shotgun is a boss drop from the Toil of Spoiling Vis Auger Mine. When entering the mine, jump down the brook lift to reach a room with Ripper Drill. Look for a purple teleporter orb that will carry you to the ledge leading to the boss arena.

Navigating the mines isn’t the hard part, but fighting the boss, Axemaul, can be a little complex. It’s a Mangler with a giant Axe that likes to jump across the room while attacking, making it harder for you to hit your target consistently. This fight is also an Easter Egg or secret in Borderlands 4 that may be a tribute to the Red Wolf of Radagon in Elden Ring or the Great Grey Wolf Sif from Dark Souls.

During the fight, the boss will use the axe for most of the attack, but that doesn’t mean they’ll all be close range. It can swing the weapon from a distance using its tongue, which is something you need to look out for. Defeating the boss has a chance to drop Bod.

Bod shotgun perk and character synergy explained

Bod can be a go-to weapon for Vex (Image via 2K)

As mentioned, the unique perk on Bod, All-rounder, counts the shotgun as every type of weapon in the game. This feature enables you to complete all gun-based challenges five times faster. If you’re worried about ammo economy, the Bod also comes with a guaranteed Daedalus part, allowing you to switch modes and use another ammunition.

The best alternative fire option would be an Assault Rifle or an SMG due to their high ammo capacity. As for character synergy, if you’re using Vex’s infinite ammo build, having a CoV Magazine part will make the weapon a lot more deadly since, by default, it only holds eight bullets.

