Borderlands 4: How to get Katagawa's Revenge

Katagawa's Revenge in Borderlands 4 is one of the best mobbing weapons in the game. It is a Maliwan sniper rifle that can switch between Incendiary and Shock rounds, which is perfect for dealing with flesh and energy shield-based enemies. The weapon comes with a unique perk called Stormcloud that provides crowd control, even if you’re hitting a single target.

If you’re playing APOPHIS Lance on Rafa, Katagawa's Revenge is the best weapon to pair with, as it allows you to deal permanent critical hits and keep the Action Skill active for a longer duration.

How to get Katagawa's Revenge legendary sniper in Borderlands 4

Defeat Driller Hole for a chance to get Katagawa's Revenge

To acquire Katagawa's Revenge, you’ll need to have access to Carcadia Burn, more specifically, the Driller Hole boss at Queen’s Cradle. The location will be available after you complete the Unpaid Tab main story quest.

The boss you fight is an armored and flesh-based enemy, meaning the best element to deal damage is Shock. During the fight, you’ll face a lot of AoE damage abilities, forcing you to keep moving. Additionally, the boss will constantly spawn Rippers throughout fights; after all, you are in a factory for creating soldiers.

Defeating Driller Hole has a chance to drop Katagawa's Revenge, so you will likely need to do multiple runs. Luckily, the respawn orb is close to Moxxi’s Big Encore and doesn’t require loading time, which makes your run much faster.

Katagawa's Revenge perk and ability explained

Stormcloud is a very interesting perk

As mentioned, the weapon is a Maliwan-brand gun and comes with a guaranteed perk that allows you to switch between Shock and Incendiary rounds. However, that’s not the weapon’s highlight. Its unique perk, Stormcloud, utilizes the two elements.

Both Shock and Incendiary spawn elemental orbs

While using Shock rounds, the weapon will create orbs that deal damage and apply Shock for a duration. If paired with Rafa’s Awe passive, all of your hits will be critical. When using Incendiary rounds, every shot will spawn orbs that spread in a small area and detonate like mines. The Incendiary orbs can deal self damage, so it's better to use the Shock rounds for AoE damage.

