Borderlands 4: How to get Whiskey Foxtrot legendary AR

Whiskey Foxtrot in Borderlands 4 is a returning Legendary assault rifle. Apart from dealing a massive amount of damage, the weapon can also increase the damage taken by enemies for a duration. The gun comes with different mod combinations that can affect its damage. You’ll want the one with the higher fire rate and the Scrap Cannon unique trait.

This guide will show you where to farm the Whiskey Foxtrot legendary AR in Borderlands 4, while explaining why you need a particular roll.

How to farm the Whiskey Foxtrot in Borderlands 4

Take down the boss residing within the Ironwall Resolve (Image via 2K)

Here’s everything you need to do to start farming the Whiskey Foxtrot assault rifle in Borderlands 4:

One of the best farming locations for the weapon is the Order Bunker called Ironwall Resolve. The boss inside the bunker, Directive-0, has a chance of dropping Whiskey Foxtrot.

To reach the bunker, you’ll need to progress the main story quest and gain access to the Timekeeper's Dominion and complete the side quest named One Glassy Issue.

Once inside, navigate to the bunker to disable its security and reach the boss.

Considering how scaling works in the game, we recommend obtaining at least a Level 40 weapon to ensure it remains viable for a long time.

The weapon isn’t a guaranteed drop from either source and may require multiple runs. To make things cost-effective, collect all the loot as junk from the boss and sell it at the vending machine.

Borderlands 4 Whiskey Foxtrot Legendary unique effect and stats

The Whiskey Foxtrot, manufactured by Vladof, can drop with different unique perks and stats. They are a significant factor in determining the DPS of the weapon.

Scrap Cannon

As mentioned, the Whiskey Foxtrot can drop with different perks, including quinques. One of them is Scrap Cannon, the perk you should be looking for. It allows the weapon to fire additional shrapnel, which deals a decent damage of 1,162 x 6 and increases the target’s damage taken for four seconds. Hitting them again will keep them weakened.

Ripper

Having the Ripper trait will allow you to use the weapon in full auto with an even better fire rate once charged. Since the gun is a boss killer, you won’t need to worry about recoil, as bosses in Borderlands 4 have a much larger hitbox.

Stats at Level 50

Whiskey Foxtrot can drop with different perks (Image via 2K || YouTube @RageGamingVideos)

Here are the stats for Whiskey Foxtrot at Level 45:

Damage: 1,104

1,104 Accuracy: 86%

86% Reload Time: 3.3 seconds

3.3 seconds Fire Rate: 18.5/second

18.5/second Magazine Size: 60

Note that the stats for the weapon can vary, most likely due to the Fire Rate. Since we are using the Ripper trait, having as high fire rare as you can have in the weapon is essential. It further improves the overall damage, as you’ll be able to unload all the bullets in the magazine in a blink.

