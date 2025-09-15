Borderlands 4: All Ancient Crawlers and battery locations

Ancient Crawlers in Borderlands 4 are one of many open-world activities you can complete for Storage Deck Upgrades. However, alongside that, looting these Crawlers also grants vehicle cosmetics. If you haven’t captured one before, all you need to do is power them up using a battery located close by and claim your loot.

Ad

During the process, you will face resistance from Rippers and the Order, who have captured the spots as their base. That said, there are eleven Ancient Crawlers in Borderlands 4, and here’s everything you need to know about them.

Ancient Crawlers and battery locations in Borderlands 4

The search for the Ancient Crawlers will take you across the three major regions in Kairos.

The Fadefields locations in Borderlands 4

Ad

Trending

The Fadefields region contains four Crawlers.

Ancient Crawler #1 Slugmetal Ditch

Look for a chimney with black smoke (Image via 2K)

The Slugmetal Ditch is likely the first Crawler you’ll encounter in the game. You can find the battery near the machine that is spewing black smoke. Move towards the tallest structure and place it in the designated spot. Look to the left of the structure for a grapple point to use to climb up.

Ad

Ancient Crawler #2 The Roaming Pasture

The battery is in the vehicle (Image via 2K)

The second Crawler is a little far away and may not be visible until you set out to save Zadra through the Watershed Gate Bridge. Find the battery of this Crawler in a vehicle parked at a structure on the right, adjacent to the Watershed. Take the battery to the top of the structure, but beware of the enemies on each floor.

Ad

Ancient Crawler #3 the Eminent Husk

Use the platform to get on the Crawler (Image via 2K)

The Eminent Husk is one of the easiest Crawlers to loot. All you need to do is grab the battery from the center of the arena and throw it on the Crawler. Then make your way up to plug the power source in and climb to the top for your reward. There will be some enemies on the ship, but you can ignore them and climb straight up.

Ad

Ancient Crawler #4 Pester’s Grotto

Throw the battery up and climb using the grapple (Image via 2K)

The final Crawler of The Fadefields is also in the same region and close to Wyclef’s Reprive Safehouse. Go around to the back of the Crawler to retrieve the battery. The entire looting process will have you throw the battery one floor above and climb up until you reach the top.

Ad

Carcadia Burn locations in Borderlands 4

The Carcadia Burn region contains three Crawlers.

Ancient Crawler #5 The Belle

Throw the battery up and use the ladder and grapple (Image via 2K)

This Crawler is located within the Lopside region and near the Makeashift Chalet Safehouse. The battery is on top of the structure, but heavily guarded by Timekeeper’s soldiers. Once you defeat them, pick up the battery and throw it onto the platforms above. Then make your way to power up the vault and loot the item.

Ad

Ancient Crawler #6 Crumpled Lurch

Use the ramp on the purple crystal to climb up (Image via 2K)

The Crumpled Lurch is within the Tonnage Peel region, close to the Wreck of Cargonian. Find the battery at the center of the location near the large purple Eridium shard. The vault it unlocks is on the opposite side.

Ad

Ancient Crawler #7 Wanton Tread

Carefully throw the battery ahead of you (Image via 2K)

Another Crawler swarming with Rippers, this one can be a little tricky. The battery is on the deep end of the area, but once you acquire it, you’ll need to make the climb. Throw the battery above the grapple spot and start your climb. Do not throw the battery too far, or it will fall off the map.

Ad

Terminus Range locations in Borderlands 4

The Terminus Range region contains four Crawlers.

Ancient Crawler #8 The Great Work

Pick up the battery and glide towards the platform (Image via 2K)

Climbing on The Great Work is one of the trickiest things you’ll do in the entire game. The battery and Crawler are far apart, and there is no direct way to climb onto it. The image above showcases where you can find the battery and the platform where you need to land after using the glide feature.

Ad

Ancient Crawler #9 The Stonewarden

Grab the battery, throw it up, and use the mountain to glide to the top (Image via 2K)

Take the battery of the Stonewarden from the middle of the arena and climb the structure using the vehicle on the right side. After taking down the enemies, throw the battery up and glide on the climbable wall to the left of the Crawler towards the mountain. From there, you can easily glide on the upper side.

Ad

Ancient Crawler #10 Eureka Stane

Glide towards the platform for the battery (Image via 2K)

The battery for Eureka Stane is suspended in the air, forcing you to climb the Crawler first and then make a gliding jump to the lifted platform. Once you have the battery, glide back and deposit it to unlock the reward.

Ad

Ancient Crawler #11 Forgotten Cornerstone

Throw the battery on the top and use the wall to climb up (Image via 2K)

The final Crawler on the list is located deep within the icy mountains and requires some parkour skills to complete. Pick up the battery from the bottom and take it to the top. Throw it up and use the climbable wall to scale to the next floor. Then, pick up the battery and repeat the process until you reach the top.

Ad

Check out more articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More