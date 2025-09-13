Borderlands 4: Wyclef's Reprieve datapad location

Wyclef's Reprieve is one of the Safehouses in Borderlands 4, located at the far edge of the Idoalator’s Noose region within the Fairfields. While there aren’t any faction enemies, the area is swarming with Kratchs due to one nearby. To reach the area, you’ll need to cross the only bridge joining the Hungering Plain and the Idoalator’s Noose region.

If you have freed Zadra, the journey will be much easier. Like any other Safehouse, you’ll need to locate the datapad for Wyclef's Reprieve to secure the area. Doing so also unlocks a new fast travel location, a weapon vending machine, and a new contract board.

How to find Wyclef's Reprieve Safehouse datapad in Borderlands 4

Wyclef's Reprieve Safehouse location (Image via 2K)

Most of the Safehouses in Borderlands 4 will have their datapad lying around on a table somewhere in the facility. All you need to do is explore the area and activate the console. However, for Wyclef's Reprieve, you’ll need to think outside the box.

Datapad location (Image via 2K)

Enter the Safehouse and head towards the deck on the opposite side. The datapad is at the bottom of the hill, and you’ll need to jump down and get it back. There is a purple shard lodged into the ground below, presumably responsible for destroying the deck, which may have caused some of the items to fall to the ground.

Due to the absence of people, the Kratchs have made the place their home. If you don’t want to fight them, grab the datapad and head into the cave on the left side. It will lead you to a climbing spot from where you can make your way back up into the Safehouse.

Use the datapad to capture the Safehouse (Image via 2K)

Capturing the place will spawn allies who will start clearing the Kratchs, and also unlock the elevator leading to The Order’s Bunker, Tipping Point. Unfortunately, there’s nothing you can do for the deck, which is a shame considering the view is quite lovely.

The location is also close to The Killing Floors, where you can use Moxxi’s Big Encore Machine to fight the Opressor to farm better weapons. If you don’t remember, it’s the same fighter-jet boss you fought while saving Zadra.

