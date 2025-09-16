Borderlands 4 Shadowpelt boss guide: Location, drops, and tips

Shadowpelt is the mangler boss in Borderlands 4, and one of the most challenging fights in the game. To find the boss, you’ll need to step into Whistler’s Maw Abandoned Mine in the Cuspic Climb region of the Terminus Range. It’s a gank fight that’ll keep you on your toes as you’ll be swarmed with manglers while the boss attacks you from the shadows.

Ad

That said, here’s everything you need to know about Shadowpelt, including how to locate the boss, combat tips, and rewards.

Shadowpelt location in Borderlands 4

Find the mine entrance inside the cave (Image via 2K)

To reach the Whistler’s Maw, fast travel to the Reliquary Silko and move North until you come across a cave with a peculiar entrance. The first giveaway of a best fight is the manglers outside the Mine entrance. You can ignore them and move inside.

Ad

Trending

Following the path, you’ll come across three frozen rooms before the boss fight. Each room will spawn manglers, including a big one that you sometimes find in the open world.

Head to the top left corner of the room to move forward (Image via 2K)

Speaking of moving from one room to another, after clearing the first room, you’ll come across what seems like a dead end. To move forward, you’ll need to break the wooden crate to make an opening leading to the second room.

Ad

Get on the edge and glide over to the boss room entrance (Image via 2K)

The Third room is also tricky and requires you to grapple with a ledge and glide towards the red light. You need to take a small tunnel leading outside the boss room, where you can stock up on ammo, and slide down to enter the boss arena. Once you’re in, only one of you will be coming back.

Ad

How to defeat Shadowpelt in Borderlands 4: Combat and survival tips

Shadowpelt boss arena (Image via 2K)

The Shadowpelt rocks an appropriate name, as the boss will remain invisible as long as it has shields active. Once you break it, the beast will reveal itself, but only for a duration. When we mentioned that the boss fight was challenging, this is what we meant.

Ad

Once you break the shield, there will be a brief window for you to damage its health. After about 10 to 15 seconds, the boss will regen all of its shields, and you’ll need to repeat the entire process. During that time, you’ll be facing a variety of attacks that you should know before getting into a brawl.

Here are all the attacks that Shadowpelt may use during the fight:

Shock Nova

Ad

Electric ball attack (Image via 2K)

Shadowpelt stomps the ground, firing electric balls in all directions. They deal a significant amount of damage, but you can avoid them by keeping your distance. As the projectiles travel farther, they create a gap that you can use to avoid getting hit.

Ad

Stomp

Stomp will send a shockwave in an AoE (Image via 2K)

The boss jumps across the arena to relocate. This attack is also similar to the Shock Nova, but instead of electric balls, it creates a shockwave where it lands. The best option is to dash out of the attack zone, but it can be challenging as the boss is invisible for the majority of the fight.

Ad

Electric Projectile

The slow traveling electric projectile can break your shield in one hit (Image via 2K)

While invisible and at a distance, the boss will charge an electric projectile using its tail. If hit, it will break your shield and apply the shock effect. Since the attack does not track you, moving out of the way is the best way not to get hit.

Ad

Claw Attack

The boss charges at you to deal melee damage (Image via 2K)

While invisible, the Shadowpelt will often charge you and do a swiping claw attack that deals a large amount of damage. To prevent that, either dash out or knock out the boss. Use automatic shotguns or explosive grenade ordinance to protect yourself.

Ad

The best tip we can give you about the boss fight is to upgrade your ammo capacity. The boss is a bullet sponge, and finding yourself out of ammo is almost certainly a death sentence. Taking weapons that can use alternate ammo is a good option. Additionally, inflicting a status effect on the boss will make it much easier to find.

Drops and rewards for defeating Shadowpelt in Borderlands 4

The boss drops a variety of loot (Image via 2K)

Defeating the boss for the first time will reward you with 40 SDU (Storage Deck Upgrade) points in addition to the loot the boss drops. It can include weapons, shields, repkits, ordnance, cash, class mod, and enhancement mod.

Ad

Occasionally, you can also get Legendary weapons. Here are all the legendaries that reportedly drop after defeating Shadowpelt:

Sparky Shield

Vamoose

Slippy

Don't forget to loot the chest (Image via 2K)

The room leading outside, beside the arena, contains a red chest that may reward you with rare or Legendary items. Note that high-rarity items aren’t guaranteed, but playing on a harder difficulty will improve the drop chance.

Ad

Check out more articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More