Borderlands 4 Vaults explained

Borderlands 4 is an evolution in many ways over its predecessors, ensuring the upcoming sci-fi looter-shooter is the most immersive entry yet. This is most obvious with the inclusion of the new Vault mechanics. This new gauntlet allows players to flex their combat prowess against hordes and unique foes, with great rewards awaiting at the end.
Here is everything we know about Vaults in Borderlands 4 so far. Read on to know more.
What are Vaults in Borderlands 4?
Vaults are a new side activity players will find during their open-world adventures across the new planet of Kairos. Lore-wise, they have been a central component of the Borderlands universe as they are forgotten chambers with great rewards that are guarded by powerful alien beings. While Vaults have also been accessible in past games, usually setting up the finale for the campaigns, they function a tad differently here.
To access them, fans will have to jump through a few hoops. This requires tracking down several Vault Fragments that are scattered around Kairos. Finding all will allow the creation of a Vaut Key, which allows entering this gauntlet. Interestingly, as recent Borderlands 4 previews suggest, this can be done even at player levels as low as 20.
That does not mean they will be a breeze, however, as all foes inside can hold their own against the Vault Hunters, feeling reminiscent of the Maliwan Takedown endgame side content in Borderlands 3. As such, players will need to be prepared when they go in.
This especially rings true for the final Vault boss encountered deep inside the Vault. This powerful enemy boasts various mechanics that make boss fights more dynamic than ever in the series' history while also amping up the sense of action and immersion. Overcoming the boss will not just reward players with new loot, but also new ability upgrades.
The upcoming entry boasts a sandbox environment now, so enhanced abilities should allow for smoother traversal across the world. Furthermore, players can also choose to immediately reset the Vault to farm for the unique gear drops they desire. This should let players adjust progression in the direction they want to be able to tackle most other open world activities and story progression better.
Borderlands 4 arrives on September 12, 2025, for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S with a Nintendo Switch 2 port also slated for a launch later in 2025.