Is Borderlands 4 coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Borderlands 4 is headed later this year to PC and consoles as the latest mainline entry in 2K's beloved looter-shooter franchise. Despite that, the game's $70 price tag certainly has some fans wondering if it will make its way to Microsoft's games subscription catalog at launch. Unfortunately, Borderlands 4 is not arriving on Xbox Game Pass for the time being.

With no such confirmation from either 2K or Gearbox on the matter, fans have no choice but to get the game when it launches to experience it. Here are the details.

Could Borderlands 4 come to Xbox Game Pass in the future?

Fight foes and gather loot solo or in co-op (Image via 2K)

It is possible, but fans will likely have to wait for a while. After all, the predecessor game Borderlands 3 only arrived on Xbox Game Pass earlier this year in April 2025. As such, it will be a long time before the upcoming series entry makes it onto the catalogue.

While an Xbox Game Pass launch could certainly have helped players get an idea of the game without having to pay extra, Gearbox has never released a Borderlands title at launch on the platform. So it likely was never under consideration to begin with.

That said, the upcoming entry is arriving on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC with three various editions to pick from at launch: Standard, Deluxe, and Super Deluxe. With the base game costing $70, players who want in on the action will have to shell out that asking price at launch.

What is Borderlands 4 about, and when does it launch?

Taking place after the events of Borderlands 3, this new adventure sees players visit an all-new planet called Kairos as they step into the boots of a set of never-before-seen Vault Hunters. An all-new adventure set in a sandbox world awaits as the Vault Hunters explore this war-torn planet and try to thwart the antagonistic Timekeeper's plan for control.

The game is slated to arrive on PC and console on September 12, 2025. Do note that a Nintendo Switch 2 version is also in the works and is expected to come later in 2025.

Also Read: Borderlands 4 Collector's Edition is the priciest version and comes with a caveat

