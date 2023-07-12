Bugged Diablo 4 chest gives off infinite loot to a player

In 2023, Diablo 4 is one of the fewest games released without any significant bugs or performance issues, especially on PC. After being developed for a very long time, this game did not disappoint with its immaculate performance in every platform it released for. However, recently there have been specific minor bugs in the game that are instead rewarding for the players.

The recent Helltide chest bug, where players received the Harlequin Crest and Andariel's Visage as rewards, was one of them. However, the latest of these rewarding bugs in Diablo 4 is the presence of a chest that offers infinite loot.

A chest that offers infinite loot in Diablo 4

As mentioned earlier, recently, there has been an instance of an infinite loot spawning chest in the action RPG and on June 11, 2023, a player stumbled upon it. As it is unprecedented, the phenomenon is being treated as a technical issue and has been up for discussion in the game's subreddit.

Generally, the chests in Diablo 4 do not generate a lot of loot as there will be some items that may or may not be Legendary, especially in lower World Tiers, and a few stacks of gold. However, in this instance, the player has filled their inventory with Legendaries and Uniques and earned millions in gold. Moreover, they encountered this chest during the quest "A Sodden Pact."

In the post's comment section, many mention that this kind of loot is only achievable by following the rats. This has been an ongoing subject of satire in the community and the secret cow level in the game. Hence, it is no wonder the player must have followed the rats or a "Rat King" to stumble upon this chest with infinite loot.

Coming back to the topic, Blizzard's intervention is imminent if this issue transcends further into a serious direction. The developer fixed the Helltide Chests' bug, where players easily got Uber Uniques. Hence, if more players continue receiving the bonuses of an infinite loot chest, the developer will sooner or later fix the glitch and make it balanced in Diablo 4.

Hence, now is the best time to go and search for such chests in the game, as they will surely be patched sooner or later. However, this will only be possible if you are ready to run around Sanctuary. As it is a bug, it is unlikely that you will find it the same way this user has in Diablo 4.

