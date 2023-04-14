Bungie to introduce new fashion-based commendation in Destiny 2 Season 21

Bungie introduced the commendation system in Destiny 2 Lightfall. In this, players can reward each other with accolades based on how they performed in an activity. This translated into scores that were tied with the Guardian Ranks, and players had to hit some specific scores to advance through the ranks in Destiny 2. Based on the activity that the player is participating in, the choice of commendations differ.

However, starting in Season 21, Bungie will be introducing a brand new commendation, which is rather unique.

New Destiny 2 commendation is aimed at complementing strangers and friends alike

This new fashion-related commendation in Destiny 2 is aimed at players complimenting their friends and teammates in certain activities. While the current grind for commendations is slightly annoying at this point, having an accolade in the game that isn't directly related to someone's gameplay isn't that bad an idea.

In fact, as mentioned in the latest This Week At Bungie (TWAB) blog post, the developers mentioned that the "Best Dressed" commendation was created after they received community feedback wherein players wanted to commend others for their dressing sense.

Bungie further stated that the score associated with this commendation would be pretty low. Moreover, players will only be able to award it to other players in low trust activities. To put it into perspective, "Best Dressed" won't be available in activities like Trials of Osiris or even raids for that matter. It will be available in ones that don't require a lot of communication between players.

It's rather interesting to see Bungie go down this route with respect to the commendations that players can hand out in Destiny 2. Ideally, making these accolades an important part of leveling up Guardian Ranks wasn't a great idea, because it led to a different grind altogether.

However, Bungie did notice the issue and reduced the scores for now. So hopefully they'll tweak the system even further in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep. That said, once this commendation arrives, players might start paying more attention to the transmog feature in the game.

Bungie's looter-shooter has what can be dubbed as one of the best transmog systems in the game.

While players can purchase cosmetic items for their weapons and armor pieces with Silver and Bright Dust from the Eververse Store, they can also unlock certain cosmetics from the Season Pass and by using Synthweave. Furthermore, the transmog system allows players to mix and match different cosmetics when it comes to creating the ultimate fashion statement in the game.

The shaders also play an important role when it comes to the transmog system, because many shaders have some really unique interactions with certain cosmetics in Destiny 2. At the end of the day, this commendation might just cause players to get more creative when it comes to making the best-looking Guardian in the game.

