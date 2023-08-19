Bungie reportedly working on non-Destiny title, inspired from "frog-type" games

From Halo to Destiny, Bungie has played a pivotal role when it comes to redefining the genre of shooting games. While their newest project "Marathon" is set to go live in 2025, the studio is reportedly working on yet another project that draws inspiration from multiple other genres. Although there isn't a lot to go on with regarding this project as of now, it is raising a lot of curious eyebrows among gamers worldwide.

It's not uncommon to see studios working on multiple projects at the same time. Bungie recently announced the project on their Twitter feed where they spoke about actively recruiting individuals for multiple roles with respect to the said project.

New Bungie project will be a team-based action game

Based on the information revealed by Bungie on Twitter, this is one of the many projects it has been incubating. The game is apparently a team-based action title set in the Bungie Universe. The post also states that it draws inspiration from several genres like "fighting games, platformers, MOBAs, life sims, and frog-type games."

The genre of the game is currently unknown, but from the looks of it, the game could be a unique amalgamation of elements picked from the aforementioned genres. Considering the title comes from Bungie and is believed to be a part of its universe, there's a slim chance it could be linked to both Marathon and Destiny.

Although the lore for the upcoming PvP shooter is still unknown, it will be really interesting if the developers manage to link all three titles within the same universe. Furthermore, this also raises questions about "Matter." The studio was recruiting for the same previously, but there haven't been any updates about it for a while now. This could very well be "Matter" itself, or it could be an entirely different IP.

As for the new title, job listings suggest that it will be available for multiple platforms, including mobile phones. So if nothing else, it can be expected to have cross-platform play and cross-save at launch. These features are usually seen in titles that actively require an internet connection, so there's a high chance that it could be a live service title as well.

With that said, almost everything revealed about this title so far doesn't really amount to much. There's no clear release date for the same, either. However, considering that there's a major release in 2025 and work hasn't begun on this new title just yet, it's likely that it will go live towards the end of this decade.