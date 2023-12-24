Camelot Unchained is City State Entertainment's latest project in the MMORPG genre, which was funded by a Kickstarter campaign supported by fans. This project is led by the former designer of Dark Age of Camelot, Mark Jacobs. Due to the success of his former title, which transformed the MMORPG genre with revolutionary mechanics and game philosophy, fans were optimistic about the prospects of this new venture.

However, Camelot Unchained's developer, known for their consistent monthly updates to the backers through their official website, maintained complete silence in recent months. This left eager players uncertain about the title's progress.

Fortunately, City State Entertainment broke this silence in December's holiday message.

Developer updates the fans about the future of Camelot Unchained

During the holiday message to the backers of Camelot Unchained on December 22, 2023, City State Entertainment informed the players about their plans regarding the title's future. This included an announcement for the Camelot Unchained build update that will be available to all the closed Beta backers for playtesting. This build will feature a complete reimplementation of the game's user interface.

The developer also thanked the players and wished them for the holidays:

"Our heartfelt thanks go out to you for your continued support of this project. Your enthusiasm inspires us and keeps us going. We wish you the happiest of holidays and of course we’ll CU in the new year."

The developer has released monthly updates since the success of the Kickstarter campaign to inform fans about the development progress of the title. "Top Tenish" is a popular segment of these updates, where they list the essential improvements and fixes made or planned for the game during that month.

Following the October 12, 2023 update, it marked the first occasion in the title's development timeline where fans were left without any information regarding the game's progress throughout November and a significant part of December.

Meanwhile, Final Stand: Ragnarok, City State Entertainment's other title in the action-based looter slasher genre, received a newsletter that introduced a season pass and many changes to visuals, matchmaking, and gameplay.

This led players to speculate that the development of both games simultaneously might be the reason behind the hindering progress of this kickstarted title. However, it's not the first time that the community surrounding this MMORPG has been concerned about this as a similar incident happened a few years back, where Mark Jacobs had to address this issue to reassure the fans:

"Once again, I most deeply apologize for the concern that the work on FS:R has caused so many of you. I hope that you will, at least, give me the chance to prove that Camelot Unchained has not only gotten all the attention we said it was getting, but all the attention it needs to launch as soon as possible."

More details on Camelot Unchained closed Beta will follow in a future developer's blog post.